28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
Every now and then a muscle group needs a jolt of something intense – a workout you’ve never done before that will spark new muscle growth and strength. Below is just such a workout for the shoulders. The routine gets going with a brief but brutal rest-pause scheme for overhead dumbbell presses, then finishes off all three delt heads with a shrug, a flye and a face pull for high reps. Before getting into the workout, make sure your shoulders are warmed up with some light lateral raises and overhead presses. Then, have it at.
By only focusing on the targeted rep range, you simplify the workout and can concentrate on each set and each repetition.
Because each set does not have a fixed number of repetitions, you only perform quality reps and terminate the set when form breaks down.
|Exercise
|Sets
|Reps
|Rest
|Seated Overhead Dumbbell Press*
|1
|10-12
|15-seconds**
|Rest-Pause Sets
|4
|to failure
|15-seconds
|Snatch (Wide) Grip Barbell Shrug
|–
|50***
|30-45 seconds
|Rear-Delt Flye (prone on incline bench)
|–
|80***
|30-45 seconds
|Face Pulls with External Rotation
|–
|60***
|30-45 seconds
*Pick a weight that you can do for 10-12 repetitions (and no more) with good form; use that same weight for all rest-pause sets as well. The goal with overhead dumbbell presses is to get a total volume of around 25 repetitions – 10-12 on the initial set and 13-15 combined on the four rest-pauses.
**Rest should be closely monitored and should not exceed 15 seconds or 10 deep breaths.
***For the Reps-Based method, you will try to get the total number of repetitions in the shortest amount of sets possible. If the exercise calls for 50 reps and you perform 15 reps on your first set, you have 35 reps left. Don’t rush the reps; focus on quality and a full-range of motion.
Perform the press through a full range of motion.
Form Tip: Focus on keeping good form and stop one rep short of a ‘grinder’ rep.
Form Tip: Moving your hands out will take your shrugs to the next level and increase the intensity of the movement 10-fold.
Form Tip: Your elbows should be slightly bent, but if you want to make the exercise harder, keep your arms completely straight.
This exercise will activate and strengthen the muscles in the upper back responsible for posture and optimal shoulder health.