PrimeShred is a hardcore fat burner that’s supposed to help you get lean and ripped without sacrificing your hard-earned muscle.
It looks legit and has hundreds of positive testimonials online, but does it really work?
To find out, I decided to give PrimeShred a try for the last 30 days to see if I could burn off a little bit of fat.
Carry on reading to find out what happened and see what PrimeShred can do for you!
PrimeShred markets itself as a “hardcore fat burner” for people who want to kick-start their cutting routine without losing energy or muscle.
PrimeShred is billed as a “triple threat” fat loss supplement that will:
It’s targeted towards men, but I don’t see why women can’t use it too.
PrimeShred is ideal for anyone who wants to blast through a plateau, get shredded, and transform their physique.
Curious about how PrimeShred does all this?
Here’s a detailed look at how it works.
PrimeShred is designed to address the three main problems that most people experience when they start a cutting cycle: Slow results, low energy, muscle loss.
It contains a unique blend of research-backed ingredients that help address all three of these issues.
Unlike some other fat burners that hide their ingredients behind vague terms like “proprietary blend”, PrimeShred’s ingredients are all clearly labeled:
Let’s look at the science behind each of these ingredients and see if it supports PrimeShred’s claims:
Having investigated the science behind PrimeShred’s ingredients, I’m extremely impressed.
Some ingredients target fat loss while others preserve muscle and help boost moods and energy levels.
As I was planning to do a cutting cycle anyway, I wanted to see whether PrimeShred really could help me get shredded fast.
My goal was to burn off the stubborn body fat clinging to my abs.
So, I ordered a 30-day supply.
The instructions say to take 3 capsules 20 minutes before breakfast on training and non-training days.
So that’s what I did and here’s what happened:
Within 30 minutes of taking my first dose of PrimeShred, I could feel my energy levels shoot up.
Unlike other caffeine-loaded fat burners I’ve tried in the past, PrimeShred didn’t make me feel wired, jittery, or buzzed. I just felt alert and energized all day!
Working out on PrimeShred was a breeze.
Even though I was eating less, I still had tons of energy to get through my workout and didn’t feel sluggish or fatigued at all.
I felt awesome and my workout was more intense than it was while I was bulking.
PrimeShred helped me recover faster from workouts. I usually get sore and stiff when I work out during cutting cycles.
But with PrimeShred, my body felt loose and limber with no signs of fatigue at all.
After one month, I’d lost a healthy 15lbs and gained tons of definition in my upper abs.
I’ve tried tons of fat burners in the past and am really impressed with PrimeShred.
I think it’s the best one I’ve ever tried to be honest.
Usually, when I’m cutting, I feel tired, moody and my body just doesn’t look that great.
But thanks to PrimeShred my cut was a breeze.
I had tons of energy, felt uplifted and motivated, and my physique stayed impressive. I didn’t experience any muscle or strength loss either.
So, I would say this is a great fat burner supplement and worth trying.
And it comes with a 100-day money back guarantee, so you’ve got 3 months to try it. If you don’t like it then just get your money back!
Click here to visit the official PrimeShred website and see what it can do for you!
This content provided by our partners at musclepursuit.com