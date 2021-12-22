PrimeShred is a hardcore fat burner that’s supposed to help you get lean and ripped without sacrificing your hard-earned muscle.

It looks legit and has hundreds of positive testimonials online, but does it really work?

To find out, I decided to give PrimeShred a try for the last 30 days to see if I could burn off a little bit of fat.

Carry on reading to find out what happened and see what PrimeShred can do for you!

What is PrimeShred?

PrimeShred markets itself as a “hardcore fat burner” for people who want to kick-start their cutting routine without losing energy or muscle.

PrimeShred is billed as a “triple threat” fat loss supplement that will:

Burn fat

Boosts energy

Preserves muscle

It’s targeted towards men, but I don’t see why women can’t use it too.

PrimeShred is ideal for anyone who wants to blast through a plateau, get shredded, and transform their physique.

Curious about how PrimeShred does all this?

Here’s a detailed look at how it works.

How Does PrimeShred Work?

PrimeShred is designed to address the three main problems that most people experience when they start a cutting cycle: Slow results, low energy, muscle loss.

It contains a unique blend of research-backed ingredients that help address all three of these issues.

Some ingredients increase thermogenesis (fat loss) and encourage the body to use stored body fat for energy.

Some ingredients act as natural nootropics (smart drugs) that help enhance mood and focus, helping to keep you motivated.

Some ingredients help preserve lean muscle mass, so you burn fat and not muscle.

Unlike some other fat burners that hide their ingredients behind vague terms like “proprietary blend”, PrimeShred’s ingredients are all clearly labeled:

Let’s look at the science behind each of these ingredients and see if it supports PrimeShred’s claims:

Vitamin B3 (Niacin): Several studies have shown that vitamin B3 has a positive effect on energy metabolism and exercise while also offering neuroprotection.

Several studies have shown that vitamin B3 has a positive effect on energy metabolism and exercise while also offering neuroprotection. Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCL): This study found that athletes who took vitamin B6 in conjunction with a high-protein diet lost 21% more fat on average than those who took a placebo.

This study found that athletes who took vitamin B6 in conjunction with a high-protein diet lost 21% more fat on average than those who took a placebo. Vitamin B12 (Methylcobalamin): This study showed that Vitamin B12 helps maintain optimal energy levels, especially while dieting.

This study showed that Vitamin B12 helps maintain optimal energy levels, especially while dieting. Green Tea Extract: The results from 11 clinical studies prove that green tea extract can reduce triglyceride levels in fat cells and have a positive effect on fat loss.

The results from 11 clinical studies prove that green tea extract can reduce triglyceride levels in fat cells and have a positive effect on fat loss. L-Tyrosine : This amino acid has been shown by several clinical trials to suppress appetite and decrease body fat while preserving lean muscle mass.

: This amino acid has been shown by several clinical trials to suppress appetite and decrease body fat while preserving lean muscle mass. Rhodiola Rosea Root: This natural root extract has been shown to reduce visceral white adipose tissue by up to 10% after just 4 weeks. It is extremely effective at breaking down fat cells and encouraging fat loss.

This natural root extract has been shown to reduce visceral white adipose tissue by up to 10% after just 4 weeks. It is extremely effective at breaking down fat cells and encouraging fat loss. L-Theanine: This study found that L-Theanine promotes concentration and stimulates fat loss.

This study found that L-Theanine promotes concentration and stimulates fat loss. Caffeine Anhydrous: This comprehensive review of thirteen randomized controlled trials showed that caffeine is extremely effective at improving performance, boosting energy, and increasing thermogenesis (fat loss).

This comprehensive review of thirteen randomized controlled trials showed that caffeine is extremely effective at improving performance, boosting energy, and increasing thermogenesis (fat loss). Cayenne Pepper (Capsicum annum): Capsaicin, the active compound in Cayenne pepper seeds, has been proven to suppress appetite and lower body weight.

Capsaicin, the active compound in Cayenne pepper seeds, has been proven to suppress appetite and lower body weight. Dimethylaminoethanol (as DMAE Bitartrate): According to this study, DMAE helps improve collagen fiber thickness and may be beneficial for those following a calorie-controlled diet.

According to this study, DMAE helps improve collagen fiber thickness and may be beneficial for those following a calorie-controlled diet. Bioperine Black Pepper: Studies have shown that Piperine, an alkaloid found in black pepper, has a strong anti-inflammatory effect.

Having investigated the science behind PrimeShred’s ingredients, I’m extremely impressed.

Some ingredients target fat loss while others preserve muscle and help boost moods and energy levels.

My PrimeShred Results – Here’s What Happened When I Tried It

As I was planning to do a cutting cycle anyway, I wanted to see whether PrimeShred really could help me get shredded fast.

My goal was to burn off the stubborn body fat clinging to my abs.

So, I ordered a 30-day supply.

The instructions say to take 3 capsules 20 minutes before breakfast on training and non-training days.

So that’s what I did and here’s what happened:

Within 30 minutes of taking my first dose of PrimeShred, I could feel my energy levels shoot up.

Unlike other caffeine-loaded fat burners I’ve tried in the past, PrimeShred didn’t make me feel wired, jittery, or buzzed. I just felt alert and energized all day!

Working out on PrimeShred was a breeze.

Even though I was eating less, I still had tons of energy to get through my workout and didn’t feel sluggish or fatigued at all.

I felt awesome and my workout was more intense than it was while I was bulking.

PrimeShred helped me recover faster from workouts. I usually get sore and stiff when I work out during cutting cycles.

But with PrimeShred, my body felt loose and limber with no signs of fatigue at all.

After one month, I’d lost a healthy 15lbs and gained tons of definition in my upper abs.

Should You Buy Prime Shred?

I’ve tried tons of fat burners in the past and am really impressed with PrimeShred.

I think it’s the best one I’ve ever tried to be honest.

Usually, when I’m cutting, I feel tired, moody and my body just doesn’t look that great.

But thanks to PrimeShred my cut was a breeze.

I had tons of energy, felt uplifted and motivated, and my physique stayed impressive. I didn’t experience any muscle or strength loss either.

So, I would say this is a great fat burner supplement and worth trying.

And it comes with a 100-day money back guarantee, so you’ve got 3 months to try it. If you don’t like it then just get your money back!

