Are You Doing Enough Sets and Reps to Grow Boulder Shoulders?

My shoulder growth has stalled. I do one exercise for each part of the delt for three to four sets of 12 to 15 reps. Is that enough?—Will T., Alexandria, MN

For many people, that approach would be absolutely fine—but everyone is different. For my current shoulder workout, I do two exercises for the front, rear, and side delts, and two for traps. But I change the format each week by varying tempo, weight, and rest periods. I also incorporate dropsets, supersets, and rest-pause sets to push my muscles to failure and beyond. Constantly changing my workouts keeps the muscle guessing. It also means I don’t get bored.

FREE TRAINING APP:

Download the 2017 M&F Starter’s Guide free on Apple or Android.