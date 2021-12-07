We love the barbell hip thrust, but there are other options to build glutes.

The barbell hip thrust is a fantastic exercise popularized by Bret “The Glute Guy” Contreras. It remains the gold standard exercise for strengthening and adding mass to your glutes. Walk into any gym and it’s not unusual to see people thrusting hard and heavy.

Having strong and muscular glutes is the key to having a great body, reducing low back pain, improving hip mobility, and even running faster. But not everyone can perform this movement with high intensity because not everyone feels comfortable with a heavy barbell across their pelvis.

If you need a break from the barbell hip thrust, we’ve got you covered. Here are five options to build glutes of steel.