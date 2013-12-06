10 Nutrition Tips for Bodybuilding Beginners

If we had to give the beginning bodybuilder one piece of advice when it comes to proper nutrition, it would be: Don’t overthink it. Keep it simple. You can go ahead and drive yourself insane trying to calculate every nutrient ratio at every meal, every day of the week and still end up with little to show for your efforts. You're better off focusing on the fundamentals, which is why we’ve boiled your initiation into bodybuilding nutrition down to 10 simple guidelines.

Follow these rules habitually, and they'll become second nature. Then, all of other diet minutiae will fall into place. You’ll undoubtedly learn more about nutrition in the coming months and years, but these basics will be more than sufficient in helping you build serious muscle from the get-go.