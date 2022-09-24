This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

After struggling with digestion problems, bloating general health problems for years, I decided to try out these supplements called probiotics.

Probiotic supplements contain live microorganisms or good bacteria that help keep your gut healthy.

They have been shown to:

Reduce stress

Improve mood

Improve digestion

Get rid of bloating

Speed up weight loss

Increase energy levels

Give you healthy glowing skin

Treat irritable bowel syndrome

Strengthen your immune system

Increase vitamin and mineral absorption

And so much more!

So, you’re missing out if you’re not taking a probiotic.

But with so many of them for sale, which one should you buy?

After trying many different products, I’ve decided to share what I think are the five best probiotics for women that actually work.

These are the ones that worked for me:

So, if you’re a woman looking for a probiotic to improve your health, then carry on reading to find out why these 5 made the list!

1: Gut+ by YourBiology

My top recommendation on this list of the best probiotics for women goes to Gut+ by YourBiology.

Gut+ is made by women, for women, and is specifically designed to improve women’s health.

Gut+ contains a blend of probiotics (helpful bacteria) and prebiotics.

Prebiotics are essential because they provide food for the good bacteria to thrive.

YourBiology is so confident about what Gut+ can do that they offer a 100% satisfaction, 60-day money-back guarantee.

Here’s a quick look at how it works and the science behind the ingredients.

How does Gut+ work?

Gut+ is manufactured in the USA in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility and contains over 40 billion culture-forming units (CFUs) per serving, making it one of the most potent probiotics for women on my list.

The CFU count is important because it tells you the number of live and active microorganisms in each serving of a probiotic dietary supplement.

But it doesn’t tell you the whole story.

Some probiotics for women claim to have more CFUs per serving, but this is meaningless if the microorganisms just get destroyed by stomach acid.

Stomach acid kills up to 96% of the live bacteria in some probiotic supplements, which means they never make it to your gut and the supplement is just a waste of money.

That’s why Gut+ uses a capsule protection technology called MAKtrek marine polysaccharide complex.

This seaweed-based ingredient helps protect the microorganisms until they reach the small intestine.

Here’s an in-depth look at the microorganisms in Gut+ and what they do:

Lactobacillus Acidophilus: This probiotic strain has been proven to alleviate irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms.

This probiotic strain has been proven to alleviate irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms. Lactobacillus Plantarum: Lactobacillus Plantarum has been proven to offer a range of benefits, including reducing cramping and bloating and making it easier to use the bathroom.

Lactobacillus Plantarum has been proven to offer a range of benefits, including reducing cramping and bloating and making it easier to use the bathroom. Lactobacillus Paracasei: Lactobacillus Paracasei has been shown to “significantly increase” Natural killer (NK) cell activity and levels of both interleukin (IL)-12 and immunoglobulin (Ig) G1, making it easier for the body to fight off bacterial infections like bacterial vaginosis.

Lactobacillus Paracasei has been shown to “significantly increase” Natural killer (NK) cell activity and levels of both interleukin (IL)-12 and immunoglobulin (Ig) G1, making it easier for the body to fight off bacterial infections like bacterial vaginosis. Bifidobacterium Lactis: According to this scientific review, Bifidobacterium Lactis offers anti-obesity effects and makes it easier for women to reach and maintain a healthy weight.

According to this scientific review, Bifidobacterium Lactis offers anti-obesity effects and makes it easier for women to reach and maintain a healthy weight. Lactobacillus Acidophilus: Lactobacillus Acidophilus is another probiotic strain that has been proven to alleviate IBS symptoms.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus is another probiotic strain that has been proven to alleviate IBS symptoms. Fructooligosaccharides: According to this study, Fructooligosaccharides work well when combined with Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium to treat diarrhea-predominant IBS.

All the ingredients in Gut+ are backed by published research and appear to be great for women’s overall health, well-being, and gut health.

I like that it is gluten-free and soy-free and has capsule protection so all the probiotics can make it to your small intestine and thrive.

I was so impressed with what I read on the Gut+ website that I ordered some for myself.

I Tried Gut+ for 30 Days: Here’s What Happened

As I just wanted to test Gut+ for a month, I ordered the starter pack (1 bottle), which cost $59.99.

I was pleasantly surprised that my order arrived in just a couple of days.

I loved how simple Gut+ was to take; just one capsule in the morning and one before bed.

Here’s what happened when I started taking Gut+:

Within a few days, I started to feel the effects of the good gut bacteria. My bloating went down, my digestion improved, and I started feeling more positive, too.

I started doing number 2’s a lot more regularly.

After a week, my hormonal acne was clearing up, and my skin started to look much healthier. I got a lot of comments on how nice my skin looked.

I also had more energy and started doing a bit more exercise. This helped me to lose some weight, and people began complimenting me on that too.

After a month of using Gut+, I feel like my health has improved so much.

I go to the bathroom regularly, my bloating is gone, I never get stomach aches or constipation anymore, and overall, I am looking and feeling so much better.

I’ve had such positive results with Gut+ that I would recommend it to any woman looking to try a probiotic.

Plus, it comes with a 100% money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free and get your money back if you don’t feel amazing.

Click here to visit the official Gut+ website and learn more about what it will do for you!

2: Probiotic+ by MindBodyGreen

While I was thrilled with Gut+, it wasn’t the only probiotic for women I tested.

Number 2 on my list of the best probiotics for women goes to Probiotic+ by MindBodyGreen.

I decided to test Probiotic+ because of all the rave reviews I’d read online from women who said it was fantastic for easing bloating.

How does Probiotic+ work?

Just like Gut+, Probiotic+ is made in the USA and doesn’t contain soy, gluten, dairy, or GMOs.

Each serving contains 32 billion CFUs, and its makers claim it can improve overall gut health.

What makes Probiotic+ unique is that it contains just four clinically proven strains of live bacteria, each of which plays a unique role in preventing bloating, improving digestion, and making it easier to reach a healthy weight.

Here’s an overview of the four strains in Probiotic+ and what the science says:

Acidophilus NCFM: According to this study, Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM is clinically proven to help reduce bloating in IBS patients when given other probiotic strains of Bifidobacterium.

According to this study, Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM is clinically proven to help reduce bloating in IBS patients when given other probiotic strains of Bifidobacterium. Lactis Bi-07: This strain of Bifidobacterium has been proven to reduce bloating when combined with other probiotics.

This strain of Bifidobacterium has been proven to reduce bloating when combined with other probiotics. Lactis B420: There is strong scientific evidence that B420 makes it easier to lose weight and reduces inflammation in the gut.

There is strong scientific evidence that B420 makes it easier to lose weight and reduces inflammation in the gut. Lactis HN019: This 28-day trial found that HN019 benefits patients suffering from constipation and can make bowel movements more regular.

What struck me about Probiotic+ is how similar it is to Gut+, and the two probiotics share some of the same probiotic strains.

Probiotic+ is recommended by registered dietitian nutritionist Carlene Thomas, RDN, who says that the probiotic strains in Probiotic+ can help reduce bloating and maintain a healthy weight.

I tested Probiotic+, and here are my thoughts.

Probiotic+ is much pricier than my No. 1 pick, Gut+, and costs $80 for a one-month supply.

While you can get a 14% discount by subscribing, this locks you into a payment schedule and, at $69 per month, is still more expensive than Gut+.

When I tried it:

I felt a lot less bloated after eating.

My bowel movements were more regular.

I had more energy and focus.

The results weren’t as dramatic as my number 1 pick Gut+, but I could definitely feel it working.

But it is missing a few key ingredients found in Gut+, like Fructooligosaccharides, which are great for combating IBS symptoms.

And it doesn’t appear to have any capsule protection technology to protect the live bacteria from stomach acid.

Probiotic+ is my No. 2 pick for the best probiotics for women, but it doesn’t have a money-back guarantee.

If you choose this one, I recommend buying just one bottle to start with and seeing how you get on.

Click here to visit the official Probiotic+ website and learn more about what it will do for you.

3: Biomel Complete Gut

Number 3 on my list of the best probiotics for women goes to Biomel Complete Gut.

Unlike my top picks, Biomel Complete Gut is a powder, not a capsule, so that you can enjoy it in several ways.

It tastes amazing when blended with your favorite milk or smoothie and is also great sprinkled on cereal or mixed into yogurt.

At 25 billion CFUs per serving, Biomel Complete Gut has a lower CFU count than my top 2 picks, but it has a few other benefits that help make it my No. 3 pick.

Each serving contains:

Thirteen unique strains of live bacteria from Bacillus, Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, and Streptococcus are all backed by clinical evidence.

Six prebiotic fibers, Beta Glucan, rice bran, apple fiber, guar fiber, chicory root fiber, and soluble corn fiber, all have proven health benefits.

Five well-studied digestive enzymes: A-Amylase, Protease, Lipase, Cellulase, and Lactase.

Four vitamins and minerals; Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, and Calcium.

While Biomel doesn’t have as many reviews as some of the other probiotics on my list, it certainly seems popular with customers.

Take Anna, for example, who says it cleared up her gut health issues like bloating and indigestion in a matter of weeks and tastes absolutely delicious.

Like Anna, I was initially a little skeptical about how well Biomel Complete Gut would work, but after trying it for a month, I think it’s a great product.

Here are some of the things I love about it:

Firstly, Biomel Complete Gut comes in Belgian Dark Chocolate and Pure Vanilla, which taste fantastic when blended with milk or a smoothie. I had a smoothie with Biomel every day for a month and dropped two pant sizes!

Biomel also comes unflavored, so you can always mix it with your favorite breakfast, like cereal or oatmeal, without altering the flavor.

The added enzymes in Biomel are great for digestion. It was the fastest-acting probiotic I tested, and I felt an improvement after just a few days.

I’d highly recommend Biomel Complete Gut to anyone who doesn’t like swallowing capsules or who needs to get rid of bloating fast.

While some people may not like the hassle of a powder and prefer the convenience of a capsule, Biomel’s digestive enzymes make it highly effective.

Click here to visit the official Biomel Complete Gut website and see what it will do for you.

4: Just Thrive Probiotic

We have Just Thrive at number 4 on our list of the best probiotics for women.

Just Thrive offers a nice alternative to the other probiotics on my list because its makers say it is vegan, paleo, and keto-friendly and supports immune, digestive, and emotional health.

They also say it has better survivability than yogurt, greek yogurt, and other leading probiotics.

Here’s a quick look at how it works.

Just Thrive Probiotic is much simpler than my top three picks and contains just four Bacillus strains:

Bacillus indicus HU36

Bacillus coagulans (SC-208)

Bacillus clausii (SC-109)

Bacillus subtilis HU58

What makes Just Thrive unique is that this 2021 scientific study examined the effect of all 4 of these strains (plus Bacillus licheniformis SL307) and found they not only changed metabolic activity but improved the composition of gut microbiota, too.

This is important as it proves this combination of probiotics is safe and effective.

While it doesn’t offer any fancy capsule protection technology like Gut+, Just Thrive says these strains are naturally resistant to stomach acid, so they’ll go straight to your gut without being destroyed.

Just Thrives charges $49.99 + $7.99 shipping for a single bottle.

While you can subscribe and pay just $44.99 per bottle, you still need to spend over $99 to get free shipping.

A real plus of Just Thrive is that it works fast, and I felt a difference after just two days. My gut calmed down almost instantly, and I became much more regular.

A key benefit of Just Thrive is that it made weight control easier, and I experienced fewer sugar cravings.

I also started sleeping better, brightening my mood, and making it much easier to handle stress.

Just Thrive Probiotics may not have fancy-sounding ingredients, but I found them effective.

It also comes with a money-back guarantee, so you can get a 100% refund if it doesn’t work for you.

Click here to visit the Just Thrive website and learn more about what it will do for you.

5: DS-01 by Seed

At number 5 on our list of the best probiotics for women is DS-01 by Seed.

Seed describes DS-01 as a “Daily Synbiotic” and says their product will:

Improve digestive health

Protects the gut from discomfort

Helps maintain gut barrier integrity

Supports the immune system

Promotes heart health

And more!

So, how does it work?

Seed says that all the ingredients in DS-01 make it to your gut intact because they use a special capsule-within-a-capsule design to protect the ingredients from stomach acid.

Inside each capsule is 53.6 billion AFUs of live bacteria from 24 different strains.

While this may sound impressive, most of these are strains of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, which are found in all the other probiotics on my list.

DS-01 is fairly new and has no reviews yet, but I was impressed when I tested it.

At $49.99 per month, DS-01 is reasonably priced considering its high AFU count and has a significant list of claimed benefits.

I love its sustainable delivery method, where it sends a glass jar and travel vial in the first month and then ships subsequent 30-day refills in sustainable packaging to save on CO2 emissions and waste.

In terms of performance, DS-01 took around one week for me to feel any improvement despite the promising double-capsule design that supposedly ensures 100% of the probiotics make it to the gut.

While DS-01 works great for bloating and indigestion, I didn’t find that it worked any faster or was more effective than the other probiotics on this list. When it comes to probiotics, quality is more important than quantity, and having high numbers of stains doesn’t necessarily get better results.

A real bonus of DS-01 is that the capsules don’t require refrigeration, so they are great if you like to travel or just don’t want to keep your probiotics in the fridge.

Click here to visit the Seed DS-01 website and learn how it will improve your gut health.

Best Probiotics for Women: Recap

If you’re looking to start taking a probiotic, then I think you’ll get great results with the products on this list.

Here’s my list of the five best probiotics for women again:

If I could recommend just one product on this list, it would be Gut+, which I now use daily.

With Gut+, my bloating, digestion, and constipation problems have gone away.

I have more energy, my skin is clearer, and I feel much healthier overall, so it gets my full recommendation.

It also comes with a 60-day, 100% money-back guarantee, so if you’re not as impressed with it as I am, you can get a full refund.

Click here to visit the Gut+ website and start caring for your gut health today!

This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

