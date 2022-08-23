28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.
About a month ago, I started using a new weight loss supplement called PhenGold after a friend was raving about how much weight she was losing with it.
She told me her cravings were gone, she was full of energy, and the fat was melting away.
So, as someone who’s been trying to lose weight for a long time, I was excited to try it.
I’ve been using PhenGold for almost 30 days now, and in this post am going to talk about my results and experience using it.
Did it work for me, and would I recommend it?
Carry on reading my PhenGold review to find out.
PhenGold is a weight loss supplement by a company called Swiss Research Labs.
It’s manufactured in FDA-registered facilities in the USA and contains ingredients that supposedly help speed up fat-burning, increase energy, and suppress appetite.
According to its makers, PhenGold will make your weight loss journey much easier.
They say it will help you achieve your weight loss goals and can lead to real, lasting weight loss when combined with a healthy lifestyle.
PhenGold is designed to help:
So, how does it work?
To find out how PhenGold works and if there’s any scientific evidence to be found, I decided to look at the ingredients and see what’s inside.
Although PhenGold is advertised as a “max strength formula” it isn’t a drug and doesn’t require a prescription.
Instead, it contains several well-researched natural ingredients.
So, what’s inside?
The ingredients in PhenGold are all 100% natural, and the capsules contain zero soy, gluten, dairy, or GMO ingredients, making them vegetarian and vegan friendly.
The company is transparent about what PhenGold contains and lists every ingredient on the label, so it was easy to research them.
Here’s the full label with all the ingredients:
At first glance, the label looks good; there are no hidden ingredients, no “secret” ingredients, and no mysterious “proprietary” blends.
But while I was familiar with some of the ingredients, some were new to me, so I decided to do my own research.
Here’s a list of the ingredients in PhenGold and the main scientific studies showing why they are effective:
I hope reading all that didn’t make your head spin!
There are a lot of ingredients in PhenGold, and I was impressed to find many studies backing them up.
All combined, they form a powerful weight loss pill.
PhenGold scores a lot better than other weight loss supplements as it contains three gold-standard weight loss ingredients – caffeine, cayenne pepper, and green leaf tea – which are all supported by numerous peer-reviewed research papers.
Reassuringly, PhenGold doesn’t contain any ingredients that lack scientific backing.
Based on my research into the ingredients in PhenGold, it seems to be completely safe when taken as directed by healthy adults.
All the ingredients are 100% natural and have been thoroughly researched, tested, and proven safe and effective.
However, the makers of PhenGold, caution against using it if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.
And they advise anyone with existing health issues to consult their healthcare provider before taking PhenGold.
When I looked at the dosage of each ingredient, I found that each serving of PhenGold contains just 500mg of green tea, 100mg of green coffee, and 225mg of caffeine per day.
If you are sensitive to any of these stimulants, then PhenGold may not be for you, or you could limit or avoid taking other caffeinated products while using it.
The directions say to take PhenGold in the morning with food.
In my opinion, PhenGold seems to be safe and effective, but I still wanted to see what others were saying about it before deciding whether to try it or not.
Here’s what I found.
Overall, PhenGold customers seem very happy with the results they are getting.
The website has dozens of positive reviews from verified customers, with before and after photos showing their progress with PhenGold.
Take Laura, for example, who says she dropped 9 pounds and lost 2 inches around her waist after using PhenGold for four weeks.
She is thrilled with having lost so much weight in so little time and says her confidence is returning.
Then there’s Kristina, who says she lost 21 pounds over four months.
Her energy levels and focus have increased significantly, and she credits PhenGold with helping her control her snacking.
PhenGold is also popular with men like Anthony.
He says that it made a massive difference to his cravings, and he started noticing an improvement in his body composition after just four weeks.
After reading so many glowing reviews of PhenGold, and hearing my friend say how good it is, I decided to try some myself, and here’s what happened.
I’ve been trying to lose weight for years, and the scales have been up and down like a yoyo.
I always find the first few days of trying to lose weight easy, but after the 3-day mark of eating less, I get tired and hungry, so I end up giving in to temptation and eating a pizza or something.
So, if PhenGold could help me stick to my diet by suppressing my appetite and keeping me energized, then I had no doubt I would finally lose weight.
I ordered one bottle to start with, and it arrived in just a couple of days.
The instructions say to take 3 capsules 20 minutes before breakfast, so I started doing that.
I also combined PhenGold with a low-carb diet.
When you reduce your carb intake (your body’s primary fuel source), your body begins to burn stored body fat for energy, so a low-carb diet is great for weight loss.
For breakfast, I had eggs. Lunch would be a salad with avocado and some protein like tuna, and dinner was vegetables, chicken, olive oil, and sometimes a side of mashed potato.
I made sure to get plenty of healthy fats and protein and keep my carbs low.
So, breakfast would be 2-3 boiled eggs and three capsules of PhenGold.
Anyway, here’s what happened when I took PhenGold:
The first day of using PhenGold went amazing, and I finally understood why my friend was raving about it so much.
It kept me energized and focused all day, and my appetite was totally under control.
Now, I was worried that I was getting a placebo effect and it wouldn’t be as good the next day, but PhenGold has worked for me every day I took it.
I usually give up on diets after a few days, but PhenGold helped me stick with the plan for 30-days, and it was pretty easy.
With the help of PhenGold, I lost 12 lbs. (5.4 kg) in just 30 days!
It’s a big yes from me!
PhenGold got rid of all the big hurdles in losing weight.
It keeps you energized, suppresses your appetite, and helps you stay focused on your goal.
Put all this together, and you have a great recipe for weight loss success.
Since using PhenGold and losing 12 lbs, I’ve been getting lots of compliments on my weight loss, and it’s motivated me to keep going!
If you combine it with a low-carb diet and some regular exercise, I’m sure you will get great results too.
I’ve ordered another three bottles and am excited to continue my weight loss journey.
If you want to lose weight and look great, give PhenGold a try.
It comes with a 100-day money-back guarantee. So, if you try it and are not impressed with your results, they will give you a full refund.
Click here to visit the official PhenGold website and get yours today!
