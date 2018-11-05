9 Top Nutrition Myths Debunked

2. Myth: All Calories Are the Same

Fact: All calories are not created equal. For starters, a calorie is a unit of energy and provides energy—stemming primarily from protein, carbs, and fat. When fat is burned, it releases nine calories per gram (whether it’s a healthy fat or saturated fat) and when carbs and protein are digested, they release four calories per gram.

Protein also has a thermic effect on food, meaning it takes twice the amount of energy to metabolize it—you burn more calories when you consume protein. There are also empty calories, which are foods that are processed and made with high-fructose corn syrup. These calories have a negative impact on our health and will cause the scale to go up.

See also: 13 Simple Ways to Burn More Calories