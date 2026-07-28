You know that feeling after training lunges and split squats? That’s when you’ll think of your adductors. Suddenly, those sore “inner thigh muscles” are at the top of your thoughts.

But the adductors are not just the muscles you should remember after leg day.

If your knees cave during squats, your hips shift under load, your groin gets cranky, or your lateral movement looks shaky, your adductors need work, not just a few half-hearted reps on the yes-no machine.

In order to give the adductors are getting all the love they deserve, here’s what’s coming up:

What they are and what they do

Why they matter

What the adductors need

The best ways to train them

Adductor programming

Sample workout

Training mistakes to avoid

Common adductor training myths

By the end, you’ll understand why the adductors are more than lower-body decoration.

Adductor Anatomy

The adductors are a group of five muscles on the medial side of the thigh. The main adductor muscles are:

Adductor brevis

Adductor longus

Adductor magnus

Pectineus

Gracilis

Their primary function is hip adduction. Think of bringing your leg back in after a lateral lunge. That’s adduction. But there’s more to the adductors than meets the squat rack. Depending on hip position, they also assist with hip flexion, hip extension, internal and external rotation, pelvis stabilization, and even knee flexion.

Let’s start with the big boy, the adductor magnus. It is the largest adductor muscle and assists with hip extension, which is one reason your inner thighs are sore after squat day. If you thought only your glutes and hamstrings were getting you out of the hole, the adductor magnus says, “Remember me.”

The gracilis is the adductor muscle that crosses both the hip and knee joints. It assists with hip adduction and is important for knee stability. The adductor brevis is the shorter, deeper adductor that helps bring the thigh toward the midline and assists with hip flexion, especially when the hip is moving from an extended position.

Don’t sleep on the adductor longus; it is the more visible and commonly strained member of the adductor group. It adducts the thigh at the hip and also assists with hip flexion and extension.

The adductors play a significant role in lower body function and performance, even when you forget about them.

What Are the Adductor Muscles and What Do They Do?

It’s a muscle group that’s only thought of when it’s sore or injured.

Here are a few additional reasons why they matter.

Assists Compound Exercises

You feel their influence during lower body training. In the squat hole, the adductors help the hips and quads get you out of there while maintaining knee position. If your knees cave, your hips shift, or you lose stability, your adductors may not be the only problem, but they are part of the conversation.

Athletic Performance

Most strength training lives in the sagittal plane, which is the fancy way of saying forward and backward. But sport, recreation, and life involve plenty of lateral movement. Cutting, shuffling, skating, sprinting, changing direction, and stepping sideways all require the adductors to lengthen, control, and produce force.

Injury Reductions

Strengthening the adductors improves your ability to tolerate the stress of sprinting, cutting, rotating, and changing direction. That doesn’t make you bulletproof, but stronger adductors give the groin muscles a better chance to handle the demands placed on them.

Enhance Rotational Power

The adductors play a vital role in rotational power because they help internally and externally rotate the hips. If you play golf, tennis, hockey, baseball, lacrosse, or any sport that involves rotation, your adductors help transfer force through the hips.

Best Adductor Movements for Muscle Growth and Strength

The adductors need strength to handle squats and deadlifts and to assist with hip extension. They need some weight. Sumo deadlifts, lateral lunges, and Cossack squats are on the training menu here.

They also need mobility. Many lifters feel “tight” in the inner thighs, but stretching alone is not always the answer. The adductors need to lengthen and produce force, especially during lateral movements. Having access to range of motion is nice. Owning that range under control is better. More on that later.

Isometric strength matters, too. During Copenhagen side planks, loaded carries, and the bottom position of lower-body lifts, the adductors often work hard without movement. They help keep the pelvis stable and the hips from shifting when they’re needed most.

Then there’s eccentric strength, the ability to control lengthening under load. This is crucial when you step sideways, decelerate, cut, sprint, or sink into a deep lateral lunge. If the adductors can’t control that lengthening, the groin will be unhappy.

Adductor Training Methods

Focusing on your adductors doesn’t require wholesale changes to your routine, but stop treating them as an afterthought and start training them as if they’re a major player.

Start with Compound Lower-Body Lifts

Squats, deadlifts, lunges, split squats, and step-ups all train the adductors because they help stabilize the hips and pelvis while assisting the other lower-body muscles. They also help you get out of the bottom of the squat and keep your knees tracking with your toes, which makes them more involved than most lifters realize.

Add Lateral Movement

That’s where lateral lunges, Cossack squats, lateral step-ups, and side sled drags come in. The Cossack squat is gold because it strengthens one side while mobilizing the adductors on the opposite side. It trains the body to move in the frontal plane, which is helpful because most strength exercises occur in the sagittal plane.

Use Direct Adductor Work

Direct adductor exercises fill the gaps left by bigger lifts. Machine adduction, cable hip adduction, and single-leg glute bridges with a squeeze all train the adductors without requiring you to load your spine or turn every session into leg day.

Train Isometric Strength

The adductors often work hard without much visible movement. They help stabilize the pelvis, control the hips, and keep your lower body stable during compound movements. Copenhagen side planks are the big one here. They light up the adductors isometrically like no other.

Train Eccentric Control

The adductors need eccentric control to prevent injury and to own lateral movement, sprinting, cutting, and deep lower-body positions. Performing the exercises mentioned above with an eccentric focus will do the job here.

Don’t Forget Mobility

The goal is to access and control the range of motion. Adductor rockbacks and Spiderman with rotation work well before lower-body training. They should be done within a range you can control. Stop when you feel the stretch, return to the start, and try to move a little further into the stretch with each rep.

Sets, Reps, and Frequency

Next, whether your goal is strength, muscle, performance, or mobility, the information below will have it covered.

For Strength

Use three to six sets of four to eight reps on heavier compound or loaded lateral movements. Sumo deadlifts, lateral lunges, and Cossack squat variations fit here. When going heavy, rest 3 minutes between sets.

For Muscle

Use three to four sets of eight to 15 reps with machine adduction, cable adduction, lateral lunges, Cossack squats, or lateral lunges to a box. Rest 90 seconds between sides and sets, and don’t rush the eccentric.

Improved Injury Resilience

Use two to four sets of 15 to 30 seconds for Copenhagen plank holds, side sled pulls, or lateral lunge iso holds. You can also use breaths instead of time. Three to five controlled breaths per side work well for Copenhagen plank variations because they force you to stay tight, breathe under tension, and maintain position. For sled work, 20-40 yards per side for two to four sets is also effective.

For Mobility

Use one to two sets of eight to 10 reps per side with adductor rockbacks, bodyweight Cossack squats, lateral lunges, or Rolling Cossack as part of your warm-up. Keep this controlled and force yourself into any range of motion you cannot control

Frequency

When the adductors are a priority, directly training them at least twice per week is the go. If you already squat, deadlift, lunge, and perform lateral work, you may only need a small amount of direct adductor work to fill the gaps.

If your lateral work is lagging, start slow. Start with two exercises per week, such as one mobility drill before lower-body training and one strengthening exercise after your main lift. From there, increase sets, range of motion, or difficulty as your hips and groin tolerate it.

Treat them well, and they will treat you better.

How to Program Adductor Training for Maximum Results

This lower-body workout is for the intermediate lifter who wants stronger hips, better adductor development, and improved squats and deadlifts.

1A. Sumo Deadlift 4 sets of 4-6 reps, resting 3 minutes between sets

1B. Rolling Cossack 3 sets of 6 reps per side

2A. Cossack Squat 3 sets of 8-12 reps per side

2B. Bilateral RDL variation: 3 sets of 8-10 reps, resting 2 minutes between supersets

3A. Copenhagen Side Plank: 2-3 sets of 3-5 controlled breaths per side, resting 60 seconds between sides

3B. Lateral Sled Drag: 3 sets of 20-30 yards per side, resting 60 seconds between sides.

Common Adductor Training Mistakes That Hold You Back

Lifters either do too much or too little. Neither approach ends well. The adductors need exposure, not neglect followed by punishment. Here are other mistakes to be aware of.

Thinking the Inner-Thigh Machine is Enough

The adductor machine is not useless; it provides a stable way to load hip adduction, which is helpful for strength and muscle. But if that’s all you do, you’re missing the bigger picture. Your adductors also help stabilize the pelvis, assist with hip extension, control rotation, and lateral movement. That means they need more than seated reps. Pair machine work with lateral lunges, Cossack squats, loaded lower-body lifts, and Copenhagen plank variations.

Going Too Hard Too Soon

The adductors can get sore fast, especially if you’ve neglected them. Jumping into loaded Cossack squats, long-lever Copenhagen planks, lateral lunges, and high-volume machine work in the same week is a great way to make walking, stairs, and getting out of the car feel personal.

Confusing What You Need

Tight adductors don’t always need more stretching. Sometimes they need strength, control, and better tolerance to range of motion. Use mobility drills like adductor rockbacks and bodyweight Cossack squats, but pair them with loaded lateral work. The goal is not just to access range but to own it.

Training Through Groin Pain

Mild muscle soreness is one thing. Sharp pulling, pinching, or lingering groin pain is another. Do not try to out-tough it, but reduce the range of motion, shorten the lever, lower the load, or swap the exercise. The adductors respond well to consistent training, but not punishment.

Adductor Training Myths

Repeat a training myth often enough, and it starts sounding like wisdom—time to fix that.

Squats Train Them Enough

Deep barbell squats are a fantastic adductor exercise, but they don’t train everything the adductors do. Adductors help bring the thigh toward the midline, stabilize the pelvis, control hip rotation, and support side-to-side movement. Squats are a great start, but they’re not the whole story.

The Inner-Thigh Machine is Useless

The inner-thigh machine catches flak as it’s seen as not functional and it looks awkward. But the machine’s stability gives you a great, stable way to add volume and focus on the adductors without heavy spinal loading. That can be useful for hypertrophy, warm-ups, and rehab-style progressions.

Tight Adductors Only Need Stretching

Muscle tightness is often an indication that something is amiss, and it’s one way the body protects you from injury. That’s why adductor tightness is tricky, because they often need strength and mobility. It’s best to cover all of the bases by pairing mobility drills with lateral strength work.

THE FINAL SQUEEZE

The adductors are not just the muscles you remember after leg day. What you should remember is all the lower-body movements they are involved in. That’s a big job for a muscle group most lifters treat like an afterthought.

The winning formula is simple: use big lower-body lifts, add lateral movement, include direct adductor work, train isometric and eccentric strength, and build mobility you can control. A little love and attention will help you lift, move, rotate, and perform better without stealing the spotlight.

But only if you don’t make eye contact on the yes/no machine.