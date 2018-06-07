How to Do a Triceps Pushup to Knee-In

Most movements—squats, burpees, handstands, even hurling a snowball at your friend’s head—simultaneously require multiple muscles and core activation. So when it comes to training your core, it would make sense to ditch isolation moves like crunches for a more all-encompassing exercise.

Enter the triceps pushup to knee-in.

This move—which has you push with your upper body, engage your core, and then pull with your lower body—hits your triceps, shoulders, core, hip flexors, and legs. “It is also a good way to work the bottom portion of your burpee, increase your pushing strength, and build the core and shoulder strength required for moves like handstands,” notes Flex Cabral, co-owner of Trooper Fitness in New York City.

How To Do It: