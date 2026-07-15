Barbell squat variations are often the first port of call when it comes to pumping up the quads, but a recent Instagram post from Australian bodybuilder Kwame Duah has explained why a dumbbell option known as the somersault squat could be another great move for stimulating growth in the upper legs.

“This is one of the awesome exercises to grow your quads,” explained Duah, while posting an IG reel for his legions of followers. The popular fitness influencer, who can also be found on YouTube and TikTok, showed that effective squats can come in all different shapes and sizes.

What Is the Somersault Squat?

This exercise, also known as the “Joe Daniels Squat,” in honor of the man who first popularized it, has grown with the rise of home training, because it doesn’t require a bar or squat rack. In essence, it’s a more advanced iteration of the goblet squat, so it is recommended to get the mechanics for that move nailed first.

The somersault squat requires elevated heels, and once the dumbbell or kettlebell is lowered, the toes should be pointed outward. The goal here is to concentrate on knee flexion while bringing down the weight in a controlled manner between the legs. Then, as the weight travels towards the knees, the hips swings forward, returning as the weight goes skyward. This trajectory allows for a deep squat, taxing the quads as the legs attempt to remain stable while carrying the load.

Kwame Duah: How to Perform the Somersault Squat Correctly

“Grab two plates and elevate your heels to improve ankle mobility and stability,” begins Duah. “Hold a dumbbell between your legs with a neutral grip,” and then “lower down by bending through the knees and let them travel forward for that deep range of motion. Drive through the heels to power back up.”

With Duah’s detailed demonstration catching fire on social media, would-be somersault squatters were quick to find out more. “How often should one train their quads each week,” asked one enthusiastic follower. “It really depends on how well you recover and whether you can fit it into your current training plan,” responded the Australian bodybuilder. “But I’d recommend training quads at least twice per week. You can also make your second leg day, which is typically more posterior chain focused, a bit more quad dominant by prioritising quad exercises or adding some extra quad volume.”

The somersault squat requires a pre-existing level of flexibility, so those with knee injuries or joint pain should give them a miss. For everyone else, the trick is to master the vertical rise and fall of the goblet squat, before adding further complexity with the somersault squat. Still, if you are ready for a more advanced challenge, and ready to crush those squads, be sure to give the somersault squat a respectful try.

To follow Kwame Duah on Instagram, click here.