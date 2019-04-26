12 Healthy(ish) Beers to Drink After Your Workouts

Electrolytes, vitamins and minerals, and bee pollen may not be the ingredients one typically expects to find in their beer, but some new brews are stepping up their “health” factor with fitter versions of their carb-heavy, high-alcohol by volume (ABV) former selves. Some are even being touted as "wellness" beers. But are these lighter brews really better for you?

Dr. Frank Greenway, M.D., a professor at the Pennington Center, a research campus of Louisiana State University who is currently studying the effect of alcohol on body fat in men and women, says there’s no evidence that suggests these beers have any real health benefits, but that drinking in moderation is always the way to go.

“Beer, like most foods, is healthy in moderation,” Greenway says. “Beer is mostly carbohydrate and could be consumed as part of a balanced diet. If one drinks beer after a workout, one has to be cognizant of the fact that beer has alcohol since many people drive to or from the places they exercise.”

He adds, “Drinking beer in moderation and avoiding it when one needs to drive home after a workout would be the healthiest way to drink beer in combination with exercise.”

Since they're touted as better beer alternatives during training, we took at look at some of these lower carb “healthy” brews. To investigate these "wellness beers" further, we rounded up several brews (and tasted them, of course) that are doing something different from the norm. All are under five percent ABV, are low-calorie, and some even have protein, electrolytes, potassium, magnesium, and stuff like—yes, you guessed it—bee pollen.