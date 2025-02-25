As winter fades, it’s time to unveil the hard work beneath those layers. Warmer weather presents the perfect opportunity to spring clean your workout routine and get leaner and more defined. This 4-Day Core Workout Routine aims to spring clean your winter routine and bring those abs out of hibernation in time for summer.

Winter often adds a few extra pounds along with the extra clothing. But spring is about bouncing back, boosting energy levels, and dialing in your physique. If you’re ready to put those extra calories to work, this plan is for you.

While health and longevity should always be the priority, striving for a strong, defined midsection is an achievable goal. Achieving lower body fat, lean muscle mass, and visible abs requires a well-rounded training program. Strength training builds lean muscle, boosts metabolism, and conditioning and cardio torch fat. This balanced approach sets you up for success.

Spring Clean Your Core Workout Routine

To get absolutely spring-ready, follow a four-day-per-week program focused on:

Full-Body Strength & Hypertrophy (2x/week)

Strength training with hypertrophy (muscle growth) builds lean muscle mass, boosts metabolism, and helps burn fat. Full-body training increases overall calorie burn and stimulates muscle growth. Zone 2 Aerobic Training (1x/week)

Zone 2 improves aerobic capacity and burns fat sustainably. It’s a low-intensity option that helps with recovery between strength days. Zone 4-5 Full-Body Interval Training (1x/week)

HIIT in Zones 4-5 burns calories, increases metabolic rate, and boosts fat loss in a short amount of time. It’s efficient and improves cardiovascular fitness.

How it Helps Your Abs Pop

Fat loss is key for abs to show, and this program combines aerobic training, interval training, and strength work to burn fat and build muscle.

Core exercises are incorporated into strength sessions to strengthen the abs, but fat loss and muscle definition are the primary drivers for visible abs.

The 4-Day Core Workout Program Training Split

Day 1: Full-Body Strength

Full-Body Strength Day 2: Zone 2-3 Aerobic Fat-Burning Training

Zone 2-3 Aerobic Fat-Burning Training Day 3: Full-Body Strength

Full-Body Strength Day 4: Zone 4-5 HIIT

Program Details

We’ll focus on exercises that demand more from your core, aiming to build a defined and functional midsection. This program targets the entire 360-degree core—anterior, obliques, lateral chain, and posterior core for balanced development. We’re training the core for strength and aesthetics, with a circuit-style approach to elevate your heart rate and maximize fat loss.

This 4-Day Core Workout Program emphasizes unilateral (single-limb) training for extra core engagement, improving movement, strength, and stability while reducing pain and boosting performance.

Key Programming Notes:

RPE (Rating of Perceived Exertion, Scale 1-10): A subjective measure of how hard a set feels (1 = very easy, 10 = maximal effort).

A subjective measure of how hard a set feels (1 = very easy, 10 = maximal effort). Sets x Reps x Rest @ Intensity (RPE): A structure indicating sets, reps, rest time, and intensity (RPE).

A structure indicating sets, reps, rest time, and intensity (RPE). Sets: The number of repetitions completed in a group.

The number of repetitions completed in a group. Reps: The number of times you perform an exercise in a set.

The number of times you perform an exercise in a set. Rest: Recovery time between sets or exercises.

Warmup and Cool-Down

Every program should start with a dynamic warm-up that targets mobility and activates key muscles. Cool down for 5-10 minutes after training to reduce your heart rate and stretch your muscles.

Session 1: Full-Body Strength & Hypertrophy

(Rest 3-5 minutes between A & B)

(Rest 2-3 minutes between B & C)

C: Single Arm DB March in Place: 2 sets, 30 seconds (each side) (RPE 7)

How to Progress:

Increase weight, reps, or add an extra set each week.

Decrease rest or increase duration for time-based movements.

Switch variations as you progress (e.g., from kettlebell squats to barbell squats).

Slow down movements for added challenge.

Session 2: Zone 2-3 Aerobic Base & Conditioning

Week 1: 20 min. steady state (60-75% HR)

20 min. steady state (60-75% HR) Week 2: 30 min. steady state (60-75% HR)

30 min. steady state (60-75% HR) Week 3: 40 min. steady state (60-75% HR)

40 min. steady state (60-75% HR) Week 4: 50 min. steady state (60-75% HR)

50 min. steady state (60-75% HR) Week 5: 60 min. steady state (60-75% HR)

60 min. steady state (60-75% HR) Week 6: 30 min. steady state (60-75% HR) (Recovery Week)

Session 3: Full-Body Core-Focused Strength & Hypertrophy

(Rest 3-5 minutes between A & B)

(Rest 2-3 minutes between B & C)

C: Bird Dog: 2×45 seconds

How to Progress:

Same as Session 1. Progress by increasing weight, reps, sets, or reducing rest.

Session 4: HIIT: Mixed ESD (Energy System Development)

5 min cardio warm-up of choice.

AMRAP (As Many Rounds As Possible) in 20 minutes: Keep your heart rate up! 5 Calories on Cardio Machine Explosive vertical medball slams: 5 reps Ab Wheel: 8 reps Oblique V-Ups: 8-12 reps



How to Progress:

Reduce rest time between movements, add calories/reps, adjust exercises, or increase duration (e.g., 20-25 min).

Spring Clean Your Nutrition For Abs

Training alone isn’t enough—your nutrition plays a crucial role. Ensure adequate protein, manage carbs, and prioritize healthy fats.

Macros For Fat Loss:

Protein: 0.8–1.2g per pound of body weight

0.8–1.2g per pound of body weight Carbs: 0.5–1.0g per pound

0.5–1.0g per pound Fats: 20–30% of total calories

Macros For Muscle Building:

Protein: 1.0–1.5g per pound

1.0–1.5g per pound Carbs: 1.5–2.5g per pound

1.5–2.5g per pound Fats: 20–35% of total calories

Focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods and stay consistent with your intake. Stick with this plan and you’ll see noticeable improvements in strength, body composition, and energy levels.