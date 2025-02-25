28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
As winter fades, it’s time to unveil the hard work beneath those layers. Warmer weather presents the perfect opportunity to spring clean your workout routine and get leaner and more defined. This 4-Day Core Workout Routine aims to spring clean your winter routine and bring those abs out of hibernation in time for summer.
Winter often adds a few extra pounds along with the extra clothing. But spring is about bouncing back, boosting energy levels, and dialing in your physique. If you’re ready to put those extra calories to work, this plan is for you.
While health and longevity should always be the priority, striving for a strong, defined midsection is an achievable goal. Achieving lower body fat, lean muscle mass, and visible abs requires a well-rounded training program. Strength training builds lean muscle, boosts metabolism, and conditioning and cardio torch fat. This balanced approach sets you up for success.
To get absolutely spring-ready, follow a four-day-per-week program focused on:
We’ll focus on exercises that demand more from your core, aiming to build a defined and functional midsection. This program targets the entire 360-degree core—anterior, obliques, lateral chain, and posterior core for balanced development. We’re training the core for strength and aesthetics, with a circuit-style approach to elevate your heart rate and maximize fat loss.
This 4-Day Core Workout Program emphasizes unilateral (single-limb) training for extra core engagement, improving movement, strength, and stability while reducing pain and boosting performance.
Every program should start with a dynamic warm-up that targets mobility and activates key muscles. Cool down for 5-10 minutes after training to reduce your heart rate and stretch your muscles.
(Rest 3-5 minutes between A & B)
(Rest 2-3 minutes between B & C)
(Rest 3-5 minutes between A & B)
(Rest 2-3 minutes between B & C)
Training alone isn’t enough—your nutrition plays a crucial role. Ensure adequate protein, manage carbs, and prioritize healthy fats.
Focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods and stay consistent with your intake. Stick with this plan and you’ll see noticeable improvements in strength, body composition, and energy levels.