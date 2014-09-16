7 Reasons You're Not Losing Weight

Tetra Images/Getty Images
It seems easy enough: Eat less, and exercise more. In a vacuum, you may be correct. But the body is a finely tuned, intelligent machine. When slashing calories be careful not to cut too many. Leaving too many calories on the plate can be as detrimental to weight loss as eating too much. When you decrease calories too much, your body goes into starvation mode and your metabolism crashes.
A sluggish metabolism is the quickest way to stop weight loss. What typically follows is frustration, starvation, lethargy, and even depression, resulting in a binge. Binging in conjunction with a slow metabolism is a surefire way to lead to more fat accumulation. Try making subtle drops in calories between 200 and 500 calories per day, depending on your current intake.