Core and shoulder stability exercises are often overlooked in favor of sexier exercises like the overhead press, but neglecting them can lead to weaknesses that affect strength and movement quality. Enter the kettlebell windmill—an exercise that challenges core strength, hip mobility, and shoulder stability all in one package.
At first glance, the kettlebell windmill may seem like a simple bend-and-reach exercise, but don’t be fooled. It requires a combination of mobility, coordination, and strength to perform well. When done right, it builds unilateral strength, trains the core in a lengthened position, and improves stability in multiple planes of motion—essential for better lifting, sports, and daily life performance.
If you want to improve your ability to move well while getting stronger, the kettlebell windmill deserves a spot in your training program. With some help from kettlebell sexpert Clifton Harski, we’ll explain why this underrated exercise is awesome and how to perform it correctly and safely.
The kettlebell windmill is a full-body strength and mobility drill that simultaneously challenges multiple muscle groups. This exercise involves holding a kettlebell overhead with one arm while hinging at the hips and reaching toward the ground with the opposite hand. The goal is to move through the hips, maintain core tension, and keep the kettlebell stable overhead throughout the movement.
Unlike other core exercises that isolate the abs, the kettlebell windmill requires coordination, balance, and mobility and encourages your body to work as a unit.
Follow this step-by-step breakdown to get the most out of this great movement.
You can tune out too many exercises and still enjoy their benefits. Biceps curls, anyone? But the kettlebell windmill is not one of those exercises. Watch the video and consider these tips to ensure you get it right.
The kettlebell should remain directly overhead with your arm fully extended.
A soft elbow reduces shoulder stability and can throw off balance.
Brace your core and squeeze your glutes to lock everything in.
Avoid rounding your lower back or overextending it.
Think of the windmill as a lateral hip hinge, not a side bend.
The movement should come from pushing your hips back, not bending at the waist.
Control the eccentric—rushing reduces the windmill’s effectiveness.
The deeper you can go, the more mobility and stability you develop.
This helps maintain shoulder alignment and balance throughout the movement.
The weight may be too heavy if you can’t keep your eyes on the kettlebell.
Mobility and stability matter more than load. Begin with a lighter kettlebell to nail form before going heavier.
There are many moving parts to this exercise, which means when it’s done well, it unlocks the following benefits:
Holding a kettlebell overhead strengthens the rotator cuff and all three deltoid muscles, which in turn strengthens this mobile joint to prevent minor shoulder injuries and improve bench and overhead press performance.
The kettlebell windmill trains the obliques, deep core stabilizers, and lower back by resisting rotation while maintaining spinal alignment under load.
The kettlebell windmill increases hamstring, adductor, and hip flexibility by requiring a deep hip hinge. If you struggle with tight hips or lower back stiffness, this movement can help improve mobility.
Because it requires deliberate movement and positioning, the kettlebell windmill enhances mind-muscle connection and movement efficiency—skills that carry over to more complex exercises.
The kettlebell windmill should be programmed with your goals and progression in mind, and here’s how to incorporate it into your current workout.
The kettlebell windmill enhances core strength, shoulder stability, and mobility—three essential components for better movement and injury prevention. It’s not about weight; it’s about how well you perform it, so start light, focus on your form, and gradually increase the load for long-term strength and stability gains.