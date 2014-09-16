7 Reasons You're Not Losing Weight

Hero Images/Getty Images

Preparation is your biggest ally in the battle of the bulge.

All the healthy eating and exercise in the world will not make up for that three day weekend getaway during which you plan on downing pints or sucking down whipped cream-infused strawberry daiquiris while devouring typical vacation fair. I’m not advocating fully abstaining from enjoying a drink or two, or even a couple of cheat meals, but not planning ahead typically leads to poor food choices for an entire day or weekend. Take some time to plan it out.

Plan your cheat meals or meals out and adjust your calorie intake for the days before, after, and during those cheat meals. The apps mentioned in the second slide of this gallery can help you to balance your caloric budget for the days preceding and following your getaway. Also, plan ahead day to day and week to week. It’s hard to resist that office potluck, or the boss buying pizza. But knowing what you're going to feed yourself will help you eliminate those temptations. Not having healthy options, or a plan, to fall back on will lead to indulging in the things you’re trying to avoid. Failing to plan is planning to fail.