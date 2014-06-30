Go back to the Bio-Gro 8-Week Hyper Growth Challenge >>

Muscle-and-Fitness yellow tab

Enter the Bio-Gro Hyper-Growth Challenge

Hyper Growth Lean Mass Supplement Stack

Close gallery popup button
1 OF 9
Back to intro

Supplements should not be considered additives. Nor should they be considered as an “if I have time.” They are required because they provide nutrients your body simply can’t manufacture when it’s needed. Nutrient timing is as much a part of performance as the workouts themselves, and recovery may be the most important reason for specific timing. If you do not recover, you simply cannot maximize your training routines and thus should be your prime motive when using supplements. The Hyper Growth Lean Mass Training Program is no slouch when it comes to requiring energy, stamina, and drive. This stack is designed to maximize your muscle-building capacity, help you recover, and give you the energy you need to fuel each and every workout.

Unlike other stacks and generic supplement advice others provide, I am going to tell you when and why you need each product in my stack. Sure, you can do your workouts without them, but using them will ensure you have the power necessary for every rep, the recovery needed to increase muscle size, and the metabolic lift you need to get those tight lines. Without this supplement stack, you simply will not maximize your potential gains. Stick with this stack, eat properly, lift hard, and watch your physique change right before your eyes.

Bio-Gro™

When: Once before, during, and/or after your workout, then once or twice more daily

Why: Improves your muscle protein synthesis and efficiency and utilization of the proteins you consume. Will help increase strength and muscle size and improve recovery.

How Much: Mix 2 – 3 servings twice daily in liquid, such as a protein shake, pre-workout, or amino drink, and thoroughly agitate or blend, or mix with soft foods such as oatmeal, cereal, or yogurt. Bio-Gro can be taken anytime with or without food.

Get Bio-Gro™ >>

New Amino-Amp™ with MethioMax™

When: Pre-workout and/or post-workout on workout days and anytime on non-workout days.
Why: Provide powerful components that activate key sequences within the muscle protein synthesis pathways, helping you increase muscle size and strength and improve recovery.
How Much: Mix one serving (one level scoop) with 8 to 12 oz of water. For best results, take two servings daily with one serving prior, during, or immediately following your workout. On non-training days, take one to two servings throughout the day.

Get Amino-Amp™ with MethioMax™

Isa-Test® GF or New Isa-Test® DA3

When: Pre-workout or before you go to sleep daily, or you can split the recommended dose and take at both times.
Why: Helps increase strength, energy, and performance as well as provides additional support for testosterone production.     
How Much: Isa-Test GF—take four capsules with a full glass of water one hour prior to exercise. On non-training days, take four capsules one hour prior to bedtime. Take with or without food.

Isa-Test DA3—mix one serving (one level scoop) with 8 to 12 oz of water. For best results, take prior to your workout, and on non-training days, take one serving in the morning or evening. Do not exceed more than
two servings per day.

Get Isa-Test® GF >>

Get New Isa-Test® DA3

MX-LS7™ or MX-LS7™v2

When: Two times per day. Be careful not to take fat burners too close to bedtime as they often contain stimulants.
Why: Help increase metabolic rate and accelerate the mobilization of fats and fuels.
How Much: MX-LS7—take one serving (3 capsules) twice daily with a full glass of water, approximately 30 minutes before meals and/or exercise.

MX-LS7v2—begin by taking one capsule per day for the first three days, 30 minutes prior to morning meal. For maximum effectiveness, after day four, take a second capsule six to eight hours later, 30 minutes prior to main meal. To avoid restlessness, do not take within four hours prior to sleep. Do not exceed more than two capsules per day.

Get MX-LS7™ >>

Get MX-LS7™v2 >>

Eat-Smart® high protein meal replacement

When: Take 2 to 3 times daily in the morning, day time, and evening and around your workout.
Why: Increased protein builds lean muscle, curbs appetite, and provides needed nutrients for overall health during caloric deficit.
How Much: Just add one level scoop to 8oz of cold water, skim or soy milk, add 2 to 3 ice cubes, and mix in a blender, shaker bottle; use more or less water to desired consistency. Or, for pudding-like consistency, mix with 3 to 4 oz of cold water in a bowl or a cup with a spoon.

Get Eat-Smart® >>

The Essentials

As a rule of thumb, I like to include a quality multi-vitamin that has high Vitamin D3, magnesium, and zinc, as well as a good omega-3 supplement to provide extra strength and muscle support. And no size-building program is complete without getting at least 3g to as much as 10g of creatine daily, as its ability to improve muscle size and strength has unparalleled proof.

Pre-Gro™

When: Once before and/or during your workout.
Why: Pre-Gro is the ONLY pre-workout with Bio-Gro™ bio-active peptides, so it fuels muscle growth, enhanced Strength, and incredible energy.What’s more, it delivers HydroMax® for maximum PlasmaVol™ plasma expansion and pumps!

How Much: Mix each scoop of delicious tasting Pre-Gro with 6 to 8 oz of water approximately 30 minutes before your workout. Start by assessing your tolerance for Pre-Gro by consuming only one scoop before your first workout. Then increase your scoops to two once tolerance has been assessed, so you can experience the full power of Pre-Gro.

Hyper-Gro™

When: Use one serving within an hour after your workout, and use a second serving anytime during the day to maximize muscular gains. On non-training days, consume one to two servings (scoops) one or two times per day.

Why: With the 5-Phase Instantized Protein Blend with beef protein isolate as its #1 source, Hyper-Gro is fortified with Bio-Gro™ bio-active peptides to help maximize lean muscle growth, without adding fat weight.

How Much: Mix one scoop of Hyper-Gro with 10 to 12 ounces of water or skim milk (for more calories and/or to enhance thickness), and drink it.

Topics: