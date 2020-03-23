The At Home Bodyweight Workout
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Building a great physique at home is as easy as investing in dumbbells and a bench.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
News flash: You don’t need weights to get fit. Yes, when it comes to building a huge one-rep max on the bench, deadlift, and squat, you can’t escape the barbell. But a shredded six-pack and toned physique can be accomplished sans iron. Just YouTube “calisthenics” and you’ll see what we mean. With a minimum amount of stationary equipment—a pullup bar and dipping bars—or no equipment at all, you can train your entire physique. So, when you can’t get to a gym or its closed down due to the virus you have no excuse for not squeezing in a workout.
Use this guide, complete with targeted tips for each body part, to build the ultimate bodyweight workout routine. We even threw in a freebie bodyweight chest and back workout to help you along.
1 of 11
2 of 11
3 of 11
4 of 11
5 of 11
6 of 11
7 of 11
8 of 11
9 of 11
10 of 11
11 of 11