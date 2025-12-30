28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.
Opinions differ on core training, but everyone agrees that stability is its primary role. Your midsection remains stable as you move. Some people think a one- or two-minute plank does the job, but they haven’t met the TRX Body Saw yet.
The TRX Body Saw hones your ability to brace, resist extension, and keep your spine locked in as you move. It trains your core the way heavy squats, deadlifts, and overhead lifts demand stiff, stable, and unbending under tension.
If planks feel easy or your “core work” needs an upgrade, this is your wake-up call.
The TRX Body Saw is a suspended plank variation in which your core remains still while your arms and legs move. You set up in a forearm plank with your feet suspended in the straps, then glide your body backward and forward using your shoulders.
That sliding motion is where your core goes to work. Instead of resisting gravity as in a standard plank, the Body Saw forces your core to fight extension the entire time. It trains your core to stay rock-solid while your body moves around it. That’s the kind of strength that carries over to big lifts and athletic performance.
This exercise is all about tension, control, and positioning.
Here is how to do it right.
The TRX Body Saw may look like “just a plank,” but there is more to it than meets the eye.
This exercise is no joke and is challenging from the get-go, but it comes with great benefits listed below.
Anti-Extension Strength
The Body Saw trains your entire core to resist extension while force is applied, which happens during squats, deadlifts, overhead presses, and carries. A stronger brace here means better performance when it matters.
Enhanced Core Control
Standard planks reward endurance and tolerance. The TRX Body Saw rewards control because your core locks in as your center of mass is shifting. Ten clean reps here can do more than minutes of holding still.
Improved Total Body Tension
From your shoulders and forearms to your glutes, everything has to fire together. This exercise trains the core as a link between the upper and lower body, rather than in isolation, as many other core exercises do.
Low Back Friendly
You experience high levels of tension without repeated spinal movement, making the Body Saw an excellent option for lifters who want to strengthen their entire core without cranking on their lower back.
The TRX Body Saw is one of those exercises that provides immediate feedback. Do it right, and your core lights up. Do it wrong, and your lower back tells you. Here are the most common mistakes and best ways to fix it.
Sagging Hips
If you don’t lock in your glutes, or when fatigue hits, the hips drop, the lower back arches, and the pain begins.
Fix: Squeeze your glutes harder and perform the exercise with a controlled range of motion. If you can’t maintain a straight line from head to heels, the range of motion is too great, which brings us to the next mistake.
Too Much Range
As good as this exercise is, more is not necessarily better. Sliding too far back before you can handle it shifts the load from the abs to the lower back.
Fix: Start with small, controlled movements. Increase range only when you can own it without losing position.
Slow Your Roll
Driving too far forward dumps stress into the shoulder joint and often breaks ribcage–pelvis alignment, which is the point of the exercise.
Fix: Keep elbows under shoulders at the front of the stroke; use the cue “nose just in front of thumbs, not past them.
Setup Issues
Foot cradles set higher than mid-calf or almost touching the floor change the line of pull and make maintaining a plank much harder or unstable.
Fix: Set handles to mid-calf, toes in the cradles, and start with feet directly under the anchor before moving.
The TRX Body Saw is versatile, but it shines when treated as a strength exercise, not as filler at the end of a workout. Here are a few programming suggestions to get the most out of this excellent core exercise.
Where It Fits: Use it as a warm-up exercise to groove bracing before squats, deadlifts, or overhead work. Or pair it in a superset with heavy compound lifts to reinforce tension without frying your nervous system.
Sets and Reps: 2–4 sets of 6–12 reps, slow and controlled, resting 60-90 seconds between sets.