7 Best Pain-Free Exercises for Massive Shoulders

Shoulder pain attacks even the best of athletes. And when it does, you stop exercising, you stop lifting weights, and your life turns into a series of ice packs, heat packs and pain relievers. But even with an injury, there's no reason to completely stop all upper-body training.

In fact, by strengthening the muscles correctly you might actually get rid of the problem that's causing the shoulder pain in the first place. You just need to make sure you're using the right exercises specifically tailored to your body's movement mechanics in a way that won't aggravate anything. These moves usually have two things in common: (1) they limit the range of motion in your shoulder joint and (2) they require total-body activation to assist your shoulder in moving the right way.

If shoulder pain is wrecking your workout, use these seven exercises to continue to build your upper-body while giving your joints a break.