10 Social Media Mistakes Women Hate

Guys, sometimes you do things on social media that baffle and seriously infuriate the women in your life. Not sure what you could possibly be doing wrong? We’ve got your back. We asked women what social media moves men make that drive them totally insane.

Here, we reveal their answers, and chat with Daniel Post Senning, an Emily Post Institute spokesperson and author of Manners in a Digital World: Living Well Online, about ways to salvage a situation after you’ve screwed up.