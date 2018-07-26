The 12-Minute EMOM Finisher for Maximum Muscle

The EMOM (“every minute on the minute”) format is simple: Do X number of reps at the top of each minute (or work for a certain number of seconds), rest the remainder of the minute, and repeat for Y minutes.

When the “work” portion of each minute is considerably less than the “rest” portion (for example, one to three reps, which may take only five to 10 seconds, followed by 50 to 55 seconds of rest), the EMOM is strength- and power-focused. But when the work-to-rest ratio is more equitable (e.g., 20 to 30 seconds of work, 30 to 40 seconds of rest), you’re in prime muscle-building territory. This usually equates to about 10 reps per set. Plug some bodybuilding moves into that formula instead of powerlifting exercises, and you’ve got an M&F-approved workout.

Which leads us to this chest and triceps EMOM designed by Craig Hysell, CF-L2, owner and head coach of CrossFit Hilton Head in South Carolina (convictiontraining.com). You need no introduction to the exercises—incline presses and flat bench flyes for chest, dips for the triceps—and the workout is reminiscent of a Joe Weider-era triset in that the three exercises are done one after another.

“This is an epic hypertrophy finisher for those big strength days,” Hysell says. “Follow up your main lifts with the EMOM, or do it on its own on an upper-body push day when time is running short. Your goal should be 40 to 60 reps in each plane of movement—vertical with the dip, horizontal with the flat bench, angled with the incline—over the course of the EMOM.”

DIRECTIONS

Perform four rounds of the following triset, for a total of 12 minutes. For the presses and flyes, use a moderate weight that brings you close to failure with good technique by 20 seconds. AMRAP means “as many reps as possible.” Too easy? Make it even tougher by performing five rounds and/or doing weighted dips.