Shedding stubborn back fat can be frustrating, especially since you can’t spot reduce (despite what those internet influencers tell you). The appearance of back fat most commonly results from a combination of several things including atrophy of the muscles of the back and excess body fat.

Atrophy of the back muscles basically means that they have lost their strength and muscle tone. The main causes of muscle atrophy include poor nutrition and a lack of targeted exercise (resistance training).

Poor nutrition and a lack of exercise are also related to excess body fat, the second contributor to back fat. The combination of both of these contribute to excess fat tissue accumulation around the back and promotes the appearance of back flab around your upper and lower back as well as around your sides. The flab around your lower back and sides greatly contribute to the appearance of “muffin top.” The good news is you can get rid of the excess fat. But it’s going to take some work and dedication.

Like we said before, you can’t spot reduce a specific area of your body. So even though deadlifts are usually reserved for back day, that doesn’t necessarily mean all those lifts will go toward making your back look slimmer.

But there are some things you can do that will make your back side appear to have less fat on it. Rather than just focusing on calorie burning, you’re going to have to construct a focused plan that avoids the following things.