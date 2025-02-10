Core and shoulder stability exercises are often overlooked in favor of sexier exercises like the overhead press, but neglecting them can lead to weaknesses that affect strength and movement quality. Enter the kettlebell windmill—an exercise that challenges core strength, hip mobility, and shoulder stability all in one package.

At first glance, the kettlebell windmill may seem like a simple bend-and-reach exercise, but don’t be fooled. It requires a combination of mobility, coordination, and strength to perform well. When done right, it builds unilateral strength, trains the core in a lengthened position, and improves stability in multiple planes of motion—essential for better lifting, sports, and daily life performance.

If you want to improve your ability to move well while getting stronger, the kettlebell windmill deserves a spot in your training program. With some help from kettlebell sexpert Clifton Harski, we’ll explain why this underrated exercise is awesome and how to perform it correctly and safely.

What is the Kettlebell Windmill?

The kettlebell windmill is a full-body strength and mobility drill that simultaneously challenges multiple muscle groups. This exercise involves holding a kettlebell overhead with one arm while hinging at the hips and reaching toward the ground with the opposite hand. The goal is to move through the hips, maintain core tension, and keep the kettlebell stable overhead throughout the movement.

Unlike other core exercises that isolate the abs, the kettlebell windmill requires coordination, balance, and mobility and encourages your body to work as a unit.

How to Do The Kettlebell Windmill

Follow this step-by-step breakdown to get the most out of this great movement.

Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width, toes angled 45 degrees away from the kettlebell side. Hold a kettlebell in one hand and press it overhead, keeping your elbow locked out and wrist straight. Rotate your torso slightly. Shift your weight onto the back leg and push your hips back toward the unloaded side while always keeping your eye on the bell. Let your free hand slide down your lead leg toward the floor. Lower until your bottom hand reaches your shin, foot, or the ground, depending on your mobility. Keep the kettlebell stacked over your shoulder, maintaining a strong lockout. Drive through your hips to return to the starting position. Reset and repeat for desired reps.

Kettlebell Windmill Tips

You can tune out too many exercises and still enjoy their benefits. Biceps curls, anyone? But the kettlebell windmill is not one of those exercises. Watch the video and consider these tips to ensure you get it right.

Keep Your Arm Locked Out

The kettlebell should remain directly overhead with your arm fully extended.

A soft elbow reduces shoulder stability and can throw off balance.

Brace Your Core

Brace your core and squeeze your glutes to lock everything in.

Avoid rounding your lower back or overextending it.

Move Through The Hips

Think of the windmill as a lateral hip hinge, not a side bend.

The movement should come from pushing your hips back, not bending at the waist.

Always Be In control

Control the eccentric—rushing reduces the windmill’s effectiveness.

The deeper you can go, the more mobility and stability you develop.

Keep Your Eye on the Ball of the Bell

This helps maintain shoulder alignment and balance throughout the movement.

The weight may be too heavy if you can’t keep your eyes on the kettlebell.

Careful Progression

Mobility and stability matter more than load. Begin with a lighter kettlebell to nail form before going heavier.

Kettlebell Windmill Benefits

There are many moving parts to this exercise, which means when it’s done well, it unlocks the following benefits:

Improved Shoulder Strength

Holding a kettlebell overhead strengthens the rotator cuff and all three deltoid muscles, which in turn strengthens this mobile joint to prevent minor shoulder injuries and improve bench and overhead press performance.

Rock Solid Core Strength

The kettlebell windmill trains the obliques, deep core stabilizers, and lower back by resisting rotation while maintaining spinal alignment under load.

Enhanced Hip Mobility

The kettlebell windmill increases hamstring, adductor, and hip flexibility by requiring a deep hip hinge. If you struggle with tight hips or lower back stiffness, this movement can help improve mobility.

Improved Awareness & Coordination

Because it requires deliberate movement and positioning, the kettlebell windmill enhances mind-muscle connection and movement efficiency—skills that carry over to more complex exercises.

Programming Suggestions

The kettlebell windmill should be programmed with your goals and progression in mind, and here’s how to incorporate it into your current workout.

Reps and Sets

For strength: 3-5 sets of 3-5 repetitions, resting 2-3 minutes between sets.

For balance & coordination: 2-4 sets of 5-8 repetitions, resting 1-2 minutes between sets.

For beginners: 1-3 sets of 5-8 windmills per side, resting 1-2 minutes between sets.

Where to Include It

Warmup: Prep the shoulders, core, and hips before overhead pressing or squatting.

Strength circuit: Pair it with movements like Turkish get-ups, presses, or deadlifts for a full-body workout.

Standalone Exercise: If shoulder or core stability needs improving, use the windmill as a targeted corrective movement.

The kettlebell windmill enhances core strength, shoulder stability, and mobility—three essential components for better movement and injury prevention. It’s not about weight; it’s about how well you perform it, so start light, focus on your form, and gradually increase the load for long-term strength and stability gains.