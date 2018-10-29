5 Ways to Improve Your Pushup Form

The pushup is undoubtedly the greatest bang-for-your-buck upper-body exercise. When performed correctly, it strengthens the chest, enhances shoulder stability, and tests core control—all while building you a killer set of pecs and tri’s. But just like fire can either warm you or burn you, pushups can either sculpt your bod or wreak havoc on your shoulders.

Fear not—all you have to do is avoid these five common mistakes, and you’ll be on your way to a bigger and better upper body.