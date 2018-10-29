RossHelen / Getty

Chest Exercises

5 Ways to Improve Your Pushup Form

It may be basic, but the devil is in the details when it comes to executing the perfect pushup

by
The pushup is undoubtedly the greatest bang-for-your-buck upper-body exercise. When performed correctly, it strengthens the chest, enhances shoulder stability, and tests core control—all while building you a killer set of pecs and tri’s. But just like fire can either warm you or burn you, pushups can either sculpt your bod or wreak havoc on your shoulders.

Fear not—all you have to do is avoid these five common mistakes, and you’ll be on your way to a bigger and better upper body.

Work your way up to the floor

If you're new to pushups or they hurt to do, you should perform elevated pushups on a Smith Machine bar so you can relearn proper positioning. That is—with a rigid back, hands under shoulders, and a tight butt and core. As you get stronger, lower the bar, then progress to the floor. 

Keep your core active

When you think about it, a pushup is a moving plank. And as with planks, when you fatigue, your butt can sag, causing you to lose proper shoulder positioning, which isn't good for the joint. The solution: practice planks by holding them in 10-to-20 seconds intervals. 

Don't shrug

By twisting your hands into the floor, you lock your shoulders and scapula into place, which helps you avoid shrugging your shoulders. This common pushup mistake puts your shoulder joint in a perilous position. 

Hand placement

Ensure that your hands are squarely under your shoulders, not in front of them as they are when you perform a downward dog pose. You want your pushup to look like a bench press; elbows in tight and hands next to your chest. 

Get low

Think quarter-repping happens only on squats? Think again. A lot of bros cheat their range of motion on the pushup just as often, which takes away from all its benefits. You should lower yourself until your chest is practically touching your hands. If this is too painful, then lower until your upper arm breaks 90 degrees.

