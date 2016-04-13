28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
Guys, drop the crappy come-ons. Pick up lines that are too raunchy, unoriginal, or just plain rude will get a girl’s attention, but not for the right reasons.
We polled women and asked them to dish on the worst bait men have thrown at them. Have a laugh and make a mental note not to use these.
“You’re semi-decent looking so I wouldn’t mind being seen with you in public. We should go out.” – Melanie T.
“Once when I was leaving a bar, some guy grabbed me and was like, ‘Hey, are you walking into heaven because you look like an angel?’ So lame.” – Alex W.
“‘I love that you’re a big girl… all of the other girls here are so little.’ Did you mean tall? Well, too late.” – Julia C.
“I was going through a bar ready to leave when a guy grabbed my arm, got really close to my face and asked, ‘Woah, are your eyes hazel?’ “I’m not sure if I should give him credit because it stopped me in my tracks, but it didn’t stop me from walking out the door.” – Brianna S.
“Handy that I have my library card, because I’m totally checking you out.” – Melissa C.
“‘Do you want to a get a drink tonight? No time to waste with that ticking biological clock.’ SERIOUSLY?!” – Lauren R.
“A guy with blue eyes has said to me before, ‘Careful, no lifeguard on duty.’” – Lauren P.
“A guy said to me, ‘You seem like you’d be really vanilla in bed.’ I think he thought I’d try to prove him wrong, but… no.” – Sarah G.
“‘I can’t tell by your photos… but did you choose the thug life, or did the thug life choose you?’ (Just copied and pasted this from a message I got on a dating app.)” – Sarah H.
“You hungry, girl? I am… but it’s not for food.” – Jackie W.
“Let me check your tag. Just as I thought, made in heaven.” – Erin K.
“Are you leaving? ‘Cause I’ll take you home.” – Rachael F.
“You are so sturdy—like a horse. And I love horses.” – Cassidy R.
“A guy just grabbed my hand and said, ‘You will have sex with me.'” – Kristen B.
“Do you have a Band-Aid? ‘Cause I scraped my knee falling for you.” – Tiffany K.
“If you were the Earth, I’d be the sun so I could go down on you every night.” �� Alexa P.
“The worst pickup lines are always the typical ones like, ‘Hey, are you from around here?’ But it also has a lot to do with your body language and tone. If you’re drunk, sloppy, and slurring your words, then no line will work.” – Christina S.
“Are you gonna eat the rest of that?” – Nicole C.
“Are you a Harley? Because I want to turn you on, ride you, and make you get so loud everyone hears you coming.” – Alex F.
“You don’t need to waste your time on that treadmill, you’ve been running through my mind all day.” – Rachel B.
