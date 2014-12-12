7 Ways to Hack the Holidays

Westend61/Getty Images

The hustle and bustle of holidays can wear heavily on the mind and body. Download a meditation app and squeeze in a 10- or 20-minute meditation to help focus and relax your mind. If meditation isn’t your thing, create a mantra to repeat throughout the day that reflects a statement that is the answer to all of your problems. For example, “I have enough time to get everything done.” Or something like, “I am peaceful, relaxed, and happy.” After all, the holiday season is better for you and everyone around you if you are relaxed and gracious.

Jennifer Cassetta is a clinical nutritionist, fitness, and self defense expert. She recently co-authored her first book called Hear Me Roar: How to Defend Your Mind, Body and Heart Against People Who Suck. She also contributes healty eating and lifestyle stories to MyVega.com. When she’s not writing, teaching, or traveling the world with her VIP clients, she is at home in Los Angeles hiking, cooking, or taking in a sunset. Find out more at www.jennifercassetta.com.