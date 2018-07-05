The 3-Move, Bottoms-Up Advanced Kettlebell Workout

The unique design of the kettlebell allows for lots of unique ways to challenge yourself—most notably through bottoms-up variations. As the name implies, bottoms-up moves have you hold the bell so that the butt (or bottom) of it is facing toward the ceiling. This creates a ton of instability, which challenges the stabilizers in your core and shoulders.

Try the following workout, created by Mike Salemi, a Kettlebell Master of Sport (mikesalemi.io), which also incorporates two bells, further raising your kettlebell game.