News flash: You don’t need weights to get fit. Yes, when it comes to building a huge one-rep max on the bench, deadlift, and squat, you can’t escape the barbell. But a shredded six-pack and toned physique can be accomplished sans iron. Just YouTube “calisthenics” and you’ll see what we mean. With a minimum amount of stationary equipment—a pullup bar and dipping bars—or no equipment at all, you can train your entire physique. So, when you can’t get to a gym or its closed down due to the virus you have no excuse for not squeezing in a workout.

Use this guide, complete with targeted tips for each body part, to build the ultimate bodyweight workout routine. We even threw in a freebie bodyweight chest and back workout to help you along.