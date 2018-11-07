Arm Exercises

The Biceps Endurance Workout for Ripped Arms

Blast your bi’s with this curling blitzkrieg.

by
Prone Incline Biceps Curl
Alex Ardenti
Alex Ardenti
Exercises 4
Equipment Yes

What it is: 

The Biceps Endurance Workout for Ripped Arms

When to do it:

After a training session on an upper-body day for a serious pump or as a stand-alone curl marathon to test your mettle. 

How to do it:

Curl an empty barbell for 100 straight reps. Can’t make it to 100? Stop and hold the bar in the starting position until you’re ready to keep going. 

Performance Tip:

Pace your challenge by creating rep goal marks along the way to 100. Aim to have “brief rest periods” in which you can allow the muscle to regroup and get more oxygen and nutrients to the area. 

Pro Tip: Up your biceps endurance with this twice-per-week routine. 

Boost Biceps Endurance

Exercise 1

Incline Dumbbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Biceps Curl thumbnail
4 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Standing Cable Curl
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Concentration Curl
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
15 reps
-- rest
Perform single armed.

Exercise 4

Chinup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Chinup thumbnail
4 sets
AMRAP reps
-- rest
Topics:
Comments