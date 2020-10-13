If you train them with the intensity and time they deserve, quadriceps can be showstoppers. Unfortunately, most bodybuilders never maximize their quads, because they’re forever shortchanging their leg workouts, or skipping them altogether.

You should focus on your legs, especially the quads, for a number of reasons. First of all, they look nice. Remember the iconic Jay Cutler stomp pose? Imagine what that would’ve looked like if the 4-time Mr. Olympia neglected to train that part. We’d be willing to bet he wouldn’t have half the number of Sandows he has now if that was the case.

Secondly, you need to make sure your wheels make the rest of your body. What’s the point of building a chiseled chest and six-pack abs if your wheels look like Chicken Little’s? Nobody likes an asymmetric physique.

More importantly, though, quad development is key in building two out of three main lifts, the deadlift and squat, and improving your athletic performance throughout your everyday life. Think of your legs as the foundation of your house: you’re standing on them all day long, and just about every exercise that doesn’t involve a seat or a bench requires you to use them. If your legs are weak just about everything else will suffer.

Once you commit to training quads, you need to make sure you’re doing them correctly.

In this article, we’ll examine the most frequent quad-training blunders and lay out a course of action for correcting each so that the time spent at the squat rack and leg press earns you an A+ in leg gains. Pay attention, because class is in session.