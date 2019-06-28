skynesher / Getty
Dating
10 Social Media Mistakes Women Hate
Don't ruin your changes with a special lady by making these social media mistakes.
Guys, sometimes you do things on social media that baffle and seriously infuriate the women in your life. Not sure what you could possibly be doing wrong? We’ve got your back. We asked women what social media moves men make that drive them totally insane.
Here, we reveal their answers, and chat with Daniel Post Senning, an Emily Post Institute spokesperson and author of Manners in a Digital World: Living Well Online, about ways to salvage a situation after you’ve screwed up.
1 of 10
martin-dm / Getty
2 of 10
Westend61
3 of 10
Cavan Images
4 of 10
PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou / Getty
5 of 10
Hero Images / Getty
6 of 10
Antonio Saba / Getty
7 of 10
Hero Images / Getty
8 of 10
Morsa Images / Getty
9 of 10
Bronek Kaminski / Getty
10 of 10
Hill Street Studios / Getty