The Burpee Box Jump-Over Workout to Build Power and Burn Fat

If there’s anything people like more than burpees, it’s burpees made more difficult, right? Depends on whom you ask, but we know burpees are a gut punch to the athletic ego—that’s why they’re used as punishment in many team settings. When a WOD orders you to perform them, you have no choice but to muster a steely resolve. But would you go so far as to say you hate the exercise? No, because you realize burpees help you build a better, more efficient engine—the defining characteristic of a CrossFitter. By adding box jumps at the end of the move, you put yourself through an athletic grinder that further enhances your horsepower.

The Move

You perform a burpee facing a box, then jump onto the box, to the other side, and repeat for reps. When jumping onto the box, maintain “soft” knees to ease into the landing. As you dismount, keep knees bent and rotate in the air so that when you land you’re facing the right direction for the next burpee. Carefully eye your landings, both on the box and on the ground. There’s also incentive to bring your feet all the way to your hands on the burpees: If you’re short, you’ll have a longer jump to the box.

The Workout

Burpee box jump-overs are just one component of this physique-shredding gantlet.

Complete as many rounds as possible in 12 minutes