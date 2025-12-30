Opinions differ on core training, but everyone agrees that stability is its primary role. Your midsection remains stable as you move. Some people think a one- or two-minute plank does the job, but they haven’t met the TRX Body Saw yet.

The TRX Body Saw hones your ability to brace, resist extension, and keep your spine locked in as you move. It trains your core the way heavy squats, deadlifts, and overhead lifts demand stiff, stable, and unbending under tension.

If planks feel easy or your “core work” needs an upgrade, this is your wake-up call.

What Is the TRX Body Saw?

The TRX Body Saw is a suspended plank variation in which your core remains still while your arms and legs move. You set up in a forearm plank with your feet suspended in the straps, then glide your body backward and forward using your shoulders.

That sliding motion is where your core goes to work. Instead of resisting gravity as in a standard plank, the Body Saw forces your core to fight extension the entire time. It trains your core to stay rock-solid while your body moves around it. That’s the kind of strength that carries over to big lifts and athletic performance.

How To Do The TRX Body Saw

This exercise is all about tension, control, and positioning.

Here is how to do it right.

Adjust the TRX straps to mid-calf height, place your feet in the foot cradles, and get your elbows directly under your shoulders, forearms parallel. With the body in a straight line from head to heels. Engage your glutes, and press your forearms into the floor and lightly pull them back to engage your lats. Slowly glide your body backward by pushing through your forearms. Pull yourself back to the start with control, reset, and repeat.

TRX Body Saw Muscles Trained

The TRX Body Saw may look like “just a plank,” but there is more to it than meets the eye.

Transverse Abdominis: The TVA acts like a built-in weight belt, bracing your spine and resisting extension as your body glides back and forth.

The TVA acts like a built-in weight belt, bracing your spine and resisting extension as your body glides back and forth. Rectus Abdominis: The further you slide back, the harder the rectus abdominis has to work to resist lower back extension.

The further you slide back, the harder the rectus abdominis has to work to resist lower back extension. Obliques : These stabilize your torso and prevent unwanted rotation or side-to-side drift.

: These stabilize your torso and prevent unwanted rotation or side-to-side drift. Glutes: The glutes lock the pelvis into a neutral position, shutting down excessive lower-back extension and keeping tension where it belongs.

The glutes lock the pelvis into a neutral position, shutting down excessive lower-back extension and keeping tension where it belongs. Lats and Serratus Anterior: By pressing your forearms into the floor and pulling back, the lats and serratus fire to stabilize the shoulders and help transfer force through the torso.

By pressing your forearms into the floor and pulling back, the lats and serratus fire to stabilize the shoulders and help transfer force through the torso. Hip Flexors: The hip flexors help maintain body alignment as your center of mass shifts.

TRX Body Saw Benefits

This exercise is no joke and is challenging from the get-go, but it comes with great benefits listed below.

Anti-Extension Strength

The Body Saw trains your entire core to resist extension while force is applied, which happens during squats, deadlifts, overhead presses, and carries. A stronger brace here means better performance when it matters.

Enhanced Core Control

Standard planks reward endurance and tolerance. The TRX Body Saw rewards control because your core locks in as your center of mass is shifting. Ten clean reps here can do more than minutes of holding still.

Improved Total Body Tension

From your shoulders and forearms to your glutes, everything has to fire together. This exercise trains the core as a link between the upper and lower body, rather than in isolation, as many other core exercises do.

Low Back Friendly

You experience high levels of tension without repeated spinal movement, making the Body Saw an excellent option for lifters who want to strengthen their entire core without cranking on their lower back.

TRX Body Saw Common Mistakes With Fixes

The TRX Body Saw is one of those exercises that provides immediate feedback. Do it right, and your core lights up. Do it wrong, and your lower back tells you. Here are the most common mistakes and best ways to fix it.

Sagging Hips

If you don’t lock in your glutes, or when fatigue hits, the hips drop, the lower back arches, and the pain begins.

Fix: Squeeze your glutes harder and perform the exercise with a controlled range of motion. If you can’t maintain a straight line from head to heels, the range of motion is too great, which brings us to the next mistake.

Too Much Range

As good as this exercise is, more is not necessarily better. Sliding too far back before you can handle it shifts the load from the abs to the lower back.

Fix: Start with small, controlled movements. Increase range only when you can own it without losing position.

Slow Your Roll

Driving too far forward dumps stress into the shoulder joint and often breaks ribcage–pelvis alignment, which is the point of the exercise.

Fix: Keep elbows under shoulders at the front of the stroke; use the cue “nose just in front of thumbs, not past them.

Setup Issues

Foot cradles set higher than mid-calf or almost touching the floor change the line of pull and make maintaining a plank much harder or unstable.

Fix: Set handles to mid-calf, toes in the cradles, and start with feet directly under the anchor before moving.

Programming Suggestions

The TRX Body Saw is versatile, but it shines when treated as a strength exercise, not as filler at the end of a workout. Here are a few programming suggestions to get the most out of this excellent core exercise.

Where It Fits: Use it as a warm-up exercise to groove bracing before squats, deadlifts, or overhead work. Or pair it in a superset with heavy compound lifts to reinforce tension without frying your nervous system.

Sets and Reps: 2–4 sets of 6–12 reps, slow and controlled, resting 60-90 seconds between sets.