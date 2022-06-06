Probiotics are nutritional supplements that contain one or more live organisms.

They help boost immunity, lose weight, improve digestion, elevate your mood, and make your skin look nicer.

But with so many of them for sale, which one should you buy?

For the past few years, I’ve been testing various probiotics, and while many of them didn’t do anything, I’ve managed to find seven that work:

1: Probiology Gut+ (Best Probiotic for Women)

First on my list of the best probiotics is Gut+ by Probiology.

Gut+ is a unique probiotic and prebiotic designed especially for women.

It is 100% safe and is manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the USA.

What makes Gut+ my top pick is that it contains four specific probiotic strains and over 40 billion CFUs per serving.

The makers say that taking two capsules of Gut+ per day can help:

Improve digestion

Prevent bloating

Support the immune system

Increase levels of “good” gut bacteria

Balance vaginal flora

Support mood

Reduce stress

Improve skin health

Help with weight management

And more!

How Does Probiology Gut+ Work?

Gut+ is my No.1 choice for the best probiotic for women because it does a few things that other probiotics don’t.

It contains probiotics and prebiotics.

Gut+ contains both prebiotics, which acts as fuel to help healthy bacteria thrive, and probiotics, the actual live bacteria.

This unique two-in-one formula ensures that your gut has the energy to use the probiotics and helps it maintain a healthy balance.

Protection from stomach acid

According to Probiology, up to 96% of the live bacteria in other probiotics are destroyed by stomach acid before they even make it to your gut.

That’s why Gut+ uses a seaweed-derived ingredient called MAKtrek Bi-Pass Technology. This helps protect the bacteria until it makes it to your small intestine.

High strength

At 40 billion CFUs per serving, Gut+ is much stronger than most other probiotics.

Probiology says all the ingredients in Gut+ are backed by science. I took a deep dive into the research behind these ingredients, and here’s what I found:

Lactobacillus Plantarum: This 2017 study found that Lactobacillus Plantarum has numerous probiotic health effects, including promoting bowel elimination and preventing stomach upsets like bloating and cramping.

This 2017 study found that Lactobacillus Plantarum has numerous probiotic health effects, including promoting bowel elimination and preventing stomach upsets like bloating and cramping. Lactobacillus Paracasei: This 12-week study published in 2017 found that test subjects who consumed Lactobacillus paracasei daily experienced “significantly increased” levels of interleukin (IL)-12 and immunoglobulin (Ig) G1 as well as increased Natural killer (NK) cell activity.

This 12-week study published in 2017 found that test subjects who consumed Lactobacillus paracasei daily experienced “significantly increased” levels of interleukin (IL)-12 and immunoglobulin (Ig) G1 as well as increased Natural killer (NK) cell activity. Bifidobacterium Lactis: This scientific review of clinical and preclinical studies involving Bifidobacterium Lactis concluded that it offers numerous health benefits and “may be a potential candidate in combating obesity.”

This scientific review of clinical and preclinical studies involving Bifidobacterium Lactis concluded that it offers numerous health benefits and “may be a potential candidate in combating obesity.” Lactobacillus Acidophilus: This paper published in 2014 showed that Lactobacillus Acidophilus offers numerous antimicrobial benefits and may help alleviate irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms.

This paper published in 2014 showed that Lactobacillus Acidophilus offers numerous antimicrobial benefits and may help alleviate irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms. Fructooligosaccharides: This randomized study published in 2020 found that a supplement containing Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and Fructooligosaccharides helped treat patients with diarrhea-predominant IBS.

The ingredients in Gut+ are well-studied and backed by solid research.

And I think that the MAKtrek Bi-Pass Technology in Gut+, which helps protect the ingredients from being destroyed by stomach acid, is amazing.

Others seem to like it too.

Take Heather, for example, who says that she went down two pant sizes after taking Gut+ for just four weeks.

Because Gut+ is made for women, I asked my girlfriend to try this one.

Within a few weeks, she was raving about how much more energy she had and how much flatter her stomach was looking.

She also loved that her #2’s were more regular, and her stomach aches and cramps went away.

And her skin is glowing too!

If you’re still on the fence, you’ll be pleased to know that it comes with a 100% satisfaction, 60-day money-back guarantee.

2: Biotics 8 (Best Probiotic for Men)

Second place on my list of the best probiotics goes to Biotics 8, and this one is made especially for men.

Of all the probiotics I’ve tried as a man, this is the best one and the one I felt the most benefits from.

It has 20 billion CFUs per serving alongside ample amounts of fiber, vitamin D, and digestive enzymes to help support gut health and prevent bloating.

The makers say that taking two capsules of Biotics 8 daily will:

Improve digestion

Reduce stomach gas and bloating

Boost immunity

Increase energy and focus

Improve mood and overall well-being

I can say firsthand that all the above are true.

How Does Biotics 8 Work?

Biotics 8 is a nutritional supplement designed to be taken daily to support gut health.

To find out how it works, I looked at every ingredient on the label, and here’s what I found:

Proprietary blend of 10 strains of probiotic bacteria: Each serving of Biotics 8 contains a proprietary blend of 400 mg (20 billion organisms) of probiotic bacteria. Unlike some other probiotics on the market, each bacteria is listed. Most of these strains are related to Lactobacillus (Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus casei, Lactobacillus paracasei, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus fermentum) and Bifidobacterium (Bifidobacterium longum, Bifidobacterium bifidum, Bifidobacterium breve). The 2020 randomized study I referred to above showed that these probiotics positively affect patients with diarrhea-predominant IBS.

Each serving of Biotics 8 contains a proprietary blend of 400 mg (20 billion organisms) of probiotic bacteria. Unlike some other probiotics on the market, each bacteria is listed. Most of these strains are related to Lactobacillus (Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus casei, Lactobacillus paracasei, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus fermentum) and Bifidobacterium (Bifidobacterium longum, Bifidobacterium bifidum, Bifidobacterium breve). The 2020 randomized study I referred to above showed that these probiotics positively affect patients with diarrhea-predominant IBS. Fructooligosaccharides (FOS): The same study I mentioned above also confirmed that Fructooligosaccharides could help treat IBS, meaning it is a powerful probiotic.

The same study I mentioned above also confirmed that Fructooligosaccharides could help treat IBS, meaning it is a powerful probiotic. Vitamin D3: This study, published in 2020, found that Vitamin D helps modulate intestinal microbiota in patients with Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD). Researchers noted that Vitamin D could also inhibit chronic inflammation.

This study, published in 2020, found that Vitamin D helps modulate intestinal microbiota in patients with Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD). Researchers noted that Vitamin D could also inhibit chronic inflammation. Insulin (From Chicory): While there isn’t any clinical evidence that Chicory is effective in humans, this animal study published in 2019 found that animals fed diets including chicory had reduced levels of abdominal fat and reduced levels of blood triglycerides and LDL.

After reviewing the ingredients in Biotics 8, I’m happy to see that it includes so many powerful, well-researched, and proven bacteria.

When I first tried Biotics 8 for four weeks, I experienced:

Much less bloating and gas after eating

After meals, I felt more energized instead of needing to take a nap

More focused and productive

Better sleep

More energy during workouts

Clearer skin

My girlfriend even told me I’m looking ten years younger since I started using this, so I think it’s number 1 for the best probiotics for men.

It also comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

3: Probiotic+ by MindBodyGreen

In third place on my list of the best probiotics is probiotic+ by MindBodyGreen.

Probiotic+ is a natural nutritional supplement that can help beat bloating and support gut health.

It’s formulated, manufactured, and packaged in the USA and is free from GMOs, gluten, dairy, and soy, making it vegan-friendly.

How does probiotic+ work?

Probiotic+ contains 32 billion CFUs, including four strains of live bacteria to support gut health.

These strains are:

lactis Bi-07

B420

HN019

acidophilus NCFM

Probiotic+ says that it is the only probiotic in the world that contains this specific combination and that these strains have been clinically proven to support gut health.

I decided to take a closer look at these claims, and here’s what the research says:

lactis Bi-07: B. lactis Bi-07 is a strain of Bifidobacterium that has been shown to benefit patients with bowel disorders. This double-blind, placebo-controlled 2011 study found that Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07 was more effective than a placebo at treating symptoms of bloating in patients with IBS.

B. lactis Bi-07 is a strain of Bifidobacterium that has been shown to benefit patients with bowel disorders. This double-blind, placebo-controlled 2011 study found that Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07 was more effective than a placebo at treating symptoms of bloating in patients with IBS. B420: B420 is short for “lactis 420” or “Bifidobacterium Lactis” – the same bacteria found in Gut+ and Biotics 8. As I explained earlier, there is clear scientific evidence from various in vitro, pre-clinical, and clinical studies that B420 can slow down inflammatory processes in the gut and potentially help combat obesity.

B420 is short for “lactis 420” or “Bifidobacterium Lactis” – the same bacteria found in Gut+ and Biotics 8. As I explained earlier, there is clear scientific evidence from various in vitro, pre-clinical, and clinical studies that B420 can slow down inflammatory processes in the gut and potentially help combat obesity. HN019: This double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled 2018 trial found that HN019 (i.e., Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis HN019) reduced colonic transit time in patients with functional constipation.

This double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled 2018 trial found that HN019 (i.e., Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis HN019) reduced colonic transit time in patients with functional constipation. acidophilus NCFM: The same 2011 study mentioned above also found that Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM could treat IBS symptoms in patients with symptoms of bloating.

When reviewing the ingredients in Probiotic+, I noticed that it shares many of the same ingredients as Biotics 8.

This means that they are all safe and effective and have been shown to support abdominal comfort and regularity, reduce bloating, and improve digestion.

Probiotic+ is trusted by top doctors, dieticians, and health and fitness coaches, including Marvin Functional Medicine Pioneer Robert Roundtree, M.D., and Integrative Gastroenterologist, Singh, M.D.

When I tried Probiotics+, I noticed far less gas and abdominal discomfort than usual and had more regular bowel movements.

My girlfriend tried this one, too, and after just four weeks, she lost 2 inches around her waist and felt much more comfortable and confident.

I don’t like swallowing multiple capsules, so Probiotics+ was perfect: just one pill in the morning, with or without food, was all I needed.

4: Seed

In fourth place on my list of the best probiotics is a supplement called Seed.

Seed’s full name is “DS-01Daily Symbiotic,” It is clinically and scientifically proven to support gut health.

How does Seed work?

Whereas my picks for the top three probiotics contain relatively few bacterial strains, Seed consists of a whopping 24 bacterial strains, making it ideal for those who want a broad-spectrum probiotic.

Seed can boost gastrointestinal and whole-body health and has the ingredients to back up those claims.

Seed is unique because it contains a 2-in-1 capsule-within-a-capsule design known as Via Cap.

This helps protect the live bacteria from stomach acid so that they make it to the small intestine intact.

Another key feature of Seed is that it works on a subscription model, Monthly refills are sent in compostable biofilm to reduce waste, and you even get a free travel vial for when you’re on the move.

So, what is in each serving of Seed?

Seed contains 53.6 billion AFUs, and most of the live bacteria are strains of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium.

This 2020 randomized study is the best evidence that these strains can improve digestive health.

The natural area where Seed stands out compared with other probiotics is its double capsule design and that it is heat tested to ensure it survives shipping conditions.

If you frequently travel, Seed could be a great choice for you.

When I tested Seed, I started feeling results by the second day. I felt less bloated, and my bowel movements became more regular.

I liked that I didn’t need to refrigerate it, which made traveling much easier.

Seed also comes with a risk-free 30-day guarantee.

5: Probiotic by Just Thrive

Fifth place on my list of the best probiotics goes to Probiotic by Just Thrive.

They say that this probiotic has 1000x better survivability than other leading probiotics meaning that more live bacteria make it to your gut where it is needed to:

Support digestion

Improve the immune system and flora balance

Increase nutrient absorption

Encourage health weight management

Improve emotional health

How does Probiotic work?

Just Thrive is very transparent about what’s in Probiotic. All the ingredients are listed on the label.

The four main bacterial strains in Probiotic are:

Bacillus indicus HU36

Bacillus coagulans (SC-208)

Bacillus clausii (SC-109)

Bacillus subtilis HU58

While I couldn’t find any studies specifically involving Just Thrive’s Probiotic, I did find a study published in 2021 that examined a similar probiotic called Megaspore Biotic.

This supplement contains all four strains found in Probiotics plus an extra strain called Bacillus licheniformis SL307.

Researchers found that when they tested MegaSporeBioticm in a human intestinal microbial ecosystem (SHIME), it “induced changes in metabolic activity and community composition of gut microbiota.”

This research strongly suggests that all the strains in Probiotic are safe and effective.

It also comes with a “Bottom of the Bottle” Guarantee which means that they’ll give you a full refund even if you return the empty bottle.

6: Biomel Complete Gut

Sixth place on my list of the best probiotics goes to Biomel Complete Gut.

Biomel is a nutritional powder that claims to help improve digestive and immune health.

It’s my favorite powdered probiotic and my top pick for anyone looking for a probiotic in powder form.

It comes in 2 flavors: Belgian Dark Chocolate or Pure Vanilla. I tried the chocolate flavor and thought it was nice.

How does Biomel Complete Gut work?

Each serving of Biomel Complete Gut contains:

25 billion live cultures

13 unique strains of live bacteria

6 Prebiotic fibers

5 digestive enzymes

I decided to look into Biomel’s ingredients, and here’s what I found.

13 Unique Strains: The 13 “unique” strains of live bacteria found in Biomel are from Bacillus, Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, and Streptococcus. The scientific evidence showing the effectiveness of these strains is clear.

The 13 “unique” strains of live bacteria found in Biomel are from Bacillus, Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, and Streptococcus. The scientific evidence showing the effectiveness of these strains is clear. 6 Prebiotic Fibers: Biomel contains Beta Glucan (a type of gluten-free oat), apple fiber, rice bran, chicory root fiber, guar fiber, and soluble corn fiber. The health benefits of dietary fiber are well studied, and there’s no doubt that the fibers in Biomel can help support gut health.

Biomel contains Beta Glucan (a type of gluten-free oat), apple fiber, rice bran, chicory root fiber, guar fiber, and soluble corn fiber. The health benefits of dietary fiber are well studied, and there’s no doubt that the fibers in Biomel can help support gut health. 5 Digestive Enzymes: The digestive enzymes in Biomel – A-Amylase, Protease, Lipase, Cellulase, Lactase – have been well studied and found to help support the breakdown of fats.

Based on the available research, there’s no doubt that the ingredients in Biomel Complete Gut are safe and effective.

But while Biomel’s 25 billion live cultures sound impressive, it doesn’t contain any ingredients or ways (like my top picks) to protect them from stomach acids. This is a serious problem and potentially means that most are destroyed in the stomach.

Despite this, I experienced great results when I tested Biomel for a month, and I highly recommend it.

It got rid of my IBS symptoms and bloating within a few days and helped me shed a few pounds, and I felt healthier and more energetic overall.

The added fiber helped me become more regular with going to the toilet.

7: Microbiome Plus+

In seventh place on my list of the best probiotics goes to Microbiome Plus+.

Microbiome Plus+ is a doctor-recommended probiotic that can help with gut problems and cardio-metabolic issues.

They say it will:

Lower LDL cholesterol

Promote heart health

Increase Vitamin D absorption

Boost immunity

Improve overall health

How does Microbiome Plus+ work?

Microbiome Plus+ contains a range of research-backed ingredients that have been proven to help improve gut health.

Probiotic NCIMB 30242 LRCL: This ‘heart-healthy probiotic’ has been proven to lower cholesterol by 11.64%, according to this study.

This ‘heart-healthy probiotic’ has been proven to lower cholesterol by 11.64%, according to this study. NCIMB 30242: This probiotic has been shown to reduce LDL cholesterol and strengthen the cardiovascular system, according to this research.

This probiotic has been shown to reduce LDL cholesterol and strengthen the cardiovascular system, according to this research. Low serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D: This study found that this probiotic can increase Vitamin D by 25.5%.

This study found that this probiotic can increase Vitamin D by 25.5%. NCIMB 30242: This ingredient has been proven to improve gastrointestinal health in a human clinical trial.

These clinical studies show the benefits, safety, and effectiveness of Microbiome Plus+ and highlight how its development is fully supported by rigorous scientific analysis.

It is packaged in time-release veggie capsules, which protect the live bacteria from stomach acid.

When I tested Microbiome Plus+, I noticed an instant boost in my regularity and found it helped get rid of my bloating within a few days.

Best Probiotics: Recap

If you’re thinking about trying a probiotic and have spoken with your doctor or healthcare provider about it, you’ll see great benefits from the products on this list.

Here’s a quick recap of the probiotics and what makes them so good:

All the products on this list come with a money-back guarantee, so you can get your money back for whichever one you decide to try if you don’t like it.

If you’re a man, I would recommend trying Biotics 8 first because of all the probiotics I’ve tried; this is the one I’ve felt the most positive changes from.

And my girlfriend will tell you that all the women reading this need to try Gut+ by Probiology because this is the one that has improved her health the most.

Thanks for checking out my list of the best probiotics. Good luck, and I hope you get great results from whichever probiotic you buy!