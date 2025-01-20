The Romanian deadlift, or RDL for short, is the king of the jungle for building lower back, glute, and hamstring strength and size. It’s an excellent regression of the traditional deadlift and a fantastic accessory exercise for improving deadlift performance. But when taking one foot off the ground and placing it against a wall the things become interesting with the single-leg wall RDL.

The single-leg RDL is the gold standard for enhancing single-leg strength. Its biggest benefit is also its biggest drawback. It improves balance and unilateral strength, but not everyone can do it without losing their balance.

It’s an exercise that can quickly humble you, and that’s where the wall comes in. Adding stability removes the balance factor while building strength and technique for the regular variation. Enter the Wall RDL, brought to you by Gareth Sapstead, MSc CSCS, a renowned coach who has used this exercise to build world-champion and Olympian physique athletes.

Benefits of the Single-Leg Wall RDL

Sapstead acknowledges the single-leg Romanian deadlift a difficult exercise, but also says it has many benefits.

“The single-leg Wall RDL will improve muscle symmetry and unilateral strength in the glutes and hamstrings, which is crucial whether being on stage, reducing the risk of hamstring strains because of improvements in eccentric hamstring strength, or improving performance with the regular deadlift,” explains Sapstead

One exercise unlocks many benefits, but if balance is an issue, Sapstead has a fix.

How To Do The Single Leg Wall RDL

Sapstead provides step-by-step instructions for doing it right and options for loading based on your goals and fitness level.

Starting Position: Stand with your feet about hip-width apart, facing away from the wall. Place one foot against the wall behind you at about knee height. Tilt Forward: Keep your planted leg slightly bent as you hinge at your hip, lowering your torso toward the floor. Engage your core and maintain a neutral spine throughout the movement. Load the Standing Leg: Focus on the standing leg as you lower. Press your foot into the wall, which will help you maintain balance and keep your hips aligned Return to Start: Drive through the heel of your standing leg to return to the starting position. Make sure to engage your glutes at lockout.

Single-Leg Wall RDL Techniques

Here, Sapstead explains how introducing the wall to the single-leg RDL provides a unique stability aspect.

“By pressing the opposite foot against the wall, you create a stable base that allows for better hip alignment and a more focused loading of your working leg. When you push your foot against the wall, you can experiment with two ways to use the back foot to change the focus of this exercise.

Hover Technique: This approach allows your back foot to rest lightly against the wall, creating less stability. While this requires better balance and core strength, it may limit the weight you can use, making it ideal for those new to RDLs or looking to focus on balance.

This approach allows your back foot to rest lightly against the wall, creating less stability. While this requires better balance and core strength, it may limit the weight you can use, making it ideal for those new to RDLs or looking to focus on balance. Press Technique: A common cue I provide during training is to press the foot into the wall. This action offers greater stability and encourages deeper engagement of the glutes, maximizing the exercise’s effectiveness,” says Sapstead.

Dumbbell Loading Options

Ipsilateral Loading: Hold the dumbbell in the same hand as the working leg. This setup creates a natural counterbalance and is excellent for beginners who want to hone their form.

Contralateral Loading: Holding the dumbbell in the opposite hand to the working leg can increase the demand on your stabilizing muscles, providing a greater challenge to your balance and strength.

Bilateral Loading: Using dumbbells in both hands distributes the load more evenly, making it suitable for those looking to lift heavier.

Sets and Reps Suggestions

Sapstead suggests that two to three sets of 8-15 reps for each leg is a great starting point. When performing eight reps or less, focus on lowering, using a 3-4 seconds eccentric phase.