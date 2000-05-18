PRESS RELEASE

MHP, one of the USA’s premium sports nutrition brands for 20 years, has announced an all-new pro athlete team to represent its revitalized flagship brand to young athletes worldwide. Timed with the launch of MHP’s fully transparent new formulations, the athletes will appear in the brand’s new “Your Body of Work – Driven by MHP Science” campaign set to debut later this month.

Sports Nutrition leader MHP announced its new athlete team today including (l to r) Chris Hogan, New England Patriots Wide Receiver: Marc Megna, Elite Performance Coach and former NFL athlete: Chris Bumstead (IFBB Physique Champion and professional bodybuilder. The trio, and others, will appear in the brand’s “Your Body of Work, Driven by MHP Science” campaign.

“Our new MHP team represents the best in sports today: Hardworking and relentlessly-driven pro athletes who understand the human body and how to maximize its performance with quality supplementation,” says Vito Sanzone, MHP President & CMO.

Chris Hogan is a wide receiver for the reigning NFL® Champion New England Patriots® and hit his stride in the team’s ruthless drive to the big win in February. Hogan finished the season with 38 receptions for 680 yards and 4 touchdowns and an amazing 17.89 yards per catch. He holds the new Patriots playoff record for his 9 receptions and 180 yards and 2 touchdowns in the AFC Championship game against Pittsburgh. He had 4 receptions for 57 yards in the Patriots overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons® in Super Bowl® LI. Hogan is a Penn State University® graduate where he excelled in Division 1 lacrosse.

Says Hogan: “I’ve always been a believer in sports nutrition and started using MHP supplements in college. MHP helps me get the most out of my training program and I believe it gives me the edge I need on the field.”

Marc Megna is one of the most recognizable names in elite sports performance training. The former NFL player was drafted by legendary coach Bill Parcells and the New York Jets® and later played for Bill Belichick and the Patriots. He now resides in Miami and trains pro athletes with a potent combination of experience and motivation drawn from his mother’s favorite message to him as a young athlete: Dream Big, Never Quit. He is a graduate of the University of Richmond®.

Megna: “I couldn’t be more pleased to join the team at MHP. I love the commitment to clean supplements driven by science. Athletes don’t want to guess what’s in their supplements. MHP’s clean and straightforward labeling makes it easy.”

IFBB Pro Chris Bumstead is a fast-emerging classic physique competitor and bodybuilder with the potential to radically change the sport. The winner of the 2017 Pittsburgh IFBB Classique Physique Championship held this past weekend is now eligible for the 2017 Olympia. With a throwback 1970’s Arnold Schwarzenegger physique, he is taking the industry by storm as he unapologetically disrupts the status quo. Born and raised in Nova Scotia, Canada, Bumstead attends Dalhousie University® and will receive a degree in Health Sciences this month.

Bumstead: “I am so pleased with the quality of the MHP supplements. The science behind every product is really thorough and I can see the results in the gym.”

Maximum Human Performance®, LLC was founded in 1997, and located in West Caldwell, NJ. Its brands include MHP, MuscleMeds® and Fit & Lean®. MHP, borne from the sport of bodybuilding, is now a preeminent brand for professional and collegiate performance athletes and the fitness-focused of any age. Creating clean and powerful supplements Driven by MHP Science, MHP is quickly becoming the top choice for performance athletes with supplements Reckless™ pre-workout and BCAA-XL™ aminos and protein brands Up Your Mass®, UltraBuild™ and Super Premium Whey Protein+. Visit the company’s website at www.reachyourmhp.com.