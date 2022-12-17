This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

You likely know how important blood flow is for your body. Every vital organ and system in your body depends on proper blood flow in order to function properly.

What you may not know is that your heart and your sex life are more closely related than you realize, and not just in the romantic sense.

Some of the most common bedroom performance issues – low libido, lack of energy and stamina, and difficulties getting and staying aroused – stem from poor blood flow. In fact, erectile dysfunction is often the first sign that blood flow is impaired.

If you’re looking to improve your performance in the bedroom, ensuring your body has proper blood flow is often a great place to start.

SIGNS OF POOR BLOOD FLOW

While each of our bodies and symptoms are different, many struggling with blood flow report:

Erectile Dysfunction

When blood flow is restricted, it’s more difficult to get enough blood to your genitals –– which means weaker, short-lasting erections.

Lack of Energy and Concentration

Your blood contains oxygen, and your brain depends on a constant flow of it to operate at peak performance. Restricted blood flow can often lead to feeling fatigued and foggy-headed, both of which don’t make for a great intimate experience.

Cold Hands and Feet

Simply put, not enough blood is circulating to reach your hands and feet to keep them warm.

Hair Loss and Weak Nails

Same is true with cold hands and feet – your hair and nails need essential nutrients that only proper blood flow can deliver.

Delayed or Slow Healing

Poor circulation can prevent oxygen-rich blood from getting to your wounds and doing their job, slowing down the healing process.

Weakened Immune System

Immune cells that travel through blood are not able to effectively get to areas of need to fight illnesses and infection.

HOW IMPROVING BLOOD FLOW ENHANCES BEDROOM PERFORMANCE

Good blood circulation is critical for living a healthy life full of vitality, especially when it comes to sexual health and performance. Here’s how optimizing blood flow can benefit you in the bedroom:

More Energy

It’s almost impossible to deliver our best in bed if we’re feeling tired and fatigued. Proper blood flow will ensure your body is getting the oxygen and nutrients it needs to stay healthy and strong – giving you the energy and vitality necessary to fuel your bedroom performance.

Heightened Brain Function

Many people forget that the brain is our biggest sex organ. Good blood flow will ensure your brain is able to receive the hormone signals being sent to and from the genitals, helping with both arousal and libido.

Helps With ED

To both get and maintain an erection, your blood needs to be able to make its way to the penis effortlessly. By optimizing blood flow, you’ll likely be better able to stay erect.

Improves Stamina

As previously mentioned, better blood flow can give your whole body an energy boost as it delivers oxygen to your muscles and tissues. Improved blood flow can also increase stamina, supporting you in having endurance for a longer intimate experience.

Boosts Libido

The desire to have sex starts in the brain and works its way down. When blood flow is optimized, it’ll help ensure the hormones are delivered to the genitals more easily, helping you both stimulate and sustain a healthy sex drive.

HOW YOU CAN IMPROVE BLOOD FLOW

So, how can you ensure blood is flowing properly? It all comes down to making healthy lifestyle choices, such as:

Exercise

Cardiovascular exercises such as walking, running, biking and swimming all get the heart pumping blood around your body faster, helping push the blood through your arteries.

Stop smoking

Nicotine found in cigarettes can cause blood vessels to narrow, making it much more difficult for your heart to pump blood. By quitting smoking, your blood vessels will be better able to deliver vital oxygen and nutrients throughout the body.

Reduce stress

Your body releases the hormone cortisol when it’s under stress, and chronically high levels of cortisol can lead to high blood pressure and plaque buildup in the arteries. Reducing stress in a healthy way can do your blood, whole body and mind a whole world of good.

Eat a heart-healthy diet

What you consume plays a major part in heart health. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids like salmon, sardines and tuna are well known for their heart-health benefits.

Boost nitric oxide production

Your body relies on the molecule nitric oxide to ensure the blood vessels are open and relaxed, that way blood can flow freely and easily through them. Beets and dark leafy green vegetables can boost nitric oxide levels. However, it’s said that stimulating your body’s own nitric oxide production is still the best way to improve heart health and blood flow.

NITRO WOOD BY INNO SUPPS

Endorsed by Cedars-Sinai Cardiologist Dr. David Filsoof, Nitro Wood has ingredients that naturally enhance your body’s production of nitric oxide. And as you’ve learned, a boost in nitric oxide production will help improve energy levels, physical performance and enhance your overall health and wellness. Plus, a combination of amplified energy levels and boosted blood flow will work wonders for your sexual health and performance.

“Nitro Wood is one of the most significant health products to hit the market to optimize your blood circulation,” said Dr. Filsoof. “It contains clinically proven natural ingredients that enhance circulation, support healthy blood pressure and help improve overall health.”

Many of the ingredients can be found in nature, and they work seamlessly together to enhance both blood flow and nitric oxide production:

S7™ – A combination of seven plant-based superfoods including green coffee bean, green tea extract, turmeric, tart cherry, blueberry, broccoli and kale, that has been clinically shown to effectively help the body increase its own production of nitric oxide by up to 230%.

Vitamin C – This antioxidant helps keep your arteries flexible and helps to remove excess fluid from your body, which aids in lowering and controlling blood pressure. It also helps prevent plaque buildup in the arteries for smoother blood flow.

Niacin – An essential vitamin that supports healthy hormone levels –– it also acts as a vasodilator to increase blood vessel size, which improves blood flow and helps with erectile dysfunction.

Maritime Pine Bark – This antioxidant is said to enhance nitric oxide production and encourage healthy blood flow. It is also known to improve strength and endurance.

Cinnamon – Studies show that cinnamon supports healthy blood pressure as its thermogenic effects expand blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Beetroot – This superfood helps improve blood flow and is known to help lower blood pressure. It’s also known to boost stamina to help you power through workouts.

Garlic – Acts as a vasodilator to relax blood vessels. One study found that people with coronary artery disease who consume garlic twice a day experienced a 50% increase in blood flow.

Grape Seed – Known for its anti-estrogenic properties, grape seed is also known to boost nitric oxide production in the body.

Most of us underestimate the importance of healthy blood flow to overall health, especially sexual health. There are several ways to boost your libido, energy levels and endurance by implementing the proper diet, exercise and nutrients, many of which you can find in Inno Supps’ nitric oxide booster, Nitro Wood.

