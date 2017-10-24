Flamingo Images / Shutterstock
Workout Tips
25 Exercise Tweaks for Bigger, Better, Safer Lifts
These modifications will help you take your workouts up a notch.
You're doing all your standard exercises wrong.
Or maybe you’re doing them OK, but there’s a better way, or at least a different way, to do even the most basic exercises. To show you, we’ve compiled the most effective tweaks for 25 exercises, from the deadlift to the calf raise to the elliptical machine.
Some may be changes you implement only occasionally. Others may alter how you perform an exercise forever. Either way, these are the little things that can make a big difference in your workouts.
1 of 25
Syda Productions / Shutterstock
2 of 25
EDGAR ARTIGA / M+F Magazine
3 of 25
BraunS / Getty
4 of 25
Ian Spanier
5 of 25
Per Bernal
6 of 25
gilaxia / Getty
7 of 25
Peathegee Inc / Getty
8 of 25
Artiga Photo / Getty
9 of 25
svetikd / Getty
10 of 25
ferrantraite / Getty
11 of 25
James Michelfelder and Therese Sommerseth
12 of 25
Westend61 / Getty
13 of 25
Pav Ythjall
14 of 25
EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / Getty Images
15 of 25
EDGAR ARTIGA / M+F Magazine
16 of 25
CasarsaGuru / Getty
17 of 25
Per Bernal
18 of 25
Chris Nicoll / M+F Magazine
19 of 25
Michael Neveux
20 of 25
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
21 of 25
Per Bernal
22 of 25
Per Bernal
23 of 25
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty
24 of 25
BJI / Blue Jean Images / Getty
25 of 25
Per Bernal