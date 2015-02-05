skynesher / Getty

Lose Fat

7 Diet Tips to Look Better Naked

Use these new tips to tailor a new birthday suit.

by CSCS
Maybe your birthday suit is not as shredded as you'd like, particularly as the warmer weather comes around—or when you're having some intimate time. We all want to look good naked, even if we're dressed most of the working day (and at the gym). By shifting some of these diet habits, you can look better when the clothes come off.

Ditch Processed Carbs

Only opt for whole food sources of carbohydrates. Sweet potatoes, rice, veggies, and a piece or two of fruit should make up your carb choices. This will not only help with fat loss but it will help you hold less water, and make your body look leaner and harder.

Drink More Water

Your cup of coffee or tea in the morning is fine, just eliminate all other beverages. Cut out the alcohol (until the big day), soda, and juice, and shoot to drink at least a gallon of water a day.

Ramp Up Your Protein Intake

Even if you do consume a lot of protein, eat more. I simply add in a couple of whey protein shakes to fend off hunger and make up for the carbs that I will be cutting this week. You also want to make sure you have enough protein while you are low on calories and carbohydrates so that way you can preserve muscle and assist recovery.

Take BCAAs

Taking 10 grams of branched chain amino acids (BCAAs) first thing in the morning will help regulate insulin levels, increase growth hormone, reduce hunger, and give your body a quick burst of aminos that it needs to stay in a more anabolic state.

Consider Eating Less Often

If you're accustomed to eating every two to three hours, try giving three meals a day, plus your post-workout shake a try instead. This is an easy way to cut some calories. Just be sure to get enough protein in each day.

Take a Walk After Each Meal

If you're active following a meal, you can improve digestion, increase energy, and yes, increase your metabolism, which can all lead to more fat loss. 

Practice Table Pushaways

Simply push away from the table when you become about 80 percent full. It’s hard, but an essential part of the "Look Good Naked" plan. Once you're done eating, start to drink some water to fend off the hunger.

