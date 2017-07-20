Ian Spanier / M+F Magazine

Leg Exercises

The Ultimate Quadriceps Workout for Advanced Lifters

Nothing says you’re a dedicated lifter like a set of massive quads. stay squat-focused with this experienced circuit workout for bodybuilders.

As CrossFit and functional movement-focused workouts have gotten more popular, lots of lifters have started emphasizing the hips and core—and forgetting about the quads.

Not only that, the hype about "sitting is the new smoking" has many of us obsessing about our tight hips and glutes, embracing everything from standing desks to yoga and Pilates to avoid becoming locked down and immobile.

That’s a good thing, of course, as our digital, sedentary society has most of us sitting hunched over screens or behind a steering wheel for much of the day. But to dismiss the quads as simply aesthetic muscles or “lower-body triceps” is to neglect a vital part of your body’s operating system.

That’s because the four-pronged quadriceps muscle serves to extend the knees, thus making strong quads crucial for walking, running, jumping, and squatting. The quads play an important role in stabilizing the knees and helping to flex the hips. So it’s no wonder, then, that the best quadriceps exercises mimic those same movements.

Directions:

In this workout, we’re going to do 10 reps of each of the following six exercises performed in a circuit. That means moving continuously through each set—no resting between sets.

Complete three circuits in total. A one-minute water break between circuits is permitted.

1. Split Squats

Any squat will attack the quads, but we like the split version with dumbbells since it seriously stretches your quads. Step out into a lunge, holding dumbbells or kettlebells at arm’s length at your sides. Lower your hips by squatting back and down. Without letting your back knee touch the floor, drive your weight back up with the front leg. Do 10 sets on one leg and then repeat with the other.

2. Quadruped Rocking

A variation on yoga’s “child's pose,” this exercise stretches the quads while also improving lower-back mobility. (If you’re an experienced lifter, then you know how important both are.) Get down on all fours and let your lower back sag. Push your hips back as far as you can, holding the lumbar arch. You should feel a stretch in and around the hips. Return to the starting position and repeat.

3. Lateral Lunge With Dumbbells

When it comes to lateral movement, lots of guys underrate the quads’ importance. For this exercise, stand holding dumbbells on your shoulders or at your sides. Step to one side and squat back and down with the stepping leg, keeping the other leg straight. Return to starting position by pushing up with the bent leg. Switch sides and repeat movement.

4. Goblet Squat

This squat variation encourages proper squat form while working the quads. Hold a kettlebell with two hands against your chest as if preparing to drink from it goblet-style. Squat by sitting your hips back and down, keeping your weight in your heels without lifting the toes. Maintain contact between the kettlebell and your chest. Your elbows should touch your knees. Rise and extend powerfully through the hips. Repeat for 10 reps.

5. Squat Jump

The quads are important for jumping. This exercise also works the hips, knees, and ankles. The so-called “triple flexion response” creates power in your jump. Stand with feet just outside the shoulders and hands behind your head. Squat, keeping your knees behind your toes. After holding this position for two seconds, jump vertically. Pull the toes to your shins in midair to prepare for landing. Land in the starting squat position, hold it for 3 seconds, and repeat for 10 reps. Be sure to land softly, with the hips back and down.

6. Foam Roller Quad

Before the next set, get on top of a foam roller and roll over the quads, either one at a time or both at once. This is very effective for working out muscle spasms, and serves as an active break before the next set of quad exercises.

