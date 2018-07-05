Workout Routines

The 3-Move, Bottoms-Up Advanced Kettlebell Workout

Improve your stability and put on muscle with this quick circuit.

by CSCS
The unique design of the kettlebell allows for lots of unique ways to challenge yourself—most notably through bottoms-up variations. As the name implies, bottoms-up moves have you hold the bell so that the butt (or bottom) of it is facing toward the ceiling. This creates a ton of instability, which challenges the stabilizers in your core and shoulders.

Try the following workout, created by Mike Salemi, a Kettlebell Master of Sport (mikesalemi.io), which also incorporates two bells, further raising your kettlebell game.

 

Bottoms Up Perform as a circuit for 3 to 5 rounds.

Kettlebell Double Bottoms-Up overhead Strict Press
5 reps
Kettlebell Double Bottoms-Up Outside-the-Body Clean
5 reps
Kettlebell Double Outside-the-Body Swing
5 reps
