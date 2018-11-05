Nandita / Getty
Lose Fat
9 Top Nutrition Myths Debunked
Don't fall victim to these diet and workout pitfalls.
Before you take a dive into the next fad diet or run to Whole Foods, it’s important to know what’s factually correct and what’s downright wrong. It will save you time and money from wreaking havoc on your body and bank account. Keep pumping muscle in the gym with the right nutrition information—continue clicking to find out.
1 of 9
Westend61 / Getty
2 of 9
Swart, Agnes / Getty
3 of 9
Erik Isakson / Getty
4 of 9
Brian Klutch
5 of 9
Betsie Van Der Meer / Getty
6 of 9
7 of 9
fcafotodigital / Getty
8 of 9
Image Source / Getty
9 of 9
Marcus Nilsson