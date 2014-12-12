Lose Fat

7 Ways to Hack the Holidays

Follow these tips to maintain your rockin' physique and avoid the weight-gaining temptations of the season.

Hack the Holidays

The holidays are approaching, and many will indulge, skip workouts, be stressed, and gain weight during this jolly season. You don’t have to be one of them. Instead of denying yourself the fun of holiday treats, or beating yourself up for indulging in them afterward, allow yourself to splurge when it’s really worth it. Here are some strategies to hack the holidays, stay fit, and have a great time doing it.

1. Pack in the Protein

Be sure to always have some protein at a meal, especially if your splurge food is sugar- or bread-based. This will help stabilize your blood sugar, and keep you more satiated. Keep track of what you’ve splurged on and make it up in your workout the next day. Start your day with a protein-packed shake. This will help stabilize your blood sugar, as well as getting a dose of probiotics that will aid in digestion and keep your stomach from bloating.

2. Plan a Long Burn

Plan for an athletic event the morning of a big holiday. Lots of cities have turkey trots, and most studios offer extra-intense classes on holidays. Plan it as something you have to do, not just something you may or may not have time for.

3. Combat the Food Coma

Go for a walk after a big holiday meal to speed up digestion and avoid the crash. The dishes can wait, and you can DVR the football game. What will really help you feel better after a big meal is a nice brisk walk around the neighborhood. Rally your family, and make it fun for the group.

4. Pre-empt the Party

Making yourself a shake before you head out to a holiday party is a great way to avoid hunger and overindulgence when you arrive. Watch as everyone else dives into the appetizers while you just calmly wait for the main course.

5. Drink Cleaner Cocktails

The amount of sugar in most store-bought mixers is a surefire way to spike your blood sugar and wind up with a hangover. Stick to cocktails that only use clean ingredients like freshly squeezed lemon, lime, or other citrus fruit juices and/or club soda. When choosing clean-burning alcohol, put tequila, vodka, and organic wines at the top of your list. Don’t forget to put a limit on your drinks and stick to it, while including a glass of water for every drink you have.

6. Ask for New Threads

Put some new fitness gear on your wish list for the holidays. Not only will this keep you motivated before you get them, it will be a big motivation to get to the gym before the New Year's resolutions begin. New workout clothes, a gym bag, lifting gloves—what will motivate you most?

7. Meditate or Say a Mantra

The hustle and bustle of holidays can wear heavily on the mind and body. Download a meditation app and squeeze in a 10- or 20-minute meditation to help focus and relax your mind. If meditation isn’t your thing, create a mantra to repeat throughout the day that reflects a statement that is the answer to all of your problems. For example, “I have enough time to get everything done.” Or something like, “I am peaceful, relaxed, and happy.” After all, the holiday season is better for you and everyone around you if you are relaxed and gracious.

Jennifer Cassetta is a clinical nutritionist, fitness, and self defense expert. She recently co-authored her first book called Hear Me Roar: How to Defend Your Mind, Body and Heart Against People Who Suck. She also contributes healty eating and lifestyle stories to MyVega.com. When she’s not writing, teaching, or traveling the world with her VIP clients, she is at home in Los Angeles hiking, cooking, or taking in a sunset. Find out more at www.jennifercassetta.com.

