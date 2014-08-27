6 Perfect Post-Workout Meals

Westend61 / Getty
Meal 2: Beef and Squash with Marinara
How to: For those looking to satisfy that deep, aching post-workout hunger, this one is for you. Cook up 8oz of lean grass-fed beef with salt and pepper to taste. Cook one whole butternut squash for 30-45 minutes until soft. Mix them together in the pan when done and add 4oz of your favorite marinara sauce.
The perks: If you are training hard and with more volume than usual, chances are your appetite is up as well. The creatine replenishes your explosive energy stores and extra fat from the beef helps keep you satisfied and full of calories. The starchiness of the squash digests slowly and helps keep hunger at bay.
Calories: 628 | Protein: 70g | Fat: 18g | Carbs: 38g