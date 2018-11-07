What it is:

The Biceps Endurance Workout for Ripped Arms

When to do it:

After a training session on an upper-body day for a serious pump or as a stand-alone curl marathon to test your mettle.

How to do it:

Curl an empty barbell for 100 straight reps. Can’t make it to 100? Stop and hold the bar in the starting position until you’re ready to keep going.

Performance Tip:

Pace your challenge by creating rep goal marks along the way to 100. Aim to have “brief rest periods” in which you can allow the muscle to regroup and get more oxygen and nutrients to the area.

Pro Tip: Up your biceps endurance with this twice-per-week routine.