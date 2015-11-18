The 5 Worst Triceps Training Mistakes

If I had a nickel for every time a person asked me to “make a muscle,” I would be one wealthy dude. The funny thing is, when I get that request I'm always tempted to flex my back or calf since all they asked for was a muscle. Of course, however, I know that they really want to see me flex my biceps. What most people don’t realize is that it's actually the triceps that create most of the arms’ mass, so when a lifter throws up an arm and puts on a gun show, people are actually gawking at the triceps more than the biceps.

With that in mind, it makes sense to make sure that you're focusing as much on the development of your triceps as that of your biceps. Here are some common errors I see in their triceps training. So if you want bigger, stronger arms, be sure you're not making one of these five tri training errors.