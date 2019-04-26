Zelus Beer Company

12 Healthy(ish) Beers to Drink After Your Workouts

New brews, complete with lower alcohol content, electrolytes, herbs, and other natural elements, may take some of the guilt out of having a post-workout drink.

Zelus Beer Company

Electrolytes, vitamins and minerals, and bee pollen may not be the ingredients one typically expects to find in their beer, but some new brews are stepping up their “health” factor with fitter versions of their carb-heavy, high-alcohol by volume (ABV) former selves. Some are even being touted as "wellness" beers. But are these lighter brews really better for you?

Dr. Frank Greenway, M.D., a professor at the Pennington Center, a research campus of Louisiana State University who is currently studying the effect of alcohol on body fat in men and women, says there’s no evidence that suggests these beers have any real health benefits, but that drinking in moderation is always the way to go. 

“Beer, like most foods, is healthy in moderation,” Greenway says. “Beer is mostly carbohydrate and could be consumed as part of a balanced diet. If one drinks beer after a workout, one has to be cognizant of the fact that beer has alcohol since many people drive to or from the places they exercise.”

He adds, “Drinking beer in moderation and avoiding it when one needs to drive home after a workout would be the healthiest way to drink beer in combination with exercise.”

Since they're touted as better beer alternatives during training, we took at look at some of these lower carb “healthy” brews. To investigate these "wellness beers" further, we rounded up several brews (and tasted them, of course) that are doing something different from the norm. All are under five percent ABV, are low-calorie, and some even have protein, electrolytes, potassium, magnesium, and stuff like—yes, you guessed it—bee pollen.

Sufferfest Beer Company
FKT / Repeat Kolsch (Sufferfest Beer Company, San Francisco)

ABV: 5.5% / 3.5%

Calories: 165 cal. / 95 cal.

Tasting Notes: Infused with vitamin C and blackcurrant, Sufferfest Beer Company's FKT (aka fastest known time) is a finely backboned pale ale packed with antioxidants and a touch of salt for electrolytes. Repeat Kolsch is a lighter blend with bee pollen for added protein and B vitamins. The lighter of the two, it also boasts a lower ABV, only 95 calories, and 5 grams of carbs. If you're looking for a higher ABV and don't mind the calorie count, a blonde, pilsner, and IPA round out the entire Sufferfest collection. All beers are also gluten-free.

Their Story: I developed Sufferfest Beer as a personal mission to find a beer that celebrated and supported my athletic lifestyle and diet. I was inspired by the whole concept of “finish line beers,” the act of celebrating achievements and sharing battle scars in the aftermath over a beer. I was motivated then, and now, by the belief that people who go above and beyond should be treated with a beer that does the same. 

Now, we’re three years into creating purpose-brewed beer, with more validation for our belief that non-conventional beer and brewing can taste awesome and stand for something bigger than the beer itself. We’ve been on the bleeding edge of this category that’s being referred to as “functional beer,” a term which we embrace in that it refers to the value that we provide to our community.  

From day one, we’ve been focused on celebrating grit and brewing beer for those who like to earn it. Prior to our 2016 launch, we found that nearly 50 percent of our pro athlete friends were interested in removing gluten from their diets, so we crafted a gluten-removed beer that doesn't compromise on taste. Our beer registers at less than 10ppm gluten using the most advanced batch testing available.

We believe in the age-old idea of balance and moderation—and we believe in celebrating your victories, small and large. The best way to incorporate Sufferfest into your active and healthy lifestyle is through balance. We don’t aim to be the beer for every hour or meal. We want to be recognized as the go-to beer you crave—and who gets you—after you’ve earned it. 

—Caitlin Landesberg, founder and CEO, Sufferfest Beer Co.

Zelus Beer Company
Various (Zēlus Beer Company, Medfield, MA)

ABV: 3.7% - 5% 

Tasting Notes: Not only do all six of the beers from Zēlus have electrolytes, but there’s also potassium, magnesium, and calcium packed into these brews—and each drink contains 5% ABV or under. Here's a breakdown of each one:

  • Lyte Speed (5%) is a cloudy, Belgian-style witbier that pops with yellow and orange citrus, coriander, and other spices, all backed by some big hops.
  • Lyte Into Dark (4.7%) is a hefty porter (without the heft) and leaves a milk chocolate-hazelnut finish.
  • Competitor Ale (4.7%) is packed with citrus and a sprinkle of cardamom finished off with some sturdy hops.
  • Long Run(4.7%) German-style pilsner is crisp and opens the palate with apricots and tropical fruit.
  • Lyte Fest (4.8%) is German-style lager that's a little malty without the heavy weight.
  • Race Pace (3.7%), the lightest of the bunch, has some dry hops (Galaxy and Mandarina Bavaria), and citrus.

Their Story: We see ourselves as one of the very first pioneers. We filed our patent for our proprietary brewing process way back in 2016 and have watched larger brands follow in our footsteps. We think we have many advantages over these brands. The active lifestyle category is our focus. It is the reason why the company was founded. In addition, we will continue to innovate, (and) we are just about to open a taproom where we will experiment with all kinds of wellness beers. The taproom will also be the headquarters for a running club and cycling club. 

While we make no specific claims about our beers, one of our aims is to make them hydro-friendly, meaning we adjust our water profiles with salts to improve flavor/regulate salt levels in the beer and keep ABVs low. This is a new way of looking at brewing beer which breweries have not really done before.

We have a sponsored an everyday athlete who is currently training for marathon. For much of his training, he has been drinking one or two beers after many runs. (You can follow Will Vital’s progress on our Zēlus' Instagram page.) Unlike some other ‘wellness’ beers out there, we have not focused on low calories, even though our beers on average have lower than most other craft beers because of the lower grain content associated with lower ABVs. In my experience many people who work out and train are less concerned about watching calorie intake, especially after a workout or race.

—Geoffrey Pedder, founder, Zēlus

Goose Island Beer Co.
312 Urban Wheat Beer (Goose Island Beer Co., Chicago)

ABV: 4.2%

Calories: 135 cal.

Tasting Notes: Lightweight and infused with electrolytes, 312 is crisp on the nose with a lemon twist but falls more on the creamy, smooth side on the palate.

From the Brewer: We’ve been brewing 312 for many years now, and it’s always been a brewers’ favorite. As a runner and brewer, however, my attraction to certain beers usually aligns with lower ABV beers in the first place. If I’m enjoying the beer before a run or after, I can usually count on 312 being my top pick, not just because I know I can have a few and usually be alright, but also because it’s easy on my stomach, very refreshing, and replenishing. It also does have calories135, to be precisethat come from all malt. It’s not the lowest, but it’s also not absurdly high, either. I know I’m giving my body what it wants when I drink it…even during the marathon.

Working in a brewery, I’m surrounded by beer. But that doesn’t mean I sacrifice working out just because I have a very physical job. I find it OK to have a beer before heading out for a run, which often happens with the number of happy hours, brewery runs and employee engagement events we have at Goose Island, but I know my limit. I’m less worried about getting buzzed and more worried about what alcohol does to my drive to hit the roads or go lift. I find alcohol can be a huge demotivator. As soon as I have a bit too much, I’ll find myself in the locker room sitting on the bench for 15 minutes trying to think of reasons not to go out on a run. So, moral of the story, a [low] ABV beer beforehand is fine. It may even calm your nerves, or be the liquid courage you need. But save the majority for the end, treat it as a reward and use it to replenish some of the calories you burned and salts you lost while training. 

Tim Faith, Goose Island Beer Co., research and development brewer

Athletic Brewing Company
Upside Down Golden Ale / Run Wild IPA (Athletic Brewing Company, Stratford, CT)

ABV: 0.5%

Calories: 50 cal. / 70 cal.

Tasting Notes: These beers barely have any alcohol at all and come in at 50 and 70 calories, respectively. Upside Down and Run Wild IPA are crafted from organic hops, yeast, and barley and contain less than .5 percent alcohol. Upside Down Golden Ale is clean with real complexity. Slightly higher in calories, Run Wild has a touch of malt and noticeable hops. 

From the Founder: We believe choosing athletic beers is an incrementally positive long-term wellness choice. The modern adult is razor-focused on their workouts and monitoring the quality and nutritional content of every piece of food [that] their current social beverage choices seem wildly inconsistent with those efforts. We are offering low-calorie, high-ingredient quality offerings that are meticulously crafted by a multiple award-winning brewer (John Walker). The result is a craft offering with no compromise on flavor, experience, or nutrition. Whatever life calls fora morning run, driving, family time, barbecueyou will feel good and have a clear head for it.

While we do not and have never made any specific health claims, recent medical research largely suggests that lower ABV options carry lower long term health risks. The facts are that beer has a lot of positive qualities, just that alcohol itself is a diuretic and dehydrating. Our beers are tested to contain high levels of potassium, calcium, magnesium, and electrolytes. This all adds up to a highly refreshing and calorically light offering that you can crush all day without any remorse—and the same goes with a guilt-free weeknight meal pairing.

A large percentage of our customers are healthy, active, mindful adults who balance their professional, family, and workout lives with their indulgences. Our beers offer the full flavor and social experience without the compromises (hangovers, dehydration, high calories). We frequently see our beers enjoyed as a weeknight meal pairing, on adventures, day drinking, post-workout refreshments, sporting events, and any other occasion where you want a refreshing beer and a clear head. Many of our customers have ambitious weekend (or weekday) workout plans. You won't be missing any Saturday morning workouts or sporting events if you enjoy Athletic beers on a Friday night.

—Bill Shufelt, founder, Athletic Brewing Company

Omission Brewing Co.
Ultimate Light Golden Ale (Omission Brewing Company, Portland, OR)

ABV: 4.2%

Calories: 99 cal. 

Tasting Notes: Gluten-free Omission's Ultimate Light is a blonde ale with 5 grams of carbs and comes in at under 100 calories. Clean and refreshing, this one is a little too easy to drink.

From the Brewmaster: Omission brews are perfectly suited for the health-focused consumer for a variety of reasons, and in particular, the Omission Ultimate Light for its low-calorie count and deliciously crisp taste. When looking at Omission Ultimate Light, for example, its 99 calories, 5 grams [of] carbs, and zero grams of fat ensure that drinkers can enjoy the refreshing taste and stay on track with their personal goals. [We're] currently promoting a #99caloriechallenge to encourage consumers to work off 99 calories through fun exercises to earn their can of Ultimate Light!

Enjoyed responsibly, beer can be a very suitable after-exercise drink. Aside from rehydration, beer offers a variety of trace minerals and electrolytes that our bodies need, and even contains a little bit of protein. And aside from the benefits of physical exercise, beer can be an integral part of the mental or spiritual benefits of connecting and relaxing with your friends and family. It’s always so great for the spirit to grab some brews and meet up with some buddies and catch the game, a concert, or shoot the breeze after a bike ride. 

It’s pretty obvious, but, if you’re health conscious you need to approach beer in moderation. A lot of people don’t realize that many craft beers have nearly 15 grams of carbs per 12-ounce bottle, and an Imperial IPA or your favorite barrel aged Doppelbock can have almost 300 calories. While I personally have no problems drinking a low-calorie, low-carb beer like Omission Ultimate Light while I’m working out, most purists would wait until after the workout to crack a cold one. 

 —Joe Casey, brewmaster, Omission Brewing Company

