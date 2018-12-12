4 Natural Ways to Boost Your Energy in the Winter

Age is not an excuse to avoid physical activity. Well, it doesn’t have to be, anyway. The natural changes your body goes through as you age—slower metabolism, more wrinkles, a dip in energy levels—don’t have to sideline you from being active or kicking ass in the gym, at the office, and in the bedroom.

As fall becomes winter, it’s easy to let the excuses pile up even higher. Aching bones, fatigue, and freezing days make for a hell of a time getting out of bed for a morning workout, and by the time you’re home from work, it’s dark all over again.

If winter, age, or both have you neglecting your fitness routine, some simple changes can help you get back on track. Here are a few common age-related issues and how to blunt the negatives this winter.