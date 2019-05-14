The Top 10 Natural Anabolics for 2019 can best be characterized as "only the strong survive." With relatively few newcomers to the market in terms of both products and ingredients, we're beginning to see the true contenders rise to the occasion. The one thing that remains consistent, however, is the focus on highly potent, botanical-based ingredients with few reported side effects, giving the natural anabolic category a competitive edge when compared with traditional bulking agents.

1 - Anafuse by Vital Labs

Anafuse retains its position as the king of natural anabolics for the 4th year in a row with a formula so potent that it also holds the claim of being of one of the Top 10 Bulking Supplements on the market for the 4th year in a row, an astounding feat, as no other natural supplement has ever been able to make that claim. Anafuse produces its results without influence on your hormones and virtually no side effects by utilizing a fusion of potent natural anabolics with the addition of absorption enhancers to produce muscle building effects that have lead it to become one of the most re-ordered supplements of all-time.

2 - Major Bulk by Assault Labs

Major Bulk (formally Major Gains) rises up to the number 2 position this year, edging out Vector based one key factor, it’s customer repurchase rate. In 2018, Major Bulk hit the scene hard but it didn’t make as big of a splash as Vector, but throughout the year it’s customer loyalty grew at a faster rate suggesting that many were enjoying the results and coming back for more. Regular customer feedback includes concrete muscle and strength gains, some even reporting this while cutting. The rise in popularity comes as no surprise as the formula is packed with trademarked, proven, and university studied ingredients. Assault Labs even recently upgraded the formula - doubling the dosage of the key muscle building ingredient.

3 - Vector by Black Lion Research

This past year we saw a big surge in interest in natural anabolics as a whole and while Vector may have dropped down a position, it’s overall popularity still continues to grow, just not as fast as others. Vector capitalizes on the discovery of not just 1, but 3 brand new natural anabolic ingredients. While powerful on their own these 3 new ingredients help to regulate gene expression related muscle hypertrophy to promote lean muscle growth, increases in strength, endurance, protein synthesis, and muscle recovery.

4 - Epi 2.0 by Vital Labs

Epi 2.0 saw a surge in growth this year amongst natural athletes and women looking to tone up allowing it to climb up a spot in the Top 10. It takes an innovative approach to muscle growth which is Myostatin Inhibition. It is specifically able to do this by reducing the growth factor protein that limits your muscle growth with its key ingredient Epicatechin. Additionally, Epi 2.0 utilizes a blend of ingredients that helps to triple the effectiveness of Epicatechin helping users to increase their muscle mass, endurance, recovery, and fat loss. Users have referred to it as the first true Myostatin Inhibitor on the market.

5 - Follidrone 2.0 by Black Lion Research

The original Follidrone brought Epicatechin to the market but not too long after superior formulas hit the scene. Black Lion Research has answered that challenge with a fully upgraded Follidrone with the addition of 5 new innovative ingredients and the feedback shows that they made the right decision. Users have been raving about its ability to help them add mass when bulking and body fat loss when cutting. A great reformulation to one of the best natural anabolics to ever hit the market.

6 - Nano Genin by Assault Nano Series

Nano Genin combines the non hormonal anabolic agent Laxogenin which has been shown to increase protein synthesis by 200% with a technology used by the pharmaceutical industry known as “Nano Absorb Technology” which helps to increase the effectiveness of Laxogenin by up to 600%. The combination of the two has users reporting increases in fat loss, lean muscle mass, endurance, and strength.

7 - Massacr3 by Olympus Labs

Massacr3 has caught many by surprise this past year as it utilizes Laxogenin, an ingredient well known with customers but upgrades the delivery system stacks it with a new muscle builder that outperformed testosterone is studies, UroBolin. Some users have touted the product’s effects and feel as being on par with hormonal muscle builders. Feedback has overall been very good and some users are reporting that the effects are kicking in much faster with Massacr3, where as most other natural anabolics require a bit more time to build up their strength in the body.

8 - IGF Xtreme by APS Nutrition

This product is a potent source of IGF-1 which is a growth hormone that supports muscle growth, endurance, recovery, libido, and even has anti-aging properties. The most commonly praised benefit of this supplement from users is its ability to improve muscle recovery, helping users to put in longer and harder workouts without the risk of feeling depleted the next day. There are endless benefits to IGF-1 and growth hormone making this a great supplement to run solo, but also a great addition to any stack bulking or cutting.

9 - Ep1logue by Olympus Labs

Epi1logue might just be the bodybuilder’s dream, as its key ingredient UroBolin helps build lean muscle while preventing muscle breakdown. That same ingredient outperformed both Testosterone and Insulin in studies while using significantly lower dosages than the two. User’s have been reporting increased muscle definition, increased muscle pumps, improved muscular endurance and they keep coming back for more, as many users are picking up additional bottles to extend their cycles out to 8 to 12 weeks.

10 - Hydra Head Six by Antaeus Labs

Hydra Head Six tackles every fitness enthusiast’s biggest fear, losing muscle mass. Nearly everyone tends to lose muscle when they lose fat but customers have been reporting that with the addition of Hydra Head Six to their cut, not only are they locking in their muscle gains but they are saying they are feeling as strong as ever, something you don’t commonly hear when cutting back on the calories.

This content is supplied and sponsored by StrongSupplements.com. This list was generated and created by Strong Supplement Shop. For more information, visit http://www.strongsupplements.com/