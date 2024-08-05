Like many kids who grow up in New York, Justin Tompkins—aka X-Over—was infatuated with the game of basketball. He idolized Allen Iverson, as well as his older brother Jahmani “Hot Shot” Swanson. The streets can be an unforgiven place and their mother, Sabrina Swanson, instilled toughness and a belief in her sons that dreams are fulfilled through hard work and that challenges are made to be overcame.

Swanson became the shortest Harlem Globetrotter in the team’s history in 2017 and in 2019, Tompkins would become the second shortest. At 4’5’’ and 4’6’’ feet, the brothers have traveled the world, become a source of inspirations to children and others with dwarfism. They are walking testaments of those lessons their mom (who is also a little person) instilled in them.

The Globetrotters will debut its first-ever sports residency in history this August with The Harlem Globetrotters Experience at American Dream in New Jersey. From August 16 through August 25, the event will showcase 16 live games. Being a member on the legendary team comes with a lot of practice and perfecting your skills. Tompkins spoke with M&F on those life lessons from his mother, the influence of his big brother and making a positive impact on his community.

Justin Tompkins Knows That Mother Knows Best

Tompkins says his mom is one of the most famous little persons in Harlem. She was a fixture a celebrity events, basketball games, and parties. Most importantly, Swanson raised her boys to believe there wasn’t anything they couldn’t do. They never had to worry about feeling out of place anywhere because they were with mama and she didn’t tolerate any disrespect.

“By her standing her ground, it made us stand our ground everywhere we would go,” Tompkins said. “I remember one time when we were kids. We were in a cab and the driver was on the phone. He said a joke about us to the person he was talking to and she threw water at him before we got out.”

Growing up in the Frederick Douglass projects, there isn’t any room for being meek, and Swanson knew this. No matter how many fans and followers her sons have gained as Globetrotters, she’ll always be their biggest supporter.

There is No Love Like the Love For a Brother

Streetball was where Tompkins would make a name for himself. Like any younger brother, he would tail Swanson to Douglass Court on 101st St and like everyone else in the neighborhood, he became a spectator. Both were used to the short jokes and insults but Tompkins saw that talk dissipate when he watched his brother play. He saw that there was a respect the game gave those who could hold their own.

“When he was crossing people up as a kid, he got a lot of positive feedback from that,” Tompkins said. “As a little person, we weren’t getting much good feedback when we did anything because we were different from others. Once I saw the response he got from playing basketball, that made me want to do it.”

Just like Swanson before him, Tompkins would soon become a local legend himself, garnering ooh’s and ahh’s and having the capability of sending a crowd into hysteria. It was only fitting that when Swanson became a Globetrotter, Tompkins would soon follow.

Anything is Possible for Justin Tompkins

Justin Tompkins is going into his fifth year as a Globetrotter. He’s traveled to almost every state and gets to play the game he loves while doing so. There was a time when he would be happy to just blend in when being out and about. Now, he can’t walk around his city without someone asking him for a photo or an overconfident child challenging him to a game of one-one-one.

While basketball is what he’s primarily known for, Tompkins is also into boxing. He just got off of a wrestling tour, completed a survival show and he still has several of goals and aspirations. One of the most important ones to him is to one day open up campsX and programs for those with dwarfism to help them pursue whatever career path they decide. “I want to be a person that makes a big impact on my community,” he says.

For now, Tompkins is happy crossing up helpless Washington Generals, putting his talents on display for the world while continuing to show an entire community the outcome of the belief and words his mom spoke unto him and his brother during their childhood: You can do anything.

Justin Tompkins Killer X-Over Workout Plan

Monday (Chest and Core)

Pushups: 100 reps (sets of 10-12 till completion)

100 reps (sets of 10-12 till completion) I ncline Pushups : 50 reps

: 50 reps Pec Flies: 5 sets, 10 reps

5 sets, 10 reps Leg Raises: 50 reps

50 reps Situps: 50 reps

Tuesday (Arms)

Warmup : 2-mile run

: 2-mile run Seated Dumbbell Bicep curls: 5 sets, 10 reps

5 sets, 10 reps Seated Triceps Pushdown: Five sets, 10 reps

Five sets, 10 reps Toe Raises: 100 reps

100 reps Leg Extensions: 5 sets, 12 reps

Wednesday (Back and Shoulders)

Side Lateral Dumbbell Shoulder Raise: 5 sets, 10 reps

5 sets, 10 reps Dumbbell Front Raise: 5 sets, 10 reps

5 sets, 10 reps Shoulder Press: 5 sets 10 reps

5 sets 10 reps Pullups: 40 reps (4 variations x 10 reps each)

40 reps (4 variations x 10 reps each) Leg Raise: 50 reps

50 reps Situp: 50 reps

Repeat Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Sunday: Rest day and the following week, Tompkins increases the weight and drops the amount of sets.

Follow Justin on Instagram @april1stjust