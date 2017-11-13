Why Vegetarian Diets Are So Effective for Weight Loss

To jump-start your weight loss, drop the meat and go vegetarian, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition.

Researchers in the Czech Republic followed 74 people with type-2 diabetes for six months after they put them on either a vegetarian diet—vegetables, grains, legumes, fruits, nuts, and one yogurt a day—or one specifically tailored to treat diabetes that included 50% carbs, 20% protein, and less than 30% fat a day.

They examined the participants at baseline, three months, and six months, and the vegetarian diet was almost twice as effective, with people shedding an average of 13.7 pounds. Those on the diabetic lost only seven pounds on average.