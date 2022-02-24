Low testosterone levels are bad news for men. In addition to obvious problems like decreased libido and erectile dysfunction, low testosterone levels have been linked to fatigue, decreased muscle mass, depression, impaired memory, and even chronic diseases.

So it’s not surprising that a significant number of men are willing to go to great lengths to support production of their most important male hormone. Some of these methods, it should be said, have drawbacks. Anabolic steroids, obviously, are illegal, largely unregulated, and dangerous.

Even pharmaceutical applications of testosterone (such as injections or topical creams) can have unwanted side effects such as enlarged breasts, acne or skin rash, hair loss, anxiety and nausea. And then, of course, the effect lasts only as long as the therapy continues. Because they don’t work through natural pathways of testosterone production, these pharmaceutical methods can lead to down-regulation of endogenous testosterone levels once therapy is interrupted (as a function of their significant expense, for instance, or changes in insurance coverage).

To be clear, if you suspect that your testosterone levels are low, you should consult with a medical physician. But before you opt for dramatic counter-measures, you should also know that there are several entirely natural methods of increasing your T levels that are lasting, sustainable and drug-free. Some are based on the latest, most advanced clinical science and some are just pure common sense. We’ve taken a look at six of the best ways to naturally increase your testosterone and ranked them in order of efficacy.

1) The #1 Most Effective, Drug-Free Testosterone Support Supplement

In recent years, researchers have been finding evidence that protodioscin-rich botanical extracts, derived from the herb Tribulus terrestris, can have positive effects on testosterone production in males. In one of several recent studies, published in the journal Andrologia in 2016, 65 men (aged 18-65) with no hormonal issues took an herbal extract containing 112 mg of protodioscin daily for 12 weeks. It was concluded that taking the protodioscin-rich extract led to an increase in blood testosterone levels, which coincided with decreased body fat percentage, and increases in lean mass.

ProSource, a leader in sports nutrition research and development for over two decades, has devoted years to perfecting a process for extracting and refining protodioscin in sufficient quantity and potency to support significant natural testosterone enhancement. Their efforts, represented in the drug-free testosterone enhancement technology AndroTest, are helping countless men across America rediscover their peak vitality, virility, and well-being.

The highly potent Tribulus extract used in ProSource’s AndroTest is subjected to a rigorous and complex multiple-extraction process under the most stringent protocols utilizing state-of-the-art laboratory procedures. This meticulous process, which we are told entails up to twenty different extractions, results in a Tribulus extract standardized to contain an unprecedented 40% to 48% protodioscin. This is by far the highest level of this active ingredient we’ve ever encountered in a nutritional supplement. Indeed, it is up to 40 times more potent than existing Tribulus-based products.

This ingredient superiority has been reflected in a landmark, product-specific, independent clinical study which we have reviewed. In the 4-week, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study, subjects using AndroTest experienced statistically significant increases in total testosterone levels, averaging 59.88% over baseline. Subjects also experienced major increases in free testosterone, averaging 59.75% over baseline. One test subject even saw an increase in total testosterone of 275%. Results like these reveal that AndroTest is in a class by itself – a true clinical-grade, natural testosterone enhancement technology.

AndroTest represents a fundamental natural break from invasive, short-term approaches. It’s a genuinely natural and drug-free mechanism of testosterone support that works through your body’s natural pathways to up-regulate testosterone production in a sustainable manner.

Indeed, thousands of men — including prominent athletes, celebrities, bodybuilders and people of all walks of life — have been experiencing remarkable results with AndroTest for years. This is exciting science, and AndroTest gets our highest recommendation for men who concerned about their T-levels. Head over to androtest.com to learn more about it.

2) Lift Heavy, But Don’t Overtrain

High-volume workouts facilitate testosterone production increase. Emphasizing heavy compound moves in your weight training (squats, deadlifts and bench presses, for instance) is one of the best ways to stimulate the greatest release of testosterone. In an article published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, the researchers reported that completing 10 reps at 75% 1RM, with 2-minutes rest between sets, resulted in the greatest workout volume and highest testosterone levels.

On the other hand, placing your body under more stress than it can handle will send levels of cortisol soaring, which in turn will depress your testosterone production. This is especially true of excessive cardio. When doing cardio, prioritize sprints, Tabata protocols, rope-skipping, and the like. The takeaway: A well planned training program, emphasizing high volume, brevity, adequate work-to-rest periods and recovery time, will help elevate and maintain bioavailable testosterone.

3) Make An Effort to Shed Excess Body Fat

High body fat is detrimental to testosterone levels. One reason for this is that testosterone is converted to estrogen by aromatase enzyme that is produced (in part) by fat cells. So, with high body fat, more of your testosterone is converted to estrogen. Unfortunately, low testosterone coupled with increasing estrogen levels results in decreased muscle growth and increased body fat storage. This is a vicious cycle you want no part of. You don’t have to have sub-5% body fat, but to optimize testosterone bioavailability, you should make getting lean a top priority.

4) Prioritize Healthy Fats in Your Diet

Dietary fats have also been linked to healthy levels of testosterone in males. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism reported that a diet with fat content exceeding 100 g per day resulted in increased free testosterone in healthy male subjects. When subjects were put on a low fat diet (<20 g of fat per day), the authors reported that blood cholesterol levels (which are used to produce testosterone) decreased. Sources of healthy fats include nuts, olive oil, full-fat yogurt, fatty fish such as salmon, whole eggs, and cheese. You might also want to consider taking a high-quality Omega-3 fish oil blend rich in high-potency, standardized amounts of the fatty acids EPA and DHA.

5) Get Sufficient Sleep

The importance of sleep to overall health cannot be overstated. Sleep deprivation is a significant stress that impacts many body functions, especially hormonal balance. Ensuring consistent and high quality deep sleep night after night will keep catabolic hormones (like cortisol) low and anabolic hormones (like testosterone) high. Shoot for 8 hours of quality sleep per night, establish consistent turn-in and wake-up times, and avoid stimulants starting several hours before bedtime.

Oh, and cut down on alcohol. Drinking alcoholic beverages in excess results in poor quality sleep, decreased energy levels, increased body fat, missed workouts, and decreases in free testosterone. Beer, it should be noted, is also packed with phytoestrogens, which will wreak havoc with T-levels.

6) Clear Out Household Toxins

Right now, there are common items around your house that are conspiring to undermine your T-levels. The culprits are a class of products called xenoestrogens, which mimic the testosterone-limiting estrogens in the body. Where can you find them? In any food storage item or jug that contains Bisphenol-A. In cosmetics, shampoos, toothpastes, or shaving gels that contain parabens. In air fresheners, body sprays or scented candles that contain phtalates. In antibacterial soaps or detergents that contain triclosans. And, of course, anything containing soy protein is also a rich source of phytoestrogens. Clear ’em out!