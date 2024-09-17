Lucy Underdown’s Strongman Deadlift Program

When it comes to the deadlift, Lucy Underdown is in a class of her own. In 2021, she set a record by becoming the first woman to lift 300kg (661.4 pounds) in a contest setting During last year’s World Deadlift Championship, she became the first woman to deadlift 318kg (700 pounds). Making the feat further impressive is that she used only the pair of lifting straps for support while opting not to use the lifting suit that was allowed. It’s all a part of her dedication to the strongman deadlift program she implemented into her training.

That record came right after Underdown’s victory at last year’s Official Strongman Games European Championship, where she became Europe’s Strongest Woman. Despite these massive accomplishments, she still has to remind herself that she’s a world record holder and has an event where her biggest competition is herself.

Underdown will attempt to best her record at the USA Strongman Championships in Las Vegas on September 28 at the Orleans Arena. Before headed off to Sin City, she spoke with M&F on how she learned to better control her nerves and anxiety while competing, being an inspiration to young girls and women, and she also gave us a glimpse into some of the work that goes into besting herself — again!

Lucy Underdown Has Learned To Enjoy Ever Moment of Competition

No matter the caliber of athlete, nerves and anxiety are common place in any arena where expectations are high and there is pressure to perform. Still fairly new to competition, Underdown has been open about her struggles with her anxiety. She remembers feeling extremely nervous the day she set the world record up until she stepped in front of the bar. Underdown admits that anxiety is something she manages even during her day-to-day tasks. However, it seems that once it’s time to compete, the results usually take care of themselves.

Her first major international contest was the 2020 Arnold Amateur Strongwoman World Championship in Columbus and she placed seventh. The following year, she became the first woman in history to deadlift 300 kilograms. Since then, she’s achieved multiple podium placings in UK’s Strongest Woman competition before winning last year.

“Within the sport, I’ve come to accept that my performance only directly affects me and no one else, and I do the sport because I enjoy it,” Underdown said. “The more I enjoy myself, the better I do. So, I’ve just decided now when I compete to just enjoy every moment and opportunity that comes my way.”

Another factor that makes that has helped in regards of enjoying herself is the community aspect in the sport of Strongwoman. While these are the best of the best, Underdown says all the women are all supportive of one another. Even during big shows, where prize money and titles are on the line, they’re all motivating one another and cheering each other on. Some of Underdown’s competitors have now become close friends of hers.

“The strongwoman community is like no other sport I have participated in,” she said. “I love seeing everyone do well and we all know how hard it is to get to this level, so we can appreciate the work we’ve all put in.”

Becoming Britain’s Strongest Woman

Given that Underdown can lay claim to GOAT-status in deadlifting, she’s extremely humble. She works full-time as a police officer and training has been a way from her to escape the stresses that can come from a job that commands all of her attention while she’s on the clock. When she made the decision to see how good she could be, she never dreamed that she would be a title winner just a few years later.

“It can be difficult with how fast the sport is progressing for us women and it’s been difficult sometimes to take a step back and appreciate what I have achieved,” she said. “Winning Britain’s Strongest Woman was the first time I took in the moment and really enjoyed the experience as it happened. It was just such a great moment and amazing competition.”

Underdown competed in shot put and discus from the ages of 11 to 25. The sport of Strongwoman has not only reignited her competitive fire, but her presence is further helping to continue to grow the sport. Given her mostly quiet demeanor, she also enjoys being able to inspire young girls and women to not only embrace their strength but embracing more in life in general.

“I have always been a bigger, plus-size girl, and growing up I never saw role models like me on the TV or being promoted,” Underdown said. “I hope girls look at me and can see that it doesn’t matter what size you are. As long as you work hard and believe and trust in yourself, anything is possible.”

Lucy Underdown’s Strongman Deadlift Program

Workout 1 -Deadlift day (week commencing 09/09/24)

Warm up: 5mins on bike increasing resistance each minute

Banded glute bridges

Hartman glute bridge

Hamstring curls: 3 x 10 increasing weight each set

Deadlift: work up to 3 singles at around 300 kilograms minimal rest

Romanian deadlifts: 3 x 5 220 kilograms

GHD Sit-Ups: 3 x 12

Back extensions: 3 x 12

Workout 2 – Events Session

Warm up: 5mins cardio steady state

Single leg wall sit isometrics: 2 sets 30 secs left leg 30 secs right leg

12” deadlift: 6 x 2 x 240

Yoke walk 20 meters: 3 sets at 230 kilograms, 240 kilograms, and 250 kilograms

Farmers Walk: one set 120 kilograms for 20 meters

Atlas stone: heavy triple lap and load at approximately 130 kilograms (no tacky)

Follow Lucy on Instagram @lucyunders_strongwoman and catch the Livestream of the USA Strongman Championships + Deadlift World Championships