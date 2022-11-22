This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

For the past month, I’ve been testing the new D-Bal Max version 2, a safe and legal alternative to Dianabol.

The makers say it will help you pack on muscle in record time without the side effects of using real steroids.

But is D-Bal Max legit, and should you buy it?

To find out, I’ve been testing it for 30 days and will be sharing my results at the end of this review!

What Is D-Bal Max?

D-Bal Max is a Dianabol alternative that is gaining popularity and flying off the shelves.

The first time I tried to buy it, they were sold out, and I had to wait a week for them to get a new batch in stock.

Billed as “pure bodybuilding dynamite”, D-Bal Max has been around for a long time, but they recently came out with version 2.

You might recognize the old version because it came packaged in bright red tubes that looked like sticks of dynamite.

The new version contains a few new powerful ingredients, which I’ll talk about in a minute.

If the name ‘D-Bal’ sounds familiar, that’s because it’s a play on the name ‘D-bol,’ a common nickname for Dianabol.

Dianabol is widely considered to be the best steroid for building muscle.

D-Bal Max may look like a gimmick, but according to the makers, it means business.

They claim it offers the same insane gains you’d get from a cycle of real Dianabol, yet it doesn’t cause any side effects.

D-Bal Max offers benefits like:

Rapid muscle growth

Massive power and strength gains

Increased testosterone and IGF-1 levels

Better endurance

Reduced fatigue.

If the claims are true, D-Bal Max would be a dream supplement for athletes and bodybuilders.

So, I decided to look into the ingredients and find out how it works.

How does D-Bal Max work?

The makers say that D-Bal Max contains a blend of research-backed ingredients that mimic real Dianabol and help you pack on muscle like crazy.

They say that just four capsules of D-Bal Max per day can help you pack on mass, recover faster after workouts, and blast through plateaus.

D-Bal Max supposedly works in the following ways:

Increases protein synthesis Increases levels of ATP (Adenosine 5′-triphosphate) Boosts testosterone and IGF-1 levels

Some of these effects – such as increased protein synthesis and testosterone – are very similar to how real Dianabol works.

But does D-Bal Max contain anything that actually produces these effects?

Or is it all marketing hype with no substance?

In their favor, Wolfson (the makers) are transparent about the ingredients in D-Bal Max and list them all clearly on the label along with their exact doses.

Here’s what’s in the old version:

20-Hydroxyecdysterone *Key ingredient

Whey protein concentrate

Creatine

Isoleucine-L

L-Valine

Leucine-L

The key ingredient in D-Bal Max is 20-Hydroxyecdysterone.

20-HE is extracted from the Suma root and is known as “nature’s anabolic secret” because of its ability to boost protein synthesis, nitrogen retention, and muscle growth.

It’s also known as the “Russian Secret” because Russian athletes in the 1980s Olympics used it to get a huge advantage.

According to researchers, 20-HE massively increases strength and power, helping to supercharge your workouts.

Some even say it’s more powerful than real Dianabol when it comes to protein synthesis and muscle growth.

The new D-Bal Max version 2 contains all of the above plus a few new ingredients.

The main addition is a patented ingredient called Senactiv, which has been shown to boost ATP production and muscle energy, helping you become more explosive and energized during workouts.

Senactiv has also been shown to remove old cells and replace them with new healthy muscle cells.

The new D-Bal Max also contains more caffeine, KSM-66 Ashwagandha, and two key amino acids, L-arginine and L-lysine, for muscle growth and recovery.

After looking into the ingredients in D-Bal Max, I can see how it could be used as an alternative to Dianabol.

My D-Bal Max Results

To find out if it works, I decided to buy a bottle of D-Bal Max version 2 and try it.

The first time I tried to order, they were sold out, but a week later, I was able to order some, and it arrived a few days later.

As my goal was to build muscle, I decided to do a mini bulk for a month, which meant eating an extra 1,000 calories per day and lifting weights five days per week.

The instructions say to take four capsules about 30 minutes before a workout, and one bottle will last a month.

Four capsules sound like a lot, but I found them easy to swallow.

Anyway, here’s what happened when I started taking it.

After 20 minutes of swallowing the pills for the first time, I began to feel more focused and mentally energized, which made it easy to get going with my workout, which happened to be chest day.

I didn’t notice any strength gains immediately, but I got super pumped-up lifting weights. This was not a natural pump, my chest looked huge, and my T-shirt was way tighter post-workout.

After working out, I usually feel tired after a couple of hours, but after taking D-Bal Max, I felt really good physically and mentally. The next day I woke up without any soreness and felt fully recovered.

After using it for a few days is when it really began to kick in. I crushed my personal bests and made some serious gains.

After two weeks, my bench shot up from 230lb to 250lbs (my all-time best!), and I felt like a monster in the gym.

My recovery times became much faster, and I had less soreness, especially after leg day. This helped me handle more weight in the gym without worrying about having aches and pains for days afterward.

After four weeks on D-Bal Max, I was swole, but it wasn’t the watery, fluffy bloat that I get from running a cycle of Dianabol. I got quality gains that were especially noticeable around my shoulders and arms.

In terms of side effects, I didn’t notice anything significant. I got a few headaches now and then and some cramps, but it’s hard to say if that was down to D-Bal Max or not.

And at least I didn’t have to worry about itchy nipples, oily skin, night sweats, or my balls shrinking to the size of raisins like I would with real Dianabol.

After taking D-Bal Max for four weeks, the result was that I gained 12lbs and noticed a significant drop in body fat.

Should You Buy D-Bal Max?

I would say that D-Bal Max is about half as powerful as real Dianabol, which is impressive for a safe and natural supplement.

I gained 12lbs in 30 days, less than the 30lbs I gained from my first Dianabol cycle. However, it was all lean muscle gains with no water retention.

And because it’s a safe and natural supplement, there was no need for post-cycle therapy drugs.

After trying D-Bal Max for 30 days, I would definitely recommend it if you’re looking to pack on some serious muscle on your next bulk.

I’m impressed with the size and strength gains I got from D-Bal Max and think 20-HE is the real deal.

I can see why some people call it “nature’s anabolic steroid”. This stuff is no joke.

It also comes with a 60-day 100% money-back guarantee. So you can try it risk-free, and if you’re not impressed, you can get your money back.

