Many strength training systems are effective in the short term. The combination of a novel stimulus and a motivated lifter yields results. But if you’ve been around the weightlifting block, you’re not interested in the short-term gains but gains for life.

That’s where the Juggernaut Method shines. It combines science-backed programming with flexibility to help lifters get bigger, stronger, and more resilient over the long term.

Created by elite powerlifter, strongman, and coach Chad Wesley Smith, the Juggernaut Method was born of his realization that most cookie-cutter strength systems stop working because they treat every lifter the same. “It was inspired by Jim Wendler’s 5/3/1, Doug Young’s training, and block periodization,” he explains.

The Juggernaut Method is about accumulating the right volume of quality work, managing fatigue, and progressing at a pace your body can recover from. That philosophy has helped transform Juggernaut into one of the most respected training systems in modern powerlifting.

Here we’ll break it all down to see if the Juggernaut Method is the right fit for your training.

Who is Chad Smith and How Did He Create the Juggernaut Method?

Long before Smith became a strength coach, he was an accomplished athlete. He competed in collegiate and post-collegiate shot put before founding Juggernaut Training Systems in 2009. He made an immediate impact by squatting 800 pounds in his first meet using the original Juggernaut Method. He totaled 970 pounds on the squat (with knee wraps), a 567-pound raw bench press, and an 815-pound raw deadlift, while earning his professional strongman card.

While his numbers, what set Smith apart is that he began questioning why some strength programs worked great for one lifter but failed for others. While developing the original Juggernaut Method, he drew inspiration from several proven systems. Those methods produced results, but Smith believed they shared one major flaw. Each one became static.

That led Smith to realize that individuals adapt differently. “A 250-pound, 30-year-old man who has been training for 15 years chasing an 800-pound squat shouldn’t be doing the same training as a 45-year-old woman who began lifting a year ago,” Smith says.

That philosophy led to JuggernautAI, a coaching platform that adjusts training based on athletes’ feedback, recovery, and progress.

What Is the Juggernaut Method?

Smith bases the core principles on a book he co-wrote, Scientific Principles of Strength Training. “I created JuggernautAI,” explains Smith. “Because it individualizes the training to every lifter’s needs and adapts to their feedback and progress.”

It isn’t built around a single magic rep scheme or percentage, but rather on the seven principles below, which guide every program.

The Seven Scientific Principles Behind the Juggernaut Method

Specificity

Strength is specific. If your goal is a bigger bench press, your training needs to target the qualities that let you crush it. That means building muscle in the right places, improving force production, and practicing the movement often enough to become really good at it. You train for the outcome you want, rather than hoping that hard work alone will get you there.

Overload

You need to give your body a reason to grow. Progressive overload remains the cornerstone of every successful strength program, “Training heavy enough and with enough volume to drive strength and hypertrophy adaptations,” says Smith.

But Smith’s approach goes beyond simply adding more plates. You can overload the body by increasing volume, intensity, frequency, or training density. That’s the progression that challenges the body without exceeding your recovery capacity.

Fatigue Management

Many lifters think more work means better gains, but Smith argues that hard training only works if you can recover from it. That’s why the Juggernaut Method balances high-volume phases with lighter training and planned deloads, allowing you to recover and realize your strength rather than letting it be hidden by fatigue.

Stimulus-Recovery-Adaptation (SRA)

This program applies the Stimulus–Recovery–Adaptation (SRA) principle by spacing the stimulus and recovery sufficiently to manage fatigue and maximize gains. “Optimizing the frequency of exposures to various training factors will maximize your strength and technique,” he says.

This accounts for the time it takes you to recover from squat, bench, deadlift, and press work, based on your profile and individual differences. Smith uses the Readiness Rating System to adjust the window between stimulus and recovery. If you’re crushed and not progressing, the program reduces volume or intensity to prevent fatigue; if you’re progressing easily, it increases the stimulus to prevent undertraining. The SRA is the core engine that determines how often and how hard you train each lift.

Variation

Variation within the program continues to drive results and reduce the risk of injury and boredom. Think the same but different. Front squats instead of back squats, close-grip bench presses instead of competition-grip bench presses, or RDLs instead of conventional deadlifts.

Phase Potentiation

Just because you can lose fat and gain muscle at the same time doesn’t mean you should. Rather than trying to improve two qualities at once, each phase of this program prepares you for the next. Every training block builds on the one before it, creating a logical progression rather than a random collection of workouts.

Individual Differences

Two lifters adapt differently, which is why there’s no such thing as the perfect program—only the right program for the right lifter. Instead of forcing everyone into the same program, the Juggernaut Method tailors training to your progress. The result is a program built around the lifter rather than asking the lifter to fit the program, maximizing progress while minimizing unnecessary fatigue and wasted effort.

Why the Juggernaut Method Is Different From Other Strength Programs

There is a lot that goes into the Juggernaut Method, so if you’re serious about progress, it could be for you. “It adapts to almost every type of lifter,” explains Smith. “We have members who are chasing world records and those who are six months into their strength training journey.”

Here are four factors that determine if it is a good fit for you.

Lifters Who Want Grown Man Strength

Powerlifters are its main audience because the program centers on the squat, bench press, and deadlift, though its principles extend well beyond those movements. Olympic lifters, football players, throwers, combat athletes, and anyone whose sport benefits from greater force production can use the Juggernaut Method to build strength while managing fatigue.

Intermediate Lifters Ready to Level Up

It is an excellent next step for lifters who have exhausted beginner linear progression. If adding five pounds to the bar every workout has stopped working, this program provides a logical progression. Instead of forcing weekly PRs, it organizes training into phases that build muscle, work capacity, and strength over time.

Lifters Who Like Structure

If you’re the type of person who enjoys having a roadmap, you’ll appreciate the Juggernaut Method.

Every training phase has a purpose.

Every increase in intensity is earned.

Every deload is planned.

Rather than guessing what to do next, the program offers a logical progression for what’s next.

Those Who Value Long-Term Gains

The Juggernaut Method encourages lifters to think beyond today’s workout. Instead of asking, “How much can I lift today?” It asks, “How strong can I become over the next year?”

By managing fatigue, avoiding unnecessary failures, and progressing methodically, the program helps lifters continue improving long after many other cookie-cutter programs have run their course.

Who Should Not Try the Juggernaut Training Method

If you’re new to strength training, a simpler linear progression will produce faster results.

If you love testing your one-rep max every week, the deliberate buildup may feel too slow.

And if your training style changes every session because you get bored easily, the structured progression may require more patience than you’re willing to invest.

The takeaway is simple: the Juggernaut Method rewards patient, disciplined lifters who are willing to trust the process. If you’re looking for sustainable strength and size—not just your next PR—it’s a great fit.

Sample Juggernaut Method Training Week

Let’s bring it all together by looking at how Week 1 looks. If you like what you see, sign up here for Smith’s AI version.

Day 1

1) High Bar Squat: 5×8 (at 60-65% 1RM)

2) RDL: 3×5 (at 50-55% 1RM)

3) DB Split Squat: 3×8

4) GHR: 2×10

5) Cable Crunch: 3×10

Day 2

1) Incline Bench: 12×5 (at 50-55% 1RM with 45 sec. Rest)

2) Chest Supported Row: 4×8-10

3a) DB Lateral Raise: 2×10

3b) DB Curl: 2×10

3c) Triceps Pushdown: 2×10

Day 3

1) Competition Deadlift: 3RM at 9.5RPE, Drop 10-20% 3×4

Competition Deadlift: drop a further 10- 20% for 3 sets of 4 reps

2) Leg Press: 3×5 (at 50-55% 1RM)

3) GHR: 3×8

4) DB Split Squat: 2×8/8

5) Cable Crunch: 3×10

Day 4

1) Competition Bench: Up to 3RM at 8.5RPE 5×4

Competition Bench: Drop a further 10-20% 5×4

2) Chest-Supported Row: 4×8-10

3a) DB Lateral Raise: 2×10

3b) DB Curl: 2×10

3c) Triceps Pushdown: 2×10

Is the Juggernaut Method Worth It?

The Juggernaut Method is built on principles.

While many strength programs tell you to go hard until you hit a wall, Smith takes a different approach. Build muscle before chasing maximal strength. Accumulate quality work before increasing intensity. Manage fatigue rather than grinding through it. That’s what separates the Juggernaut Method from other strength systems. It’s simply a smart way to get stronger.