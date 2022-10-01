This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

Inno Supps has done it, again! The leader in the supplement space has been on a roll this year, releasing a variety of female-focused vitality supplements. Now, they have dropped another stand-out product that is bound to become the No. 1 collagen supplement on the market.

There is no way to reverse time, but that doesn’t stop most of us from trying just about anything that promises to reduce or slow down the aging process.

You name it — diet, exercise, vitamins, lasers, botox, fillers and even plastic surgery — if it claims to help make us look and feel younger, most people will try it.

One of the latest anti-aging trends is the use of collagen supplements.

Often referred to as “the fountain of youth,” collagen-infused pills, powders, serums, creams, facials and drinks are flying off the shelves.

Everyone reaching for collagen — from the 21-year-old that spent a little too much time in the sun to the 30-year-old noticing their first deep wrinkles — hopes it will transform their skin, hair and nails.

But what most don’t realize is that collagen goes beyond enhancing outer beauty. Our bones, muscles, tendons, ligaments, gut and brain can all suffer as our collagen supply dwindles, which begins around 25 and continues rapidly declining.

And progressing age isn’t the only thing that can cause collagen production to decline. It also decreases with other factors such as genetics, poor lifestyle habits, environmental toxins and UV rays.

Without a doubt, there are endless benefits of supplementing with collagen, but with so many collagen products available, it can be hard to distinguish which brands work and which are a waste of money.

No worries! You’re in the right place! We’ve got you (and your skin) covered! We’re going to tell you everything you need to look for in a quality collagen supplement. If you don’t care about any of that, then just scroll down to check out our top pick for the best collagen supplement on the market.

What To Look For In A Quality Collagen Supplement

Collagen Type – Most collagen supplements only use one type of collagen, but that isn’t enough. It should contain the three main sources of collagen, which we will touch on further down.

Collagen Stimulators – You don’t only want to only give your body collagen from an outside source. You also want to encourage your body to make more of the collagen it already produces. Collagen stimulators are just as important (if not more) than collagen itself.

Absorption Enzymes – The body can’t absorb collagen in its whole form. If you want to ensure your body is absorbing the collagen in the supplement you are taking, ensure it has ingredients that help your body break it down into the most bioavailable and bioactive forms.

Collagen Quality – Does it come from a trusted source? Is it tested by a third party? Does it have artificial flavorings or sweeteners? These are all important things to look into before purchasing a collagen supplement. Quality matters!

Dosages – A collagen supplement can contain multiple sources of collagen, an enhancer and a stimulator, but if they’re not in their recommended dosages, you won’t experience the full benefits.

We know that’s a lot to absorb (no pun intended). Lucky for you, there is no need to spend hours googling or scouring health store shelves.

We recently discovered a new collagen supplement that checks all the important boxes and more. It’s called Inno Glow, and yes, it lives up to its name!

Inno Glow by Inno Supps

Ever heard of Inno Supps? This supplement company has been making waves in the health and fitness space for several years. They have quickly become a trusted leader for everything from quality protein, pre-workouts and fat-burners to hormone and complete gut health.

But they have been catching the attention of the ladies, in particular, this year (even those that never hit the gym) with the launch of a series of wellness products designed for female vitality.

From a supplement for PMS to a stack that promises to help boost libido, this company really is trying to ensure women come first!

And it looks like Inno Supps is at it again with the release of another female-focused supplement that will undoubtedly be amongst the hottest collagen supplements to hit the market!

Inno Glow is a beauty-boosting multi-collagen supplement mix that promises to:

Smooth wrinkles and reduce the signs of aging

Revitalize hair, skin and nails

Promote joint and bone health

Support healthy lean muscles

Support gut health

What Makes Inno Supps Inno Glow Collagen Stand Out

Remember when we said most collagen supplements only contain one source of collagen? Inno Supps Inno Glow contains a generous supply of the three main sources of collagen:

Bovine

Chicken

Marine

These are all known as exogenous collagens, which simply means they come from an outside source, and each has its own unique benefits. Exactly why all three should be in a collagen supplement.

But Inno Supps didn’t stop there (like most companies do)…

Inno Glow also helps your body make more of its own collagen and hyaluronic acid thanks to the addition of a collagen stimulator called Astrion™.

This is a clinically studied ingredient that has been shown to:

Reduce the number and appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Decrease breakdown of collagen in skin cells

Lessen skin discoloration due to UV light damage from the sun

In fact, clinical trials found that ASTRION™ showed an:

80% increase in collagen production in dermal cells

60% increase in collagen production in epidermal cells

20% increase in hyaluronic acid production in epidermal cells

15% overall reduction in wrinkles

Those four ingredients alone make Inno Glow a stand-out collagen supplement to consider.

But, there’s more….

With most collagen products, you take it and hope your body absorbs it. Inno Glow is also formulated with an ingredient that maximizes absorption. This is important because, remember, the body can’t absorb collagen in its whole form.



The enzyme in Inno Glow is called Pepzyme AG™.

We looked into it and Pepzyme AG™ and understand why Inno Supps chose to include this particular enzyme in their multi-collagen matrix.

It has some pretty impressive research that shows it can help your body break down collagen into its most bioactive and bioavailable form, enhancing its benefits.

Does Inno Glow Have Any Cons?

We honestly can’t find anything negative to say about Inno Glow.

It has every ingredient you should look for in a quality collagen supplement, doesn’t contain any artificial sweeteners, is manufactured in a state-of-the-art, FDA-approved and GMP-certified facility, undergoes rigorous third-party testing and is priced right.

The only reason anyone shouldn’t at least give Inno Glow a try is if they are vegan.

Inno Glow is not vegan-friendly, but that’s true of ANY complete collagen supplement on the market. If you’re looking for a vegan alternative, this is a good one.

If you aren’t vegan, we definitely suggest you at least try Inno Glow. Though you may be unable to bring back lost collagen, Inno Glow can help get things moving and slow further loss.

Plus, you’ve got nothing to lose. All Inno Supps products, including Inno Glow, are backed by a 100% money-back guarantee.

Conclusion

We all want to not only look youthful; we want to feel young too! Inno Supps Inno Glow certainly has the right ingredients to do both.

With Inno Glow, you can help your body …

Reduce the signs of aging skin

Revitalize hair & nails

Better your bone & joint health

Support gut health & enhance digestion

With any supplement, consistency is key. That is especially true for collagen. We took advantage of the 3-month “bundle deal” Inno Supps offers for Inno Glow. Or, if you are interested in trying their other female vitality supplements, they also offer The Female Glow Stack at 25% off if you subscribe.

Click here to read more about Inno Glow and explore all your purchase options!

