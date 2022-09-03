This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

After suffering from gut issues, mood swings, and low energy for years, I decided to try out some probiotics.

As a man, I searched for ones marketed toward men or had good reviews by men who had tried them.

Most of the products I tried didn’t do anything, but there were some I could actually feel working.

Especially my number 1 pick, which I had great results with and am still using today.

Here’s my list of the seven best probiotics for men:

Carry on reading to find out why these 7 made the list!

1: Biotics 8

Number 1 on my list of the best probiotics for men is Biotics 8.

This probiotic is designed specifically for men, and it’s improved my life so much since I started using it.

After a few days of using Biotics 8:

My digestive issues, stomach aches, and gut issues went away

I was sleeping better

Waking up feeling more refreshed

Feeling more focused and thinking more clearly

I had more energy

I was in a better mood

And I felt better than I had done in years!

My workouts have improved, I feel lighter and am training harder, so I’m getting more muscular and ripped.

I also noticed my skin looks a lot healthier and clearer since using this too.

After feeling all the benefits, I believe Biotics 8 is the best probiotic for men and is my top recommendation. You can get yours here.

How Biotics 8 Works

Like all the probiotics on my list, Biotics 8 is designed to be taken daily.

It has a few key advantages over most of the other probiotics I tested.

Firstly, Biotics 8 is both a probiotic and a prebiotic.

This means that as well as containing 20 billion colony-forming units (CFUs) of probiotics per serving, it also contains fiber, digestive enzymes, and vitamin D.

This is important because while prebiotics and probiotics sound similar, they play different roles in your body.

Probiotics are live bacteria that provide health benefits, while prebiotics are food for these bacteria and other beneficial bacteria that live in your gut.

So, you really need the prebiotic in there to get the best results from the probiotic.

The second feature of Biotics 8 that sets it apart from the competition is that it contains ten different strains of two specific probiotics – Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium.

These two have been clinically proven to treat diarrhea-predominant IBS.

Here’s a quick look at the ingredients in Biotics 8 and the science that shows why they are effective:

Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) 10mcg: According to this 2020 study, Vitamin D helps modulate intestinal microbiota and can alleviate symptoms of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) and inhibit chronic inflammation.

According to this 2020 study, Vitamin D helps modulate intestinal microbiota and can alleviate symptoms of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) and inhibit chronic inflammation. 10 Strains of Gut Health Bacteria (20 billion CFUs) 400g: The main ingredient in each serving of Biotics 8 is a proprietary blend of 10 different strains of Gut Health Bacteria containing 20 billion CFUs. These strains are related to two clinically effective biotics, Lactobacillus, and Bifidobacterium, meaning they are scientifically proven to help treat conditions such as IBS.

The main ingredient in each serving of Biotics 8 is a proprietary blend of 10 different strains of Gut Health Bacteria containing 20 billion CFUs. These strains are related to two clinically effective biotics, Lactobacillus, and Bifidobacterium, meaning they are scientifically proven to help treat conditions such as IBS. Inulin (From Chicory) 45mg: While there isn’t any clinical evidence that Chicory is effective in humans, this animal study published in 2019 found that it reduced triglycerides and LDL when included in animal feed.

While there isn’t any clinical evidence that Chicory is effective in humans, this animal study published in 2019 found that it reduced triglycerides and LDL when included in animal feed. Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) 25mg: There is good evidence that Fructooligosaccharides can alleviate the symptoms of IBS, meaning that it complements the Gut Health Bacteria found in Biotics 8.

There is good evidence that Fructooligosaccharides can alleviate the symptoms of IBS, meaning that it complements the Gut Health Bacteria found in Biotics 8. Lipase 25mg: Lipase is an enzyme produced in the pancreas, mouth, and stomach that helps the intestines absorb food by breaking down fats. A small clinical study of 18 people found that supplements containing lipase helped reduce symptoms of IBS, such as bloating and gas.

Lipase is an enzyme produced in the pancreas, mouth, and stomach that helps the intestines absorb food by breaking down fats. A small clinical study of 18 people found that supplements containing lipase helped reduce symptoms of IBS, such as bloating and gas. Amylase 20mg: Amylase is another enzyme made by the pancreas and salivary glands that helps break down carbs, making them more readily absorbed in the body.

Amylase is another enzyme made by the pancreas and salivary glands that helps break down carbs, making them more readily absorbed in the body. Protease 10mg: Protease is an enzyme that has been proven to help digestion and the absorption of protein.

After reading about the science behind the ingredients in Biotics 8, I was impressed.

Everything in there is proven to improve gut health, which will then improve all other areas of your health.

After just a few days of taking Biotics 8, my digestive issues disappeared. I was feeling lighter and less bloated.

After about a week, I felt like a new man. Happier, more focused, and more energized.

If you’re looking for a good probiotic to improve your health in many ways, then I 100% recommend Biotics 8.

It also comes with a lifetime money-back guarantee, so if you’re unsatisfied, you can get a full refund.

Click here to visit the Biotics 8 website and learn more about what it will do for you!

2: YourBiology Gut+

Second place on my list of the best probiotics for men is Gut+ by YourBiology.

Like my No. 1 pick (Biotics 8), Gut+ is both a probiotic and a prebiotic.

This means it contains prebiotic fiber that acts as food for the probiotics and the healthy bacteria in your body.

Gut+ is manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the USA, and YourBiology says it will:

Improve digestion

Reduce bloating

Boost your immune system

Increase energy levels and improve your mood

Increase levels of “good” gut bacteria

Improve mood and lower stress levels

Help with weight management and skin health.

Although Gut+ contains 40 billion CFUs per serving – double the amount found in my No. 1 pick Biotics 8 – it only contains four different probiotic strains.

On the plus side, it uses an ingredient called MAKtrek Bi-Pass Technology to protect the live bacteria and ensure they pass through your stomach and into your gut without being destroyed by stomach acid.

The website says this provides 250 times better survival rate than other probiotics.

The main ingredients in Gut+ are:

Lactobacillus Plantarum – a powerful probiotic that is proven to prevent stomach cramps and bloating while encouraging bowel elimination.

– a powerful probiotic that is proven to prevent stomach cramps and bloating while encouraging bowel elimination. Lactobacillus Paracasei – a probiotic that has been linked to high levels of Natural killer (NK) cell activity.

– a probiotic that has been linked to high levels of Natural killer (NK) cell activity. Bifidobacterium Lactis – a probiotic linked to anti-obesity properties.

– a probiotic linked to anti-obesity properties. Lactobacillus Acidophilus – a proven treatment for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

– a proven treatment for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Fructooligosaccharides – a proven treatment for diarrhea-predominant IBS.

Gut+ contains a great selection f probiotic strains backed by solid research.

Customers like Jonathan and Sherod are getting good results from it too. Jonathan says that Gut+ cleared up his stomach issues fast.

When I tested Gut+, I had great results, and I recommend giving it a try.

While it didn’t work quite as quickly or effectively as my No. 1 pick, Gut+ worked wonders for my digestion and bloating.

I also felt more energized, lighter, and in a much better mood while taking Gut+.

It also helped me think more clearly and made my early-morning brain fog disappear.

Another benefit of Gut+ is that it comes with a 100% satisfaction, 60-day money-back guarantee, so you can get a refund if it isn’t right for you.

Click here to visit the Gut+ website and learn more about what it will do for you!

3: Total Gut Health

Third place on my list of the best probiotics for men goes to Total Gut Health by the well-known company, Onnit.

According to Onnit, Total Gut Health can:

Promote healthy gut flora

Improve digestion and nutrient absorption

Boost the immune system

Total Gut Health contains a unique blend of probiotics, prebiotics, digestive enzymes, and other nutrients, making it easier to digest food and avoid some of the consequences of eating unhealthy food.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the ingredients in Total Gut Health and the science behind them:

DIGESTECH: Digestech is essentially a digestive enzyme that helps your body digest the nutrients in food more quickly and effectively.

Digestech is essentially a digestive enzyme that helps your body digest the nutrients in food more quickly and effectively. five5 acid-resistant probiotic strains: The five strains of probiotics in Total Gut Health (B. infantis, B. lactis, L. acidophilus DDS-1, Plantarum, and L. rhamnosus) are all naturally resistant to stomach acid, so they’ll reach your intestines intact.

The five strains of probiotics in Total Gut Health (B. infantis, B. lactis, L. acidophilus DDS-1, Plantarum, and L. rhamnosus) are all naturally resistant to stomach acid, so they’ll reach your intestines intact. 2 organic prebiotics: To feed the probiotic strains, Total Gut Health also contains organic dandelion root and organic Jerusalem artichoke, both of which have been shown to improve gut flora.

To feed the probiotic strains, Total Gut Health also contains organic dandelion root and organic Jerusalem artichoke, both of which have been shown to improve gut flora. Betaine HCl: This natural chemical has been proven to improve the speed at which food is broken down in the stomach.

This natural chemical has been proven to improve the speed at which food is broken down in the stomach. Saccharomyces Boulardii: Saccharomyces boulardii is a probiotic yeast that is proven to be an effective treatment for GI tract disorders like diarrhea symptoms.

Total Gut Health has racked up almost 150 reviews from satisfied customers and seems very popular with men.

Take Benjamin, who says that Total Gut Health tackled his digestive issues fast and made his life bearable again.

I found Total Gut Health very effective and noticed big improvements in my digestion, energy levels, and overall health.

It completely relieved my bloating and constipation, and I generally felt great on it.

I’d recommend Total Gut Health for anyone who wants less bloating after meals, likes to enjoy the occasional treat, and doesn’t want to feel tired and sluggish the following day.

Click here to visit the Total Gut Health website and learn more about it today!

4: Transparent Labs Gut Health Series Probiotic

Fourth place on my list of the best probiotics for men goes to Transparent Labs Gut Health Series Probiotic.

Transparent Labs says that their Gut Health Probiotic can:

Boost your immune system

Increase focus and brain function

Improve digestion and bowel regularity

Treat irritable bowel syndrome

Get rid of bloating

Make it easier to maintain a healthy weight.

Transparent Labs’ Gut Health Series Probiotic is one of the most potent probiotics for men currently on sale, with an astonishing 100 billion CFUs per serving.

It also has ten clinically studied strains of probiotics, including Lactobacilli, Bifidobacteria, and Streptococci, making it extremely comprehensive.

As I discussed earlier, Lactobacillus strains are ideal for improving bowel movements and combating bloating and cramps, while Bifidobacterium strains offer proven anti-obesity benefits.

When combined with Streptococcus strains, these three probiotics are extremely effective at treating diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D).

The only downside of Gut Health Probiotic is that it doesn’t contain any prebiotics.

Transparent Labs recommends taking their Prebiotic Greens supplement simultaneously just so the probiotics have enough fiber to work effectively.

While many guys report getting great results with Gut Health Probiotic, most people take both Gut Health Probiotic and Prebiotic Greens.

Take Daniel M., for example, who says he takes both supplements every other day and experienced fantastic results after just a few weeks.

When I tested Gut Health Probiotic, I could tell it was high quality as it almost immediately affected my digestion.

I loved the extra energy and felt the overall formula was extremely well-balanced.

My focus improved, and I was a lot less bloated.

However, I could tell that Gut Health Probiotic wasn’t a probiotic/prebiotic blend, and it didn’t have the same effect as my top pick, Biotics 8.

If you’re looking for a powerful probiotic for men and don’t mind buying the Prebiotic Greens as well, Gut Health Probiotic is well worth a try.

Click here to visit the Transparent Labs website and learn more about this probiotic today.

5: MindBodyGreen Probiotic+

In fifth place on my list of the best probiotics for men is MindBodyGreen Probiotic+.

MindBodyGreen says that Probiotic+ is formulated, manufactured, and packaged in the USA and contains zero GMOs, gluten, dairy, or soy, making it keto and vegan friendly.

With 32 billion CFUs per serving, Probiotic+ can:

Reduce bloating

Support gut health

Improve mind-gut connection

While Probiotic+ has more CFUs per serving than my No. 1 pick, Biotics 8, it contains just four different strains:

acidophilus NCFM – which has been clinically proven to treat IBS symptoms such as bloating.

– which has been clinically proven to treat IBS symptoms such as bloating. lactis Bi-07 – has been found to combat bloating in IBS patients.

– has been found to combat bloating in IBS patients. B420 – This probiotic strain is proven to combat obesity and reduce inflammation.

– This probiotic strain is proven to combat obesity and reduce inflammation. HN019 – This strain was shown to improve digestion times in patients with constipation.

With Probiotic+, MindBodyGreen has gone for quality over quantity, and customers seem to like it.

Jason Wachob, MindBodyGreen Founder and Co-CEO, says that Probiotic+ eradicated his bloating and made him feel far more energized.

When I tried Probiotic+, it made my bowel movements far more regular and got rid of 90% of my bloating.

I even lost some weight using it, as I was feeling lighter and exercising more. My skin became clearer too.

Click here to visit the Probiotic+ website and learn more about this probiotic today.

6: Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic

In sixth place on my list of the best probiotics for men is a product called Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic.

According to Seed, DS-01 is clinically proven to support gut health and can:

Boost gastrointestinal health

Improve whole-body health

Enhance digestion and bowel movements

With 24 bacterial strains, DS-01 is the broadest-spectrum probiotic for men on my list.

It’s also unique for having a 2-in-1 capsule design called “ViaCap” that protects the probiotics from heat and stomach acid.

Each serving of DS-01 contains an astonishing 53.6 billion AFUs and includes live bacterial strains of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, which have been clinically proven to boost digestive health.

Although DS-01 is one of the most impressive-sounding probiotics I tested, I didn’t feel the results lived up to the hype.

While DS-01 claims to contain 24 different probiotic strains, I actually experienced better results from the other probiotics on this list.

However, I did notice my bloating was gone using this, but I didn’t get the extra energy and focus I got with the other products.

The main benefit of DS-01 capsules is that they are heat resistant and don’t require refrigeration.

This makes them ideal if you are traveling.

If you’re on the fence, DS-01 is backed by a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee so that you can give it a try, and if you don’t like it, get your money back.

Click here to visit the Seed probiotic website and learn more about it today.

7: Biomel Complete Gut

Last on my list of the best probiotics for men is Biomel Complete Gut.

Biomel boasts an impressive 25 billion live cultures per serving and comes in powdered form.

Each serving of Biomel contains 13 unique strains of live bacteria, six prebiotic fibers, and five digestive enzymes, so it’s an excellent option for anyone looking for a probiotic and prebiotic formula.

Its ingredients include:

13 strains of Bacillus, Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, and Streptococcus – all of which have been proven to improve digestion, reduce bloating and make bowel movement more regular.

– all of which have been proven to improve digestion, reduce bloating and make bowel movement more regular. 6 prebiotic fibers – Beta Glucan, corn fiber, guar fiber, apple fiber, rice bran, and chicory root fiber. The health benefits of these fibers have been widely studied and shown to affect digestion positively.

– Beta Glucan, corn fiber, guar fiber, apple fiber, rice bran, and chicory root fiber. The health benefits of these fibers have been widely studied and shown to affect digestion positively. 5 digestive enzymes – including A-Amylase, Protease, Lipase, Cellulase, and Lactase- have all been researched and found to be beneficial.

Despite Biomel being quite unusual as a powdered probiotic, customers seem to like it.

Philip N. says it cleared up his bloating and flatulence caused by IBS within a few days and was great for treating his ongoing digestive issues.

When I tested Biomel, I bought the ‘Pure Vanilla’ flavor and thought it tasted pretty good.

It did improve my digestion and the quality of my bowel movements.

But overall, it was nowhere near as effective as my top pick Biotics 8, and I prefer to take a pill when it comes to probiotics and get it out the way.

If you’re looking for a powdered probiotic, then Biomel is the one to choose, but beware, it doesn’t come with a money-back guarantee that I’m aware of.

Click here to visit the Biomel website and learn more about this tasty probiotic powder.

Best Probiotics for Men: Recap

I can tell you firsthand that all the products on this list are effective and really do work.

But if I could recommend just one, then without a doubt, it would be Biotics 8.

Within days of using Biotics 8:

My digestion improved

Bloating was gone

I was feeling more focused

Thinking more clearly

I was in a better mood

Had more energy all-day

Sleeping better

My skin looked healthier and clearer

I was feeling lighter

And my workouts improved too.

I’ve had such amazing results with Biotics 8 that I now use it daily, and I am happy to put it in the top spot on this list of the best probiotics for men.

Plus, it comes with a lifetime money-back guarantee. So, you’ve got nothing to lose by giving it a try.

Click here to visit the official Biotics 8 website and learn more about what it will do for you!

