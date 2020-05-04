The birds are chirping and the ice is melting, which can only mean one thing: it’s CUTTING SEASON. Time to pull the covers off the bulk you’ve been amassing all winter and let it bloom into the hard, dry, lean fruits of your labor. For the fit faithful, we know a shredder’s journey is more like a penitential exercise for religious absolution than simply doing what is needed to look and feel great.

We know the road to a stacked, shredded-to-the-bone physique seems like it’s straight uphill, but really, it doesn’t have to be that hard. When you’re armed with the right knowledge and have a little trust in the experience of those who came before you, your results can be much much better.

It’s our pleasure to bring you the Top 10 Cutting Supplements for 2020.

After after a four year reign as the No. 1 cutting supplement, Androvar has finally been knocked off the throne by its younger brother, True Shred, also from Hard Rock Supplements. True Shred exploded onto the scene in early 2018 as the first-ever hybrid cutting agent, utilizing a massive natural anabolic stack, 7-keto, and an aromatase inhibitor to support users in building a lean, hard, and chiseled physique. An overloaded formula that equates to roughly five products in one that requires no on-cycle/post cycle therapy, which is commonly associated with more hardcore cycles. For those looking to run a cutting cycle that is low cost and less taxing on the body, True Shred is your go-to option.

After being the king of cutters for past 4 years, Androvar moves to the second spot, due in part to the increase in non-bodybuilding customers who don’t want to do an on-cycle and post-cycle. Customers still report it continues to deliver the holy grail of fitness – fat loss while building lean, hard muscle. Standing out from the pack, Androvar offers users up to an 8 week supply (180 capsules) in one bottle, giving them full freedom when it comes to how aggressive they would like to dose their cycle.

Anabolic Trinity combines 3 potent anabolic agents for building lean mass, strength, and improving muscle definition. Hard Rock Supplements designed this supplement to be the next level beyond Androvar. Due to its potency it is strictly intended to be used by advanced anabolic users. Feedback has been very strong on Anabolic Trinity, and even with its potency there have been few reported side effects.

R-Andro Shred has quietly been growing in popularity and the key to that all is its ingredients, utilizing a double stack of cutting agents that still remains unique to only R-Andro Shred with overwhelming positive feedback coming in. Users are reporting improvements in lean muscle mass, muscle fullness, vascularity, water loss, and fat loss; all the effects one would desire when it comes to looking your best when your shirt comes off.

Epi 2.0 comes in as the highest-rated natural cutting agent and is ideal for those looking to avoid any side effects. Many users have reported that Epi 2.0 really peaks in weeks 5 and 6, suggesting that users may want to run two bottles back to back. If you want to keep your hormones balanced while sculpting your physique, Epi 2.0 is your go-to.

A product of Assault Labs Nano Absorb Technology, Nano Genin is up to 600% more effective than capsule versions of other Laxogenin products. The new technology creates nano-sized particles of the compound, which in turn gets more of the ingredient into your system faster and for a longer period. Customers are giving the product high marks, and loggers are reporting very strong muscle gains and fat loss. Not all products can be made using the Nano Absorb Technology, but Laxogenin is particularly well suited to take full advantage. Over time, customers have accelerated their re-buys of Nano Genin and the amount of positive reviews grew in at the same rate.

AndroHard cracks this year’s Top 10 with an Epiandrosterone-based transdermal. This is the first supplement of its kind and users are loving how the technology allows them to feel the effects much quicker than pill versions of the compound. AndroHard stands out for helping users to quickly tap into an alpha-male type aggression to improve workouts while supporting muscle hardness, fat loss, and increased vascularity.

Olympus Labs has designed a formula that you will feel right from the first dose with natural anabolic that has been perfected by the recent discovery of an ingredient that is 80% more anabolic than testosterone. Users have reported solid lean mass gains as well as vascularity.

Another unique addition to this year’s Top 10, Testoshred is both a cutting agent and a testosterone booster, utilizing three proven test boosting ingredients. Users have been reporting increased muscle hardness and fat loss while maintaining a healthy libido – a combination we don’t often see.

Sup3r-7 is a specialist in terms of increasing metabolism and using fat for fuel and is commonly used when looking to recomp one’s physique. It’s non-hormonal making it ideal for both men and women.