I first heard about Nootropics on the Joe Rogan podcast more than five years ago.

He was talking about these supplements that can help you think more clearly, focus better, and improve your memory, so I was instantly hooked and knew I had to try some.

Five years later, I’ve tried dozens of nootropics with mixed results.

Most of them were overpriced garbage that didn’t do anything for me.

But some of them worked, and they’re the ones I’m going to talk about today.

Here’s my list of the seven best Nootropics that actually work:

These products helped me to think more clearly, focus like a hawk, and become much more productive.

And when taken regularly, they will help improve your short and long-term memory and recall.

1: NooCube

At number 1 on my list of the best nootropics is a supplement called NooCube.

I love this supplement because it’s so consistent.

Every time I take it, within 15 minutes, I begin to feel calm and focused, and any brain fog I have clears away.

It’s made entirely from natural ingredients, doesn’t require a prescription, and is caffeine free.

NooCube contains 13 research-backed ingredients:

Here’s a quick look at how the key ingredients in NooCube work:

Sharper focus: The main focus-boosting ingredient in NooCube is Bacopa Monnieri, a herb that has been proven to boost memory and increase reaction times.

The main focus-boosting ingredient in NooCube is Bacopa Monnieri, a herb that has been proven to boost memory and increase reaction times. Improved memory: The memory-boosting effects of NooCube come from Alpha GPC, which this study found increases the production of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine and improves memory and learning performance. Another key ingredient, Huperzine A, has been shown to support mental alertness and boost memory.

The memory-boosting effects of NooCube come from Alpha GPC, which this study found increases the production of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine and improves memory and learning performance. Another key ingredient, Huperzine A, has been shown to support mental alertness and boost memory. Clearer thinking and less brain fog: L-Tyrosine helps banish brain fog and has been scientifically proven to reduce stress and fatigue. Another key ingredient, Oat Straw, has improved attention and concentration.

NooCube’s website contains links to the full clinical studies referred to above.

My Experience with NooCube

After trying so many different nootropics over the years, I’m glad I found NooCube.

I’ve always had difficulty concentrating and staying focused on the task. I get distracted easily and have ten thoughts running through my mind at any time.

But when I take NooCube, it helps clear my mind, and I begin to feel very calm and focused.

It usually goes like this:

I take NooCube, and within 15 minutes, I feel calm and at ease.

Any mental blocks or brain fog clears away. It feels like the clouds are parting in my brain.

All the thoughts running through my head disappear, and I begin focusing on the task I’m trying to complete.

My memory and recall are noticeably improved too. If I’m writing an article, words will come to me quickly.

Or, if I’m playing poker or chess, my next move seems much more obvious.

When I’m using NooCube, it feels like my brain is working much better, and I feel amazing.

I’m 10x more productive when I’m using it.

NooCube Test

I decided to do an aim trainer reaction test on my iPad for seven mornings without NooCube and seven mornings after taking NooCube.

In the test, you use your finger to hit a target 30 times, measuring the average time it takes to hit each target. This tests your reflexes and hand-eye coordination.

Without NooCube: My average score was 537ms for the 7 mornings that I didn’t take it.

My average score was 537ms for the 7 mornings that I didn't take it. After taking NooCube: My average score was 393ms for the 7 mornings I took NooCube.

It’s not the most scientific of tests, but my average score was considerably better on the days I took NooCube.

The effects usually last 2-6 hours, depending on what I’m doing.

And it makes me feel good knowing that whenever I need to focus and be productive, I can take some NooCube.

Plus, it comes with a 60-day, 100% money-back guarantee, so if you’re not as impressed with it as I am, you can get a full refund.

But make sure you buy from the official website because it’s the only place to buy the real thing.

The NooCube being sold on Amazon and other websites are fake.

2: Alpha Brain

Second place on my list of the best nootropics goes to Alpha Brain.

Alpha Brain was the first nootropic I tried because it’s endorsed by none other than Joe Rogan.

They’ve built up a stellar reputation, and if Alpha Brain if NooCube didn’t exist, this would be my top pick.

I still recommend giving it a try because it’s one of the best nootropics on the market.

Every time I use Alpha Brain, I feel more focused, alert, and cognitively more productive.

Produced by Onnit in the USA, the quality and purity of the ingredients in Alpha Brain are second to none.

It contains only natural ingredients and is free from caffeine, dairy, nuts, and gluten while also being 100% Keto friendly.

I love that Alpha Brain comes in capsules and sachets of instant drink mix.

The sachets are ideal for people who dislike swallowing capsules or want a faster effect.

I usually take the Alpha Brain capsules but always carry a sachet or two whenever I’m traveling or working and need a quick cognitive boost on the go.

Customers seem to like it too.

They are doing something right with a 4.1-star rating based on almost 16,000 reviews.

I’m a huge fan of Alpha Brain and highly recommend it.

If you want to focus better and think faster and more clearly, I recommend giving Alpha Brain a try.

3: Mind Lab Pro

Third place on my list of the best nootropics goes to Mind Lab Pro.

Mind Lab Pro is a premium nootropic supplement designed and developed by Opti Nutra Ltd.

First released in 2015, Mind Lab Pro offers powerful cognitive benefits with zero side effects.

The latest formulation of Mind Lab Pro, v4.0, contains 11 proven brain-boosting ingredients to improve brain health, boost cognition, and banish brain fog.

Many of these 11 ingredients should sound familiar as they are in NooCube.

They include Bacopa Monnieri, Vitamins B6, B9, B12, and Phosphatidylserine, to name a few.

But Mind Lab Pro also contains a few ingredients that make it stand out:

Cognizin is a special form of Citicoline that has been proven to improve concentration, focus, memory, and mood. It has also been shown to improve brain function during the natural aging process.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom is the only mushroom supplement with nootropic properties and has been proven to protect against cognitive impairment.

Maritime Pine Bark has been shown to improve focus, spatial memory, attention span, and mental energy when taken regularly.

Phosphatidylserine is the only nootropic with an FDA-qualified claim to increase mental clarity and reduce cognitive decline.

According to Dr. Andrea Utley from Leeds University in the United Kingdom, Mind Lab Pro v4.0 produced “statistically significant” improvements in cognition when subjected to a rigorous placebo-controlled human trial.

I found Mind Lab Pro to be a very effective nootropic and noticed a significant boost in my mental clarity and energy whenever I took it.

It’s also backed by a 30-day “performance promise” and you can get 10% off your first order when you sign up for their email list.

4: Hunter Focus

Fourth place on my list of the best nootropics goes to Hunter Focus.

Hunter focus contains many of the same ingredients listed in my top 3 picks, so it’s loaded with the right ingredients.

Nootropic researcher and productivity expert Greg Gostincar says Hunter Focus is one of the best nootropics he’s ever tried. The formula is highly effective at increasing his work output.

I like Hunter Focus because it contains caffeine, which I find great in the mornings for an energy boost.

I used this product for several months before I found NooCube because it perked me up in the mornings.

I would take it first thing in the morning, and within 20 minutes, I was wide awake and felt a calm focus wash over me.

This is definitely a nootropic worth trying!

5: Focus Factor

Fifth place on my list of the best nootropics is Focus Factor.

The makers of Focus Factor say their product will:

Improve your memory

Boost your concentration

Help you focus

It’s also loaded with brain-boosting and other vitamins so that it can be used as a multivitamin as well.

Focus Factor describes itself as ‘nutrition for the brain’ and is essentially a multivitamin combined with a nootropic supplement.

Focus Factor is extremely popular with customers, and its website features 5-star reviews from verified buyers.

Although Focus Factor lacks many of the so-called ‘powerhouse’ nootropics found in other supplements like Bacopa, Citicoline, and L-Theanine, it is surprisingly effective at increasing focus and highly reliable.

It doesn’t contain caffeine, so I take it with a cup of black coffee and always feel clear-headed, calm, and focused.

Unlike the other products on this list which are meant to be taken whenever you need to crush your workload, Focus Factor can be taken daily as a multivitamin replacement and for brain health

6: Performance Lab Mind

Sixth place on my list of the best nootropics goes to Performance Lab Mind.

Performance Lab Mind describes itself as an ‘ultramodern nootropic’ that offers the following benefits:

Increased brainpower

More focus, memory, and speed

Boosted brain energy up to 13.6%

Improved brain health

Burnout resistance

Performance Lab Mind contains four main ingredients. Citicoline, Phosphatidylserine, L-Tyrosine, and Maritime Pine Bark Extract.

All four of these ingredients are proven, well-researched smart drugs backed by solid clinical research.

Their main benefits are improving focus, speed, memory, and energy while helping your brain recover from intense mental exertion.

Many of Performance Lab Mind’s customers report improved brain function after just a few weeks.

Take Cindy Y, for instance, who says she feels a little bit sharper and hopes the increased mental benefits will continue.

Although Performance Lab Mind isn’t packed with nootropic ingredients, I find it fantastic for recovering from burnout and think the 100% plant-based capsules are very convenient and easy to swallow.

I take this supplement whenever I feel a bit mentally drained or burned out, and within 24 hours, I always feel much better.

This is an excellent choice if you’re feeling burned out and need something to help you think sharp again.

7: Brain Pill

Finally on my list of the best nootropics is Brain Pill.

Brain Pill is a natural nootropic that is great for working under intense pressure when you’re up against a tight deadline.

They say it will:

Improve memory and recall

Increase mental energy and stamina

Help you learn faster

Improve focus and concentration.

I find Brain Pill to be great for afternoon slumps.

When I’ve been working all morning and am starting to feel tired, I will take this, and it helps keep me alert and focused so I can get back to work.

You can currently buy Brain Pill with a 67-day money-back guarantee, so if you’re not impressed, you can get your money back.

Best Nootropics: Recap

After trying dozens of nootropics in the past, these are the only ones I would recommend.

You can also improve brain function by exercising regularly, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, meditating, and eating healthily.

A good nootropic will feel like you’ve unlocked your brain.

Here’s the list again:

They all work great, but if I could recommend just one product from this list, it would be NooCube.

When I take NooCube, I feel calm and focused and can think clearly. I’m so much more productive when I take it.

It’s safe and legal and comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Thanks for checking out my list of the best nootropics. Whether you’re a student, professional, gamer, or whatever, I think you will get great results with the products on this list.



